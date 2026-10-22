Firstservice Corporation
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:05 AM EST - FirstService Corporation: Today reported results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2026. All amounts are in U.S. dollars. Consolidated revenues for the third quarter were $1.53 billion, a 6% increase relative to the same quarter in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA increased 3% to $169.7 million, and Adjusted EPS was $1.89, reflecting 7% growth over the prior year quarter. During the third quarter, FirstService reported GAAP Operating Earnings of $107.4 million, versus $115.6 million in the prior year period. GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.99 in the quarter, versus $1.24 for the same quarter a year ago. FirstService Corporation shares T are trading up $10.51 at $202.36.
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