Global Quartz Market Size, Share, And Strategy Forecast To 2031: Value Chain And Oligopoly Analysis AI, Semiconductor, And Solar Demand Unlock High-Purity Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Quartz Market Strategy: Value Chain Restructuring and Oligopoly Dynamics" has been added tooffering.

The global quartz market is entering a period of sustained expansion as semiconductor manufacturing, photovoltaic capacity, artificial intelligence infrastructure and energy grid electrification increase demand for advanced materials. According to the report, the market is expected to reach approximately $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion by 2026, with a projected compound annual growth rate of 7.3% to 8.3% through 2031.

Market value is increasingly determined by material purity rather than volume. High-purity and ultra-high-purity quartz command premium pricing because they support semiconductor fabrication, solar wafer production, specialty optics and other applications requiring thermal resilience, chemical stability and optical clarity. This shift is separating abundant commercial-grade supply from constrained mission-critical grades.

Government initiatives supporting domestic semiconductor and photovoltaic manufacturing are also increasing investment in localized quartz processing. Reliable access to purified material has become a strategic priority for manufacturers seeking to reduce exposure to geopolitical disruption, transportation constraints and concentrated supply chains.

Regional Quartz Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific remains the leading consumption center, with estimated growth of 8.2% to 9.4%. China drives substantial demand for ultra-pure material used in photovoltaic crucibles, while Taiwan, China supports consumption through its concentration of advanced-node semiconductor fabrication facilities. Expansion in solar manufacturing and state-backed industrial investment will continue to strengthen the region's position.

North America is projected to grow by 6.0% to 7.5%, supported by strategically important mineral deposits and semiconductor reshoring. The United States is investing in domestic beneficiation and purification capacity to reduce reliance on overseas processing while capturing more value from locally sourced materials.

Europe is expected to record growth of 5.5% to 6.5%. Its market is supported by specialty processing, precision machinery, automotive manufacturing and advanced optics. Norway remains an important upstream supplier because of its high-grade pegmatite resources, while established European material engineering companies maintain strong positions in specialized applications.

Brazil represents a major source of high-purity raw minerals but continues to export much of its production for processing elsewhere. Investment in cutting-edge beneficiation infrastructure could allow South America to capture a larger share of downstream value.

The Middle East and Africa market is forecast to expand by 5.0% to 6.2%. Construction, metallurgy and major infrastructure programs account for much of the current demand, while regional solar initiatives are creating opportunities for higher-purity products.

High-Purity Quartz Drives Market Value

Ordinary and refined sands continue to serve glass, construction, metallurgy and refractory applications. However, high-purity and ultra-high-purity grades represent the industry's principal growth and margin opportunity. Commercial mineral purification typically combines magnetic separation, flotation, acid leaching and thermal shock to remove aluminum, potassium, sodium, lithium and other trace elements.

Purification capabilities create a significant competitive barrier. Processors must adapt treatment protocols to the mineralogical characteristics of each ore source while maintaining yield, corrosion-resistant equipment and environmental compliance. A change in feedstock can require extensive redesign and qualification, limiting the number of companies able to compete in advanced markets.

Key Quartz Market Applications



Glass manufacturing: Specialty glass demand is benefiting from bifacial solar modules, low-iron cover glass, TFT-LCD screens and advanced electronic displays. These products require tightly controlled purity to protect optical and structural performance.

Semiconductors: Ultra-pure fused material is used in diffusion tubes, wafer carriers, epitaxial growth systems and other fabrication equipment. Contamination can significantly affect semiconductor yields, making supplier qualification and consistency essential.

Photovoltaics: Czochralski (CZ) crucibles require exceptionally low alkali metal content and strong high-temperature performance. Growth in N-type TOPCon and HJT solar cell manufacturing is increasing demand for crucibles with near-zero bubble content and extended operating life.

Metallurgy: Quartz is a key feedstock for silicon metal used in aluminum alloys, aerospace components, automotive products, polysilicon and semiconductor manufacturing.

Refractory and building materials: Standard grades support engineered stone, architectural facades and high-temperature linings used in steel and cement production. Machinery and industrial processing: Applications include precision casting molds, sandblasting media, waterjet cutting products and polishing slurries for microelectronics.

Quartz Supply Chain and Processing Constraints

The quartz value chain begins with access to suitable deposits in Brazil, the United States, Canada, Norway, Australia, Russia, India and China. Commercial viability depends on ore quality, fluid inclusions and lattice-bound impurities. Companies controlling long-term mining rights to favorable pegmatite or hydrothermal resources possess a structural advantage that is difficult to reproduce through capital investment alone.

