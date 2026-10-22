Sirius AI Labs Launches Introvideo AI Logo Intro Generator
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hong Kong, China: Sirius AI Labs has launched IntroVideo, an AI logo intro generator.
IntroVideo turns a logo into a unique 8-second cinematic intro in minutes. Users upload a PNG, JPG or WebP logo, add an optional title and subtitle, and choose one of 8 styles: Neon Glow, Luxury Gold, Electric Energy, Cyberpunk, Minimal Clean, Fire Smoke, Particle Universe and Glitch Digital. The AI pulls colors from the logo and builds the motion. Most intros are ready in about 3 minutes. Export is 16:9 for YouTube or 9:16 for Shorts, Reels and TikTok. Every generation is different, even with the same inputs.
New users get one free generation, and no credit card is required for that free generation. Paid plans start at 5 US dollars per intro, with a 15 dollar four-intro pack and a 19 dollar per month creator subscription. There is no public API. The company is bootstrapped, has a team of one, and has never raised funding. Launch date: 2025-11-17. A known limitation is that each intro is a fixed length of 8 seconds.
Contact:...
IntroVideo turns a logo into a unique 8-second cinematic intro in minutes. Users upload a PNG, JPG or WebP logo, add an optional title and subtitle, and choose one of 8 styles: Neon Glow, Luxury Gold, Electric Energy, Cyberpunk, Minimal Clean, Fire Smoke, Particle Universe and Glitch Digital. The AI pulls colors from the logo and builds the motion. Most intros are ready in about 3 minutes. Export is 16:9 for YouTube or 9:16 for Shorts, Reels and TikTok. Every generation is different, even with the same inputs.
New users get one free generation, and no credit card is required for that free generation. Paid plans start at 5 US dollars per intro, with a 15 dollar four-intro pack and a 19 dollar per month creator subscription. There is no public API. The company is bootstrapped, has a team of one, and has never raised funding. Launch date: 2025-11-17. A known limitation is that each intro is a fixed length of 8 seconds.
Contact:...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment