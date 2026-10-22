Armenia's EAEU Dispute Deepens As Pashinyan Warns Of Political Risks

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The other Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states do not have the right to expel Armenia from the organization. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday stated this at a press briefing following the Cabinet meeting of the Armenian government, as he commented on the recent statement by representatives of fellow EAEU member states regarding Armenia.

According to Armenian media outlet News, Pashinyan noted, however, that such a decision is provided for within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Pointing out that the EAEU and CSTO comprise the same countries, Pashinyan asked why Armenia is not expelled from the CSTO in that case.

“This is the first time in history that the metropolitan region is not pulling us towards itself, but, in fact, indirectly saying: 'we will expel you from us.' Such a case has never happened before in the history of the Armenian people,” the head of the Armenian government said.

Then, he proposed to record one fact: the restrictions that applied to Armenia in the previous period did not lead to the expected results, either economically or politically, that certain circles in Armenia or outside the country wanted to achieve.

“Moreover, this will be the third case to achieve such an effect, including provoking internal political instability in Armenia, because I see that there are forces both in Armenia and outside it that have tried and will try to use this working situation-not only to provoke political instability in Armenia, but instability also has a specific reason: it is the elimination of Armenia's de facto independence,” the prime minister said.

Also, Pashinyan claimed that this is the third attempt in the past three years.

According to him, the first such attempt was the forced displacement of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh in 2023, and the second was the parliamentary elections in Armenia last June.

“Now a third attempt is being prepared, which is part of a widely used secret plan,” the head of Armenian government announced, noting that in this case it is not about an economic, but about a political factor.

In his words, the goal is to provoke internal instability and establish de facto control over Armenia.