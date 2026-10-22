Uzbekistan, EAEU Seek To Reduce Trade Barriers, Expand Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), Bakytzhan Sagintayev, discussed expanding economic cooperation between Uzbekistan and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), according to a statement from the Uzbek presidential press service.

Uzbekistan, which holds observer status in the EAEU, is strengthening economic ties with the bloc's member states. Mutual trade and investment continue to grow, while logistics links are expanding.

Uzbekistan is also participating in key EAEU initiatives, including the digitalization of trade and freight transportation, e-commerce development, and climate-related cooperation.

Cooperation between Uzbekistan and the EEC has progressed through four meetings of a joint working group. The sides have also approved a roadmap to align their technical regulation systems.

Uzbekistan has joined the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), with a portfolio of cooperation projects established with the institution.

The sides agreed to hold another meeting of the joint working group by the end of 2026. They also emphasized the importance of adopting a new cooperation plan focused on reducing trade barriers, expanding industrial cooperation, and digitalizing customs and transport procedures.