Zelensky: Russia Used Three Ballistic Missiles With Cluster Warheads In Attack On Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this on Facebook.

“There were reports on the cleanup efforts following the Russian attacks on our cities and communities. Last night, the Russians launched, among other weapons, three ballistic missiles with cluster warheads against Kyiv. What makes these missiles unique is that they explode in the air as they approach their target, striking everything within a 400-meter radius,” Zelenskyy said.

According to him, one of these missiles struck Pechersk-the historic center of Kyiv-specifically the area between the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and the Holy Vvedensky Monastery. The strike damaged monastery buildings, homes, stores, cafes, and other civilian infrastructure in the city.

“This is yet another extremely telling strike-telling in that it is not accidental. It is a deliberate choice of weapon, a deliberate choice of target area, and a deliberate attempt to inflict as many casualties and as much damage as possible on civilians. There wasn't even a single military facility nearby, even in theory, and the weapon was designed to cause widespread destruction. Russia has not changed its approach to waging this war and is not taking any steps that might indicate a genuine desire to stop the war,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

He added that air raid alerts and strikes continue throughout the day in Kyiv and many other cities. In Kharkiv, a commuter train was hit. Dnipro, Marhanets, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and cities and villages in the Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Rivne regions were all targeted.

Attacks on the energy sector continue. Since October 11, there have been more than 170 strikes on critical energy infrastructure-and this, Zelensky noted, despite the fact that a significant portion of the“Shaheds” and some of the missiles are being shot down. The president thanked all of Ukraine's friends who are helping with the restoration of the energy sector.

“We know from our intelligence that the Russians have set priorities for further terror against Ukrainians in the coming weeks. Clearly, Russia is taking advantage of the slowdown in the delivery of air defense systems from our partners. And it is equally clear that the easing of pressure on Russia by certain partners only convinces Putin that his goals are seemingly achievable. We need different signals, different steps-stronger ones,” Zelensky emphasized.

Russian strikes hit 12 Ukrainian regions overnight, killing two and injuring 34

He instructed the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, together with the military command and the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to inform partners about all aspects of the actual situation and existing threats, based on information provided by intelligence agencies.

“It is important to expedite the delivery of defense aid packages that have already been agreed upon. Thank you to all the leaders and countries that are helping!” Zelensky noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian invaders launched strikes on 12 regions on the night of October 22, killing two people and injuring 34.