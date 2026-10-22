Global Metal Powder For Additive Manufacturing (AM) & Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market, 2021-2031 Aerospace, EV, And Medical Demand Unlocks Advanced Alloy Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Metal Powder for AM & MIM Market: Strategic Analysis, Application Trends, and Future Trajectories" has been added tooffering.

The report identifies the global metal powder for Additive Manufacturing (AM) and Metal Injection Molding (MIM) market as a rapidly advancing segment of the metallurgy and materials science industry. Growth is being supported by the transition from traditional manufacturing toward near-net-shape production, mass customization and industrial-scale metal 3D printing across aerospace, medical, automotive, electronics, energy and industrial applications.

Demand for high-performance metal powders is closely linked to the quality requirements of finished components. Particle size distribution, sphericity, packing density, flowability and chemical purity directly affect surface finish, structural integrity and mechanical performance. As manufacturers expand AM production fleets and increase the use of MIM for high-volume precision components, the global market is estimated to reach between 3.3 billion and 5.3 billion in 2026. The report projects a CAGR of 3.0% to 5.5% through 2031.

Metal Powder Market Segmentation

Fe-based powder remains the largest segment by volume, supported by extensive use in automotive components, industrial tooling, surgical instruments and consumer products. Stainless steel grades such as 316L and 17-4 PH are widely used in MIM, while maraging and tooling steels are gaining demand in AM for molds with conformal cooling channels. Development activity is increasingly focused on high-strength, low-alloy steels engineered to reduce micro-cracking during laser processing.

Ti-based powder is expected to remain among the highest-value and fastest-growing categories. Ti-6Al-4V is widely adopted for aerospace structures and medical implants due to its strength-to-weight performance and biocompatibility. Aerospace manufacturers are expanding titanium AM production for structural brackets, engine casings and turbine components, reducing material waste and improving design efficiency.

Ni-based powder is essential for jet engines, gas turbines, defense systems and rocket propulsion applications. Inconel 718 and Inconel 625 remain prominent because of their performance under extreme temperatures and corrosive conditions. Al-based powder is also gaining momentum as automotive and aerospace manufacturers pursue lightweight structures. Proprietary aluminum alloys modified with scandium or zirconium are extending AM into electric vehicle components and topology-optimized aerospace structures.

Cu-based powder demand is accelerating with vehicle electrification and the adoption of green and blue laser AM systems. Key applications include heat exchangers, induction coils, battery systems and electric motor windings. Co-based powder continues to serve dental, orthopedic, oil and gas applications, while precious and refractory metal powders support luxury goods, defense, medical imaging and radiation shielding.

Leading Application Sectors



Aerospace & Defense: Aerospace remains the leading revenue source for premium titanium, nickel and aluminum powders. Applications include lightweight structural parts, consolidated assemblies, turbine components and on-demand defense spares. Powder purity, certification and batch-to-batch traceability remain critical purchasing requirements.

Medical: MIM supports high-volume manufacturing of surgical instruments, orthodontic brackets and endoscopic tools. AM enables patient-specific titanium and cobalt-chrome implants with porous structures designed to improve osseointegration and recovery outcomes.

Automotive: MIM is established in engine, transmission and locking components, while AM adoption is expanding through electric vehicle development. Growth opportunities include heat sinks, battery cooling channels, lightweight structural nodes, specialized tooling and production parts.

Consumer Electronics & Semiconductors: Demand is driven by increasingly complex hinges, camera rings, housings and thermal management systems. "Taiwan, China" remains a major center for semiconductor manufacturing and electronics assembly, supporting significant consumption of ultra-fine MIM powders. Industrial and Energy: Metal powders are used for tooling, robotic components, fluid control systems, downhole equipment, combustion chambers, turbine blades, fuel cells and electrolyzers. Conformal cooling solutions can reduce production cycle times and increase factory throughput.

Regional Metal Powder Market Outlook

North America is a major center for metal Additive Manufacturing, supported by aerospace, defense, medical technology and space exploration. The region benefits from advanced atomization facilities, AM equipment manufacturers and government investment in domestic production. Its projected growth rate ranges from 3.5% to 5.0%.

Asia-Pacific leads global metal powder consumption by volume and has extensive MIM capacity. China is expanding industrial and aerospace 3D printing operations, while Japan remains influential in precision metallurgy and specialized alloy development. Electronics and semiconductor manufacturing in "Taiwan, China" further strengthens regional demand. Asia-Pacific is projected to record the highest regional growth rate at 4.5% to 6.0%.

Europe is a mature market supported by automotive, precision engineering and established metal powder production. Sustainability initiatives and circular economy policies are encouraging AM adoption to reduce material waste and improve manufacturing efficiency. Regional growth is estimated at 3.0% to 4.5%.

The Middle East and Africa market is expanding through oil and gas spare-part production and advanced manufacturing investment across the Gulf Cooperation Council. Growth is projected at 2.0% to 3.5%. South America is expected to grow by 1.5% to 3.0%, with demand centered on mining equipment, agricultural machinery, repair applications and imported AM materials.

Competitive Landscape and Value Chain

The metal powder value chain includes raw material procurement, melting, atomization, particle classification, testing, certification, packaging and recycling. Gas atomization is widely used for spherical powder production, while plasma-based processes support reactive and high-melting-point materials. Aerospace and medical applications require comprehensive chemical testing, density analysis, moisture control and traceability. Powder recovery and reconditioning are becoming increasingly important as manufacturers seek to reduce costs and improve material efficiency.

