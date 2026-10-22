Global Women's Health And OB/GYN Ultrasound Market Review And Forecast, 2024-2035 Obstetric AI, Premium Systems, And Home Monitoring Unlock Recurring Revenue Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Defend replacement and service relationships, then grow account revenue through specialty transducers, reporting and paid AI

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Women's Health and OB/GYN Ultrasound Market: Defending and Extending the Revenue Pool, 2024A-2035E" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report assesses the global OB/GYN and women's health ultrasound market from a 2024A base through 2035E, connecting supplier revenue with clinical demand, care settings, obstetric AI adoption and supervised home use. It provides market sizing, competitive analysis and commercial scenarios designed to help ultrasound companies, healthcare providers and investors identify sustainable growth opportunities.

Strategic outlook

Suppliers should prioritize replacement cycles and service relationships before expanding revenue per account through specialty transducers, advanced reporting solutions and paid AI applications. This approach is particularly important as women's health ultrasound continues to grow in absolute revenue while representing a smaller share of the overall ultrasound market due to faster expansion in cardiology and acute care.

Market opportunities and commercial questions



How can suppliers capture incremental value as women's health loses share of total ultrasound revenue?

Which clinical workflows, including detailed first-trimester anatomy and fertility monitoring, support investment in premium systems or recurring software?

Which distribution channels can convert OB-AI regulatory clearances into paid clinical adoption? What clinical, regulatory and commercial evidence must home prenatal ultrasound programs establish before scaling?

Global women's health ultrasound market overview

Women