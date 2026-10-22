De Gournay Porcelain Makes Its India Retail Debut At Thomas Goode New Delhi
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 2026: For the first time, de Gournay brings its hand-painted porcelain to India, establishing its first dedicated point of sale in the country at Thomas Goode, The Oberoi, New Delhi.
In New Delhi, the collection will be available exclusively at Thomas Goode.
The partnership brings together two names deeply connected to the decorative arts and a shared belief in objects made with time, precision and exceptional skill. It also gives Indian clients access to de Gournay's porcelain collections and bespoke commissioning service through Thomas Goode.
A Natural Partnership
Established in London in 1827, Thomas Goode has shaped some of the world's most distinguished tables through its expertise in fine porcelain, crystal, silverware and bespoke tableware. Its longstanding association with the art of entertaining makes it a natural partner for the introduction of de Gournay porcelain to India.
Thomas Goode will present the collection as part of a complete vision for the table, placing de Gournay's hand-painted porcelain alongside its own crystal, silverware and rare decorative objects.
Clients will be able to order complete dinner services and commission bespoke designs through Thomas Goode. Personalisation can include colours, motifs, gilding and monograms, supported by individual tableware consultations, allowing each service to be created specifically for a home, family or occasion.
This continues a tradition rooted in the Thomas Goode bespoke design studio, established in 1848 when William James Goode created the company's first volumes of crest and monogram designs.
Nearly two centuries later, this highly personal approach to tableware remains a defining part of Thomas Goode.
“Thomas Goode has always approached the table as a personal expression of hospitality, identity and how one chooses to welcome others. Bringing de Gournay porcelain to India for the first time allows us to offer collectors something both exquisitely made and genuinely individual. Through our consultation and bespoke services, clients can build a complete table or commission a service bearing their own colours, motifs and monogram, continuing a tradition that has defined Thomas Goode for nearly two centuries.” - Dr Reshma Bhagat, Director, Thomas Goode
Painted by Hand in Jingdezhen
At the heart of de Gournay's porcelain is Jingdezhen, the Chinese city synonymous with porcelain production for more than a thousand years. Known as China's Porcelain Capital, Jingdezhen became the centre of imperial porcelain production, with generations of highly specialised craftspeople refining the techniques of forming, glazing, firing and painting porcelain.
de Gournay's porcelain continues this tradition today. Every creation is made and painted by hand, with subtle variations revealing the individual touch of the artist behind it.
“Thomas Goode feels like a natural home for de Gournay porcelain in New Delhi. Our two houses share a deep appreciation for craftsmanship, heritage and exceptional design, and we are delighted to introduce our hand-painted porcelain within a setting so renowned for fine tableware and beautiful entertaining.”
Hannah Cecil Gurney, Director, de Gournay
The Table Comes to Life
To mark the launch, de Gournay and Thomas Goode will create an immersive festive table at the Thomas Goode store in New Delhi.
A bespoke tablecloth, hand-painted by de Gournay's studio in its Aviary design, will form the foundation of the setting. Birds, branches and foliage will extend across the cloth, creating a painted landscape beneath de Gournay's Flora & Fauna dinner service.
Inspired by the nineteenth-century ornithological works of John Gould and John James Audubon, the collection features individual studies of birds, butterflies and flowers. Rather than repeating a single composition, the designs vary across the service, giving every place setting its own character.
Thomas Goode will complete the table with its Daisy Line crystal glassware, distinguished by a linear motif that captures and refracts the light and finished with 24-karat gold detailing. The setting will also feature Thomas Goode silverware and a pair of limited-edition palm-tree candlesticks, set with rubies and gilded in 24-karat gold.
Floral arrangements conceived in a rich and celebratory seasonal palette, will echo the birds, branches and botanical forms painted across the porcelain and tablecloth. The resulting tablescape will bring together porcelain, textile, crystal, silver, jewellery-like detailing and flowers as one complete decorative composition.
The table thus becomes an expression of the partnership itself: de Gournay's world of hand-painted decoration meeting Thomas Goode's heritage in the art of the table.
The Hand Behind the Craft
The launch will also bring de Gournay's making process into the Thomas Goode store. A de Gournay artist will demonstrate the porcelain-painting techniques live, giving guests a closer look at the patience, control and precision behind every creation.
Guests will also be invited to experience painting on porcelain themselves, offering a rare opportunity to understand the delicacy and skill involved in working by hand on the material.
More than a presentation of individual products, the evening will reveal the human hand behind the collection and the relationship between craftsmanship and the rituals of the table.
Collecting, Commissioning and Festive Gifting
Alongside complete dinner services, the New Delhi presentation will include a curated selection of de Gournay decorative and gifting creations available for immediate purchase.
The selection will encompass sculptural porcelain objects, hand-painted Chinoiserie vases, tea sets and smaller creations such as trinket trays, offering a range of objects for festive gifting as well as collecting.
Clients across India will also be able to work with the Thomas Goode team to commission personalised dinner services and individual creations from de Gournay. Through private tableware consultations, clients can develop a complete setting by combining porcelain with complementary crystal, silverware and decorative objects.
Available from: October 16th, 2026
Location: Thomas Goode, The Oberoi, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, New Delhi
About Thomas Goode
Established in London in 1827, Thomas Goode is recognised for its expertise in fine porcelain, crystal, silverware and bespoke tableware. Its tradition of personalised design includes crests, monograms and specially commissioned services created for private clients and significant occasions. Thomas Goode India is located at The Oberoi, New Delhi, and serves clients across the country through its curated collections, bespoke design service and private tableware consultations.
About de Gournay
de Gournay creates hand-painted wallpapers, hand-embroidered fabrics and hand-painted porcelain using specialist decorative techniques. Its porcelain is made and painted by hand in Jingdezhen and can be commissioned with personalised colours, motifs, monograms and gilding. The collection encompasses full dinner services as well as decorative objects, vases and smaller pieces for the home.
