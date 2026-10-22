Global Electric Taps Market 2026: Size, Share, Growth Forecast, And Competitive Analysis, 2025-2030 Market To Reach US$1.15 Billion By 2030 As Demand For Touchless Fixtures Accelerates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Electric Taps Market: 2026 Edition" has been added tooffering.

The global electric taps market was valued at US$627.72 million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$1.15 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.62% from 2025-2030. Market growth is being supported by rising demand for hygienic, water-efficient and technology-enabled bathroom and kitchen fixtures across residential and commercial properties.

Greater awareness of hygiene, water conservation and energy efficiency is encouraging the adoption of sensor-based and instant heating electric taps. Rapid urbanization, infrastructure investment, improving living standards and the expansion of smart home technologies are also strengthening demand. Advances in infrared sensors, automated controls and instant water heating are helping manufacturers address evolving expectations for convenience, performance and contemporary design.

Electric Taps Market Segmentation

By Product Type: The report segments the market into touchless electric taps and instant heating electric taps. Touchless electric taps held the largest market share in 2024, supported by widespread installation in public restrooms, offices, healthcare facilities and other high-traffic environments. Improved sensor accuracy and growing demand for smart bathroom and kitchen fixtures have reinforced the segment's position.

Instant heating electric taps are expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. Demand is increasing among consumers and commercial users seeking on-demand hot water, energy efficiency and space-saving installation options. Adoption is particularly strong in colder regions and applications such as kitchens, salons and healthcare facilities.

By Mounting Type: Wall-mounted electric taps accounted for the largest share in 2024 and are forecast to remain the fastest growing mounting category. Their space-saving format, flexible installation height and compatibility with minimalist interiors make them attractive for compact kitchens, bathrooms and commercial washrooms. They can also simplify surface cleaning and support clutter-free layouts.

By End-user: Commercial applications led the market in 2024, driven by adoption across restaurants, offices, medical centers and entertainment hubs. In these settings, touchless operation supports hygiene requirements while helping reduce unnecessary water consumption. Restaurants represented the leading commercial application because of frequent handwashing, food safety obligations and stringent sanitation requirements in kitchens and restrooms.

The residential segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate through 2030. Smart home adoption, higher household spending, increased hygiene awareness and broader access to affordable electric taps are encouraging homeowners to upgrade kitchens and bathrooms with connected fixtures.

Regional Market Outlook

Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global electric taps market in 2024 and is expected to remain the fastest growing region. Rapid urbanization, extensive construction activity and investment in smart infrastructure across China, India and Japan are creating substantial opportunities. Rising disposable income, a growing middle-class population and government support for sustainable, water-efficient technologies are also contributing to expansion. The presence of regional manufacturers offering cost-effective products further strengthens the market.

Growth Drivers, Challenges and Emerging Trends

Demand for touchless and sensor-based technologies remains a central growth driver, particularly in commercial, residential and healthcare environments. Additional factors include rising disposable income, hospitality sector expansion, smart city programs and increased investment in modern infrastructure.

High upfront costs continue to constrain adoption, especially in price-sensitive markets. Electric taps can require specialized plumbing or electrical installation, adding to project expenses. Retrofitting existing commercial facilities may also involve substantial capital investment. Limited product awareness and concerns about installation or maintenance complexity present further barriers in developing markets.

Smart home integration and IoT connectivity are reshaping the competitive landscape. Connected electric taps can provide control over water temperature and flow rate while enabling water-use monitoring through smartphones or home automation hubs. Other influential trends include artificial intelligence adoption, advanced temperature control, modular customization and continued improvements in touchless sensor technology.

COVID-19 Impact and Market Recovery

The COVID-19 pandemic initially caused supply chain disruption, construction delays and postponed projects. Demand subsequently recovered as healthcare facilities, businesses and households prioritized contactless infrastructure. In the post-COVID market, sustained hygiene awareness continues to support investment in touchless fixtures.

Competitive Landscape and Recent Development

The electric taps market remains fragmented, with multinational corporations and regional manufacturers competing through product innovation, geographic expansion and specialized applications. Companies identified in the report include:



Lixil Corp

Masco Corporation (Delta Faucet Company)

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc.

Kohler Co.

Cera Sanitaryware Limited

Roca Group

TOTO Ltd.

Sloan Valve Company

Euronics

Jaquar Group

Lorenzetti S.A. Dolphy India Pvt. Ltd.