Key market participants include Carpenter Technology Corporation, Sandvik, Kennametal, AMETEK, VDM Metals, Oerlikon Metco, Hoganas, SSAB, Granges, FOMAS S.p.A., Metalpine GmbH and Kymera International. Asian suppliers include Epson Atmix Corporation, JX Advanced Metals Corporation, Fukuda, OSAKA Titanium Technologies, Sanyo Special Steel, Daido Steel, GRIPM Advanced Materials Co. Ltd, CNPC POWDER, Material Technology Innovations Co. Ltd, Hunan Hualiu New Materials Co. Ltd and Ultra Fine Powder Technology.

Market Opportunities and Challenges

Distributed manufacturing represents a major opportunity for the metal powder market. Digital inventories and localized, on-demand production can reduce warehousing requirements, shorten delivery times and strengthen supply chain resiliency. Artificial Intelligence and machine learning are also accelerating the development of AM-native alloys for space, defense and high-temperature applications.

Sustainable metal powder production is another important growth area. Renewable energy-powered atomization, increased powder recycling and the direct processing of high-grade metal scrap may help manufacturers reduce emissions and secure premium contracts with sustainability-focused OEMs.

Market expansion remains constrained by high raw material and processing costs, variable atomization yields and specialized storage requirements. Regulatory certification is especially demanding in aerospace and medical manufacturing, where minor variations in powder chemistry or morphology can affect final-part performance. Combustion and explosion risks associated with fine aluminum, titanium and other reactive powders also require explosion-proof facilities, advanced ventilation and extensive workforce training. Companies that combine consistent powder quality, scalable production, certification expertise and sustainable processing will be best positioned to capture long-term growth.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Data Sources

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.3 Abbreviations and Acronyms

Chapter 2 Market Dynamics and Geopolitical Impact

2.1 Market Drivers: Industrialization of 3D Printing

2.2 Market Restraints: Material High Costs and Regulatory Standards

2.3 Impact of Middle East Geopolitical Conflicts on Supply Chains

2.4 Energy Price Fluctuations and Metal Smelting Economics

2.5 Global Trade Policy and Resilience Strategies

Chapter 3 Production Process and Patent Analysis

3.1 Main Production Routes for AM & MIM Metal Powders

3.1.1 Gas Atomization (VIGA/EIGA)

3.1.2 Plasma Atomization (PA) and Plasma Rotating Electrode Process (PREP)

3.1.3 Water Atomization and Carbonyl Process

3.2 Spherical Powder Spheroidization Technologies

3.3 Global Patent Landscape and Technological Trends

Chapter 4 Global Metal Powder for AM & MIM Market by Type

4.1 Fe-based Powder

4.2 Cu-based Powder

4.3 Al-based Powder

4.4 Ni-based Powder

4.5 Co-based Powder

4.6 Ti-based Powder

4.7 Others (Refractory Metals, Precious Metals)

4.8 Market Size and Revenue Analysis by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter 5 Global Metal Powder for AM & MIM Market by Application

5.1 Aerospace & Defense

5.2 Automotive

5.3 Construction & Infrastructure

5.4 Consumer Electronics & Semiconductors

5.5 Energy

5.6 Industrial

5.7 Medical (Implants and Prosthetics)

5.8 Consumption Analysis by Application (2021-2031)

Chapter 6 Global Market Analysis by Region

6.1 Global Production and Capacity by Region (2021-2026)

6.2 Global Consumption Volume and Market Size by Region

6.3 Regional Price Trends and Comparative Analysis

Chapter 7 Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

7.1 China: Market Domination and Policy Support

7.2 Japan: High-Precision Metallurgy and Electronics

7.3 India: Emerging Manufacturing Hub

7.4 Taiwan (China) Market Performance

7.5 Southeast Asia Growth Dynamics

Chapter 8 Europe Market Analysis

8.1 Germany: The Center for Industrial 3D Printing

8.2 Sweden and UK Specialty Metal Sector

8.3 Rest of Europe (France, Italy, Switzerland)

Chapter 9 North America Market Analysis

9.1 United States: Aerospace and Medical Innovation

9.2 Canada: Resource Extraction and Sustainable Powder Production

Chapter 10 Import and Export Analysis

10.1 Global Trade Patterns of Specialty Metal Powders

10.2 Major Exporting and Importing Countries

10.3 Trade Balance and Logistics Costs

Chapter 11 Value Chain and Competitive Landscape

11.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers (Virgin Metals and Scrap)

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

11.3 Competitive Benchmarking (AM vs. MIM Requirements)

Chapter 12 Key Market Players Analysis

12.1 Carpenter Technology Corporation

12.2 Granges

12.3 Hoganas

12.4 Sandvik

12.5 Kennametal

12.6 AMETEK

12.7 SSAB

12.8 Kymera International

12.9 Oerlikon Metco

12.10 JX Advanced Metals Corporation

12.11 FOMAS S.p.A.

12.12 Epson Atmix Corporation

12.13 GRIPM Advanced Materials Co. Ltd

12.14 VDM Metals

12.15 CNPC POWDER

12.16 Fukuda

12.17 OSAKA Titanium Technologies

12.18 Sanyo Special Steel

12.19 Daido Steel

12.20 Material Technology Innovations Co. Ltd (MTI)

12.21 Hunan Hualiu New Materials Co. Ltd

12.22 Metalpine GmbH

12.23 Ultra Fine Powder Technology (UFPT)

Chapter 13 Competitive Statistics

13.1 Global Market Share by Manufacturer (2021-2026)

13.2 Concentration Ratio and Market Rivalry

Chapter 14 Global Market Forecast (2027-2031)

14.1 Capacity and Production Forecast by Region

14.2 Market Size and Consumption Volume Forecast

14.3 Price Forecast by Metal Type

Chapter 15 Conclusion

List of Figures [39]

List of Tables [33]

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