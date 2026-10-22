CSX Data Breach Investigation: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Probes Class Action Claims After Customer Data Is Exposed

CXS data breach - at a glance



Company: CSX is a leading North American rail-based freight transportation provider.

Reported: The company notified affected individuals and reported the incident to state attorneys general on or about October 20, 2026.

How it reportedly happened: The CSX data breach reportedly occurred between May 29, 2026, and June 9, 2026, after an employee responded to a vishing call that allowed an unauthorized party to access and acquire files from CSX's Microsoft 365 environment.

When: The breach occurred between May 29 and June 9, 2026.

Who may be affected: Individuals who use CSX services may be affected.

Status: Certain details of the incident, including its full scope and the attacker's identity, remain unconfirmed or have not been publicly detailed. Cost to you: Nothing. Click here for a free evaluation.



What Happened

CSX experienced two separate data security incidents in 2026. In April, a third-party vendor may have disclosed company data to an unauthorized party. In the second incident, a vishing attack on May 29 allowed an unauthorized party to access and download files from CSX's Microsoft 365 environment through June 2026.

What Personal Information May Be at Risk

Based on public accounts and regulatory filings, the potentially affected information varied by individual. Compromised information may include Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, and banking information.

Who May Be Affected

The investigation focuses on CSX and individuals who were affected by this breach. Anyone who has received a data breach notification connected to this incident may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud and is encouraged to come forward.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Recommended Steps to Protect Yourself



Review your account statements and credit reports regularly and stay alert for suspicious activity.

Confirm whether your information was involved in the CSX incident.

Preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. If credit monitoring was offered in your notice, consider enrolling before the stated deadline, and consider placing a fraud alert or security freeze with the three major credit bureaus.



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About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

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Legal Notice: This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. The reported data breach described above, and certain details concerning it, remain unconfirmed.