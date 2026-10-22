China Diagnostic Ultrasound Market Analysis 2024-2035: Domestic Substitution, Procurement Policy, And Mindray-Led Competition AI, POCUS, And Localization Drive Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Win through procurement: secure made-in-China tender eligibility, prioritize compact and portable systems, and build cloud AI, remote-review and service revenue

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "China Ultrasound Domestic Substitution, Procurement Policy, and the Mindray-Led Order: A Focus Report on the World's Most Distinct Ultrasound Competitive System, 2024A-2035E" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a detailed assessment of China's diagnostic ultrasound market, examining systems, service and AI revenue from 2024 through 2035. Built on the analyst's ultrasound core model and Markintel methodology, the analysis includes a dated market refresh through early July 2026.

China operates as a distinct competitive system in which commercial success is closely tied to procurement strategy. Diagnostic ultrasound shipments are increasing substantially faster than hardware revenue as pricing pressure offsets placement growth. Public procurement rules, volume-based procurement and domestic-product requirements increasingly determine market access and competitive positioning. Mindray is emerging as the primary beneficiary of the ongoing domestic substitution wave.

Market Outlook and Growth Drivers

The market model covers five ultrasound hardware segments, ranging from premium cart-based systems to handheld/POCUS devices. It also evaluates service revenue, core AI recurring revenue and the broader AI value pool. Compact and portable consoles are expected to become the largest sources of hardware revenue by 2035, while handheld/POCUS systems represent the fastest-growing category. Value carts face greater pressure from tender pricing and procurement requirements.

Revenue generated beyond hardware remains below the global market norm. Although increased access is supporting higher shipment volumes, declining blended pricing limits overall systems revenue growth. Manufacturers and investors must therefore align cost structures, product portfolios and revenue expectations with net market value rather than unit placements alone.

Key China Diagnostic Ultrasound Market Trends



Procurement reform: Volume-based procurement is introducing anchor-price mechanisms, while the equipment renewal program is moving into a stricter, phased 2026 cycle.

Domestic substitution: Codified domestic-product standards are making made-in-China status an increasingly important condition for participation in the public healthcare channel.

AI commercialization: Primary-care AI objectives and early per-study reimbursement pilots are creating opportunities for cloud deployment, workflow tools and remote-review models. Segment shifts: Demand is moving toward compact, portable and handheld ultrasound platforms, while tender pressure constrains growth in value cart systems.

Competitive Landscape

The report evaluates competition across four interconnected layers: domestic OEM scale, local AI and software capabilities, component sovereignty, and exports. It tracks domestic vendors' gains in public-tender value and profiles Mindray, SonoScape, United Imaging Healthcare and smaller Chinese ultrasound companies.

The analysis also reviews the strategic responses of GE HealthCare, Philips and other multinational medical imaging companies. These suppliers are increasingly localizing manufacturing and operations, adjusting product portfolios or concentrating resources in defensible premium and specialist segments.

Coverage and Strategic Insights

Detailed forecasts address revenue, shipments and installed base by hardware segment, supported by a systems growth bridge and AI value-pool bridge. The report also examines end-market demand, clinical applications, purchase models and operating models across China's diagnostic ultrasound industry.

Policy coverage includes procurement requirements, equipment renewal, domestic preference, trade measures and NMPA regulation, supported by a 2024-2026 timeline. A dated freshness log separates baseline assumptions from subsequent developments, allowing readers to identify market changes clearly. Recommendations are organized by participant type, with 12-24-month indicators highlighting potential shifts in policy, tenders, localization, AI adoption and competitive share.

Key Questions Addressed



Why is shipment growth outpacing systems revenue, and how will this affect manufacturer cost structures?

How will volume-based procurement, the 2026 renewal phase and made-in-China standards influence tender eligibility?

How advanced is domestic substitution, and which market positions remain defensible for multinational suppliers? Where are sustainable AI and service revenue opportunities likely to emerge in a procurement-led market?

The report is designed for investors evaluating China medtech exposure, multinational strategy teams considering localization, domestic ultrasound vendors, component suppliers, AI developers focused on county and primary-care deployment, and export planners assessing China-rooted competition in international markets.

Companies Featured



Butterfly Network

Canon Medical

Chison

DolphinSonic

Esaote

ESI

Fiyano

FUJIFILM Sonosite

GE HealthCare

Huasheng Medical

Mindray

NICAMED

Philips

Samsung Medison

Shantou Ultrasound/SIUI

Siemens Healthineers

SonoScape

United Imaging Healthcare Wandong Medical

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