In New Delhi, the collection will be available exclusively at Thomas Goode.
The partnership brings together two names deeply connected to the decorative arts and a shared belief in objects made with time, precision and exceptional skill. It also gives Indian clients access to de Gournay's porcelain collections and bespoke commissioning service through Thomas Goode.
A Natural Partnership
Established in London in 1827, Thomas Goode has shaped some of the world's most distinguished tables through its expertise in fine porcelain, crystal, silverware and bespoke tableware. Its longstanding association with the art of entertaining makes it a natural partner for the introduction of de Gournay porcelain to India.
Thomas Goode will present the collection as part of a complete vision for the table, placing de Gournay's hand-painted porcelain alongside its own crystal, silverware and rare decorative objects.
Clients will be able to order complete dinner services and commission bespoke designs through Thomas Goode. Personalisation can include colours, motifs, gilding and monograms, supported by individual tableware consultations, allowing each service to be created specifically for a home, family or occasion.
This continues a tradition rooted in the Thomas Goode bespoke design studio, established in 1848 when William James Goode created the company's first volumes of crest and monogram designs.
Nearly two centuries later, this highly personal approach to tableware remains a defining part of Thomas Goode.
“Thomas Goode has always approached the table as a personal expression of hospitality, identity and how one chooses to welcome others. Bringing de Gournay porcelain to India for the first time allows us to offer collectors something both exquisitely made and genuinely individual. Through our consultation and bespoke services, clients can build a complete table or commission a service bearing their own colours, motifs and monogram, continuing a tradition that has defined Thomas Goode for nearly two centuries.” - Dr Reshma Bhagat, Director, Thomas Goode
Painted by Hand in Jingdezhen
At the heart of de Gournay's porcelain is Jingdezhen, the Chinese city synonymous with porcelain production for more than a thousand years. Known as China's Porcelain Capital, Jingdezhen became the centre of imperial porcelain production, with generations of highly specialised craftspeople refining the techniques of forming, glazing, firing and painting porcelain.
de Gournay's porcelain continues this tradition today. Every creation is made and painted by hand, with subtle variations revealing the individual touch of the artist behind it.
“Thomas Goode feels like a natural home for de Gournay porcelain in New Delhi. Our two houses share a deep appreciation for craftsmanship, heritage and exceptional design, and we are delighted to introduce our hand-painted porcelain within a setting so renowned for fine tableware and beautiful entertaining.”
Hannah Cecil Gurney, Director, de Gournay
The Table Comes to Life
To mark the launch, de Gournay and Thomas Goode will create an immersive festive table at the Thomas Goode store in New Delhi.
A bespoke tablecloth, hand-painted by de Gournay's studio in its Aviary design, will form the foundation of the setting. Birds, branches and foliage will extend across the cloth, creating a painted landscape beneath de Gournay's Flora & Fauna dinner service.
Inspired by the nineteenth-century ornithological works of John Gould and John James Audubon, the collection features individual studies of birds, butterflies and flowers. Rather than repeating a single composition, the designs vary across the service, giving every place setting its own character.
Thomas Goode will complete the table with its Daisy Line crystal glassware, distinguished by a linear motif that captures and refracts the light and finished with 24-karat gold detailing. The setting will also feature Thomas Goode silverware and a pair of limited-edition palm-tree candlesticks, set with rubies and gilded in 24-karat gold.
Floral arrangements conceived in a rich and celebratory seasonal palette, will echo the birds, branches and botanical forms painted across the porcelain and tablecloth. The resulting tablescape will bring together porcelain, textile, crystal, silver, jewellery-like detailing and flowers as one complete decorative composition.
The table thus becomes an expression of the partnership itself: de Gournay's world of hand-painted decoration meeting Thomas Goode's heritage in the art of the table.
The Hand Behind the Craft
The launch will also bring de Gournay's making process into the Thomas Goode store. A de Gournay artist will demonstrate the porcelain-painting techniques live, giving guests a closer look at the patience, control and precision behind every creation.
Guests will also be invited to experience painting on porcelain themselves, offering a rare opportunity to understand the delicacy and skill involved in working by hand on the material.
More than a presentation of individual products, the evening will reveal the human hand behind the collection and the relationship between craftsmanship and the rituals of the table.
Collecting, Commissioning and Festive Gifting
Alongside complete dinner services, the New Delhi presentation will include a curated selection of de Gournay decorative and gifting creations available for immediate purchase.
The selection will encompass sculptural porcelain objects, hand-painted Chinoiserie vases, tea sets and smaller creations such as trinket trays, offering a range of objects for festive gifting as well as collecting.
Clients across India will also be able to work with the Thomas Goode team to commission personalised dinner services and individual creations from de Gournay. Through private tableware consultations, clients can develop a complete setting by combining porcelain with complementary crystal, silverware and decorative objects.
Available from: October 16th, 2026
Location: Thomas Goode, The Oberoi, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, New Delhi
About Thomas Goode
Established in London in 1827, Thomas Goode is recognised for its expertise in fine porcelain, crystal, silverware and bespoke tableware. Its tradition of personalised design includes crests, monograms and specially commissioned services created for private clients and significant occasions. Thomas Goode India is located at The Oberoi, New Delhi, and serves clients across the country through its curated collections, bespoke design service and private tableware consultations.
About de Gournay
de Gournay creates hand-painted wallpapers, hand-embroidered fabrics and hand-painted porcelain using specialist decorative techniques. Its porcelain is made and painted by hand in Jingdezhen and can be commissioned with personalised colours, motifs, monograms and gilding. The collection encompasses full dinner services as well as decorative objects, vases and smaller pieces for the home.
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