Libya's Investment Revival Takes Center Stage As Finance, Intelligence Leaders Join Libya Energy & Economic Summit (LEES)

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A strong slate of senior figures from Libya's financial sector, global energy intelligence and development finance will participate as speakers at the Libya Energy & Economic Summit (LEES) 2027 in Tripoli from January 23–25. Their participation will bring investors and policymakers closer to the institutions shaping how Libya finances, evaluates and delivers its next phase of economic and energy development.

The speakers arrive at a pivotal moment for Libya. The country is seeking to convert renewed international interest in its hydrocarbons into sustained investment, while addressing the infrastructure, institutional and financing constraints that have historically limited development.

Mohammed Ali Addarrat, Chairman of the Management Committee of the Libyan Foreign Bank (LFB), will bring the perspective of an institution at the center of Libya's international financial architecture. Under his leadership, LFB has placed greater emphasis on transparency, governance and digital transformation while expanding its role in supporting economic activity. The bank has also approved a $1 billion financing facility for National Oil Corporation projects aimed at increasing the country's oil production above 1.5 million barrels per day.

Malinne Blomberg, Deputy Director General for North Africa at the African Development Bank (AfDB), will bring a broader development-finance perspective to LEES 2027. The AfDB's 2025–2028 Country Brief for Libya prioritizes stronger institutions, improved access to basic infrastructure and economic diversification, with interventions spanning transport, renewable energy, agriculture, water security and non-oil value chains. The bank is also working to expand private sector participation and investment in the country.

Jennifer Jumbe, Director of Energy & Natural Resources at S&P Global Energy, will bring an international market perspective to Libya's investment drive. With more than 14 years of energy-market experience, Jumbe advises government, financial institutions and energy companies on the economic underpinning major energy projects. Her participation comes as Libya seeks to attract international capital following its latest licensing activity and as investors assess the commercial potential of new exploration opportunities across the country.

Meanwhile, Cristina Tomé Martinez, Technical Research Associate Director for Upstream Energy at S&P Global Energy, will add specialist expertise to discussions around Libya's upstream and Mediterranean energy outlook. Her work spans technical research and asset evaluation, making her participation particularly timely as Libya advances exploration and considers how new resources can be connected to export markets.

The participation of these speakers gives LEES 2027 a stronger connection between financial decisions surrounding Libya's recovery and the energy projects driving it. Their combined perspectives will be valuable as Libya moves from attracting interest to demonstrating that capital can be deployed effectively, projects can be executed and energy revenues can support a broader economic transformation.

LEES 2027 will bring together government officials, national oil companies, international operators, investors, financial institutions and service providers in Tripoli for three days of discussions focused on Libya's investment agenda. With the country pursuing higher production, new exploration and major infrastructure development, the summit will provide a platform for investors to engage directly with the institutions and leaders shaping Libya's next economic chapter.

For more information about LEES 2027, visit .

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.