Market participants are investing in new technologies, product development and expansion into emerging markets. In February 2025, Moen launched its Instant Hot SIPT faucets and Instant Hot tank, offering near-boiling water directly from the sink and addressing demand for efficient, premium kitchen solutions.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Electric Taps: An Overview

2.1.1 Introduction to Electric Taps

2.1.2 Benefits of Electric Taps

2.2 Electric Taps Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Electric Taps Segmentation

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Electric Taps Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Electric Taps Market: An Overview

3.1.2 Global Electric Taps Market by Value

3.1.3 Global Electric Taps Market by Product Type (Touchless Electric Taps and Instant Heating Electric Taps)

3.1.4 Global Electric Taps Market by Mounting Type (Wall-mounted and Deck-mounted)

3.1.5 Global Electric Taps Market by End-user (Commercial and Residential)

3.1.6 Global Electric Taps Market by Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa)

3.2 Global Electric Taps Market: Product Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Electric Taps Market by Product Type: An Overview

3.2.2 Global Touchless Electric Taps Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Instant Heating Electric Taps Market by Value

3.3 Global Electric Taps Market: Mounting Type Analysis

3.3.1 Global Electric Taps Market by Mounting Type: An Overview

3.3.2 Global Wall-mounted Electric Taps Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Deck-mounted Electric Taps Market by Value

3.4 Global Electric Taps Market: End-user Analysis

3.4.1 Global Electric Taps Market by End-user: An Overview

3.4.2 Global Commercial Electric Taps Market by Value

3.4.3 Global Commercial Electric Taps Market by Application (Restaurants, Offices, Medical Centers, Entertainment Hubs and Others)

3.4.4 Global Restaurants Commercial Electric Taps Market by Value

3.4.5 Global Offices Commercial Electric Taps Market by Value

3.4.6 Global Medical Centers Commercial Electric Taps Market by Value

3.4.7 Global Entertainment Hubs Commercial Electric Taps Market by Value

3.4.8 Global Others Commercial Electric Taps Market by Value

3.4.9 Global Residential Electric Taps Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific Electric Taps Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Asia Pacific Electric Taps Market: An Overview

4.1.2 Asia Pacific Electric Taps Market by Value

4.1.3 Asia Pacific Electric Taps Market by Region (China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.1.4 China Electric Taps Market by Value

4.1.5 India Electric Taps Market by Value

4.1.6 Japan Electric Taps Market by Value

4.1.7 South Korea Electric Taps Market by Value

4.1.8 Rest of Asia Pacific Electric Taps Market by Value

4.2 North America Electric Taps Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 North America Electric Taps Market: An Overview

4.2.2 North America Electric Taps Market by Value

4.2.3 North America Electric Taps Market by Region (The US, Canada and Mexico)

4.2.4 The US Electric Taps Market by Value

4.2.5 Canada Electric Taps Market by Value

4.2.6 Mexico Electric Taps Market by Value

4.3 Europe Electric Taps Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Europe Electric Taps Market: An Overview

4.3.2 Europe Electric Taps Market by Value

4.3.3 Europe Electric Taps Market by Region (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe)

4.3.4 Germany Electric Taps Market by Value

4.3.5 United Kingdom Electric Taps Market by Value

4.3.6 France Electric Taps Market by Value

4.3.7 Italy Electric Taps Market by Value

4.3.8 Spain Electric Taps Market by Value

4.3.9 Rest of Europe Electric Taps Market by Value

4.4 Latin America Electric Taps Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Latin America Electric Taps Market: An Overview

4.4.2 Latin America Electric Taps Market by Value

4.5 Middle East & Africa Electric Taps Market: An Analysis

4.5.1 Middle East & Africa Electric Taps Market: An Overview

4.5.2 Middle East & Africa Electric Taps Market by Value

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Electric Taps Market

5.2 Post COVID-19 Impact on Electric Taps Market

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Rising Disposable Income

6.1.2 Rapid Urbanization

6.1.3 Growth in the Hospitality and Commercial Sectors

6.1.4 Smart City Initiatives

6.1.5 Rising Focus on Water Conservation

6.1.6 Increased Hygiene Awareness

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 High Initial Cost and Price Sensitivity

6.2.2 Lack of Awareness and Perceived Complexity

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 AI and Sensor Advancements for Water Efficiency

6.3.2 Enhanced Smart Home Integration and IoT Connectivity

6.3.3 Integration of Instant Heating and Advanced Temperature Control

6.3.4 Enhanced Hygiene Features

6.3.5 Modular Design and Personalization

6.3.6 Advancements in Touchless and Sensor Technology

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Electric Taps Market Players: Recent Developments

7.2 Global Electric Taps Market Players: Product Comparison

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Lixil Corp

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Operating Segments

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 Masco Corporation (Delta Faucet Company)

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Operating Segments

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc.

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Operating Segments

8.3.3 Business Strategy

8.4 Kohler Co.

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Business Strategy

8.5 Cera Sanitaryware Limited

8.5.1 Business Overview

8.5.2 Business Strategy

8.6 Roca Group

8.6.1 Business Overview

8.6.2 Business Strategy

8.7 TOTO Ltd.

8.7.1 Business Overview

8.7.2 Business Strategy

8.8 Sloan Valve Company

8.8.1 Business Overview

8.8.2 Business Strategy

8.9 Euronics

8.9.1 Business Overview

8.9.2 Business Strategy

8.10 Jaquar Group

8.10.1 Business Overview

8.11 Lorenzetti S.A.

8.11.1 Business Overview

8.12 Dolphy India Pvt. Ltd.

8.12.1 Business Overview

List of Figures [81]

List of Tables [1]

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