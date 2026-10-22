Tucows Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:55 AM EST - Tucows Inc.: Today announced that its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Ting Fiber, LLC, has entered into agreements to transfer its dark fiber network lease in Colorado Springs. Tucows Inc. shares T are trading up $2.19 at $15.44.
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