Midstream purification remains the industry's most significant bottleneck. Acid washing, hydrofluoric acid leaching and high-temperature chlorination roasting require proprietary expertise, specialized equipment and extensive environmental controls. The need to customize processing for individual ore sources further restricts new market entry.

Purified material is subsequently converted into fused ingots, cylinders, crucibles and fabricated components. Solar wafer and semiconductor producers impose strict certification standards because material failure or contamination can cause costly production losses. Qualifying an alternative supplier may take years, reinforcing established commercial relationships.

Competitive Landscape

The standard-grade market remains fragmented and geographically diverse, while ultra-high-purity supply is concentrated among Sibelco NV, The Quartz Corp (TQC) and Jiangsu Pacific Quartz Co Ltd. Sibelco NV and TQC benefit from access to distinctive North American deposits and established purification expertise. Jiangsu Pacific Quartz Co Ltd has developed processing pathways for a broader range of mineral resources, strengthening localized supply within Asia-Pacific.

Lianyungang Taosheng Fused Quartz Co Ltd is a major downstream processor with annual capacity of 86,000 tons of high-purity fused materials. Quarzwerke GmbH, Saint-Gobain, Heraeus Holding GmbH and Momentive Technologies compete in specialized materials and fabricated components for aerospace, fiber optics, photonics and other advanced industries.

Upstream participants, including Nordic Mining ASA, Rima Industrial SA, United Mining Investments Co, Lochaline Quartz Sand Ltd and Kyshtym Mining Corporation, are focused on improving extraction efficiency, securing long-term offtake agreements and expanding preliminary on-site beneficiation.

Growth Opportunities and Market Risks

Renewable energy remains the strongest structural growth driver. The transition to N-type TOPCon and HJT solar cells requires higher-quality crucibles with improved thermal performance, increasing consumption of premium purified material. At the same time, generative AI and high-performance computing are accelerating investment in advanced-node semiconductor capacity, supporting demand for ultra-pure processing equipment, optical components and wafer-handling products.

The report identifies supply concentration as a major industry risk. Disruption at a leading mine or purification facility could affect semiconductor and solar manufacturing worldwide. Manufacturers are therefore pursuing secondary suppliers, although certification timelines limit the speed of diversification.

Environmental regulation presents an additional challenge. Conventional purification generates acidic wastewater and gaseous byproducts, increasing compliance costs and capital requirements. Advanced bio-leaching and non-chemical plasma purification could create future opportunities, but commercial scalability remains a key hurdle. Until alternative technologies reach cost and performance parity, environmental restrictions are likely to constrain capacity expansion in tightly regulated markets.

Companies combining secure mineral resources, proprietary purification technology, responsible processing and close integration with semiconductor and photovoltaic customers are expected to capture the strongest growth opportunities as the global quartz market advances through 2031.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Data Sources

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.3 Abbreviations and Acronyms

Chapter 2 Global Quartz Market Overview

2.1 Global Quartz Market Size Analysis (2021-2031)

2.2 Global Quartz Capacity, Production and Utilization Rate (2021-2031)

2.3 Global Quartz Consumption Analysis (2021-2031)

2.4 Geopolitical Impact Analysis

2.4.1 Impact on Macroeconomic Environment

2.4.2 Industry-Specific Impact on Quartz Supply and Demand

Chapter 3 Quartz Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Quartz Value Chain Overview

