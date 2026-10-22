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Berry Billingsley

Berry Billingsley


Date: 2026-10-22 10:08:42

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of AI and Education, Swansea University
Profile Articles

Dr Berry Billingsley is Professor of AI and Education at Swansea University and Principal Investigator of the Epistemic Insight and Future of Knowledge Initiative. Berry's first career was in science journalism and TV production at the BBC- working on shows like Tomorrow's World, Blue Peter and Science in Action. In her academic work, Berry encourages students of all ages to ask and explore Big Questions like“What does it mean to be a person in the age of AI?” Secondly and in resonance with the UNESCO AI design principles, Berry aims to develop and promote creative and ethical uses of AI.

Experience
  • –present Director of AI, Digital and Online Development, Swansea University
Education
  • 2004 Tasmania, PhD

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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