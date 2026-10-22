Mandatory Evacuation Of Children Extended To All Areas Of Kramatorsk And Sloviansk Communities

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“We are expanding the mandatory evacuation zone for families with children-it now covers all settlements in the Kramatorsk and Sloviansk communities... The lives of children are an absolute priority,” the regional head wrote.

He noted that the security situation in this area is constantly deteriorating; the Russians are attacking Kramatorsk and Sloviansk daily, striking residential neighborhoods, civilian vehicles, and areas where people are gathered.

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“Staying there with children is an unjustifiable risk. I appeal to parents: do not put your children in danger, and do not wait until a Russian strike hits near your home. Evacuate now,” Filashkin emphasized.

He added that specialized police and State Emergency Service units are involved in this evacuation, and upon arrival at the transit point, families will receive assistance with their onward relocation to safer regions of Ukraine.

As previously reported, as of October 15, approximately 71,300 civilians remained in the Ukrainian-controlled territory of Donetsk regio n, 60,000 of whom were located in areas of active combat operations across 21 territorial communities.