3.2 Upstream Raw Materials Analysis

3.3 Manufacturing Process and Technology Analysis

3.4 Patent Landscape Analysis

3.5 Cost Structure Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Quartz Market by Type

4.1 Global Quartz Market Size and Share by Type (2021-2026)

4.2 High-Purity Quartz Sand

4.3 Industrial Quartz Sand

4.4 Fused Quartz

4.5 Quartzite and Others

Chapter 5 Global Quartz Market by Application

5.1 Global Quartz Consumption and Share by Application (2021-2026)

5.2 Glass

5.3 Metallurgy

5.4 Refractory

5.5 Building

5.6 Machinery

5.7 Others

Chapter 6 Global Quartz Production and Capacity by Region

6.1 Global Quartz Production and Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

6.2 North America Quartz Capacity and Production Analysis

6.3 Europe Quartz Capacity and Production Analysis

6.4 Asia-Pacific Quartz Capacity and Production Analysis

6.5 South America Quartz Capacity and Production Analysis

6.6 Middle East and Africa Quartz Capacity and Production Analysis

Chapter 7 Global Quartz Consumption Market by Region and Key Countries

7.1 Global Quartz Consumption by Region (2021-2026)

7.2 North America

7.2.1 United States

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 France

7.3.3 United Kingdom

7.3.4 Italy

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 China

7.4.2 Japan

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 South Korea

7.4.5 Taiwan (China)

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Brazil

7.6 Middle East and Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

Chapter 8 Global Quartz Import and Export Analysis

8.1 Global Quartz Import Analysis by Region

8.2 Global Quartz Export Analysis by Region

8.3 Trade Policies and Tariffs

Chapter 9 Global Quartz Market Competition Landscape

9.1 Global Quartz Market Concentration Rate

9.2 Top Players Quartz Production and Revenue Market Share

9.3 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Expansions

Chapter 10 Key Quartz Players Analysis

10.1 Sibelco NV

10.1.1 Corporate Introduction

10.1.2 Sibelco NV SWOT Analysis

10.1.3 Sibelco NV Quartz Business Operations

10.1.4 Research and Development and Marketing Strategy

10.2 Rima Industrial SA

10.2.1 Corporate Introduction

10.2.2 Rima Industrial SA SWOT Analysis

10.2.3 Rima Industrial SA Quartz Business Operations

10.2.4 Research and Development and Marketing Strategy

10.3 Quarzwerke GmbH

10.3.1 Corporate Introduction

10.3.2 Quarzwerke GmbH SWOT Analysis

10.3.3 Quarzwerke GmbH Quartz Business Operations

10.3.4 Research and Development and Marketing Strategy

10.4 United Mining Investments Co

10.4.1 Corporate Introduction

10.4.2 United Mining Investments Co SWOT Analysis

10.4.3 United Mining Investments Co Quartz Business Operations

10.4.4 Research and Development and Marketing Strategy

10.5 Nordic Mining ASA

10.5.1 Corporate Introduction

10.5.2 Nordic Mining ASA SWOT Analysis

10.5.3 Nordic Mining ASA Quartz Business Operations

10.5.4 Research and Development and Marketing Strategy

10.6 Saint-Gobain

10.6.1 Corporate Introduction

10.6.2 Saint-Gobain SWOT Analysis

10.6.3 Saint-Gobain Quartz Business Operations

10.6.4 Research and Development and Marketing Strategy

10.7 The Quartz Corp (TQC)

10.7.1 Corporate Introduction

10.7.2 The Quartz Corp (TQC) SWOT Analysis

10.7.3 The Quartz Corp (TQC) Quartz Business Operations

10.7.4 Research and Development and Marketing Strategy

10.8 Lochaline Quartz Sand Ltd

10.8.1 Corporate Introduction

10.8.2 Lochaline Quartz Sand Ltd SWOT Analysis

10.8.3 Lochaline Quartz Sand Ltd Quartz Business Operations

10.8.4 Research and Development and Marketing Strategy

10.9 Kyshtym Mining Corporation

10.9.1 Corporate Introduction

10.9.2 Kyshtym Mining Corporation SWOT Analysis

10.9.3 Kyshtym Mining Corporation Quartz Business Operations

10.9.4 Research and Development and Marketing Strategy

10.10 Jiangsu Pacific Quartz Co Ltd

10.10.1 Corporate Introduction

10.10.2 Jiangsu Pacific Quartz Co Ltd SWOT Analysis

10.10.3 Jiangsu Pacific Quartz Co Ltd Quartz Business Operations

10.10.4 Research and Development and Marketing Strategy

10.11 Heraeus Holding GmbH

10.11.1 Corporate Introduction

10.11.2 Heraeus Holding GmbH SWOT Analysis

10.11.3 Heraeus Holding GmbH Quartz Business Operations

10.11.4 Research and Development and Marketing Strategy

10.12 Momentive Technologies

10.12.1 Corporate Introduction

10.12.2 Momentive Technologies SWOT Analysis

10.12.3 Momentive Technologies Quartz Business Operations

10.12.4 Research and Development and Marketing Strategy

10.13 Lianyungang Taosheng Fused Quartz Co Ltd

10.13.1 Corporate Introduction

10.13.2 Lianyungang Taosheng Fused Quartz Co Ltd SWOT Analysis

10.13.3 Lianyungang Taosheng Fused Quartz Co Ltd Quartz Business Operations

10.13.4 Research and Development and Marketing Strategy

Chapter 11 Quartz Market Forecast (2027-2031)

11.1 Global Quartz Market Size Forecast (2027-2031)

11.2 Global Quartz Capacity and Production Forecast (2027-2031)

11.3 Global Quartz Consumption Forecast (2027-2031)

11.4 Global Quartz Market Forecast by Type and Application (2027-2031)

11.5 Regional Market Trend Forecast (2027-2031)

Chapter 12 Research Conclusions

List of Figures [37]

List of Tables [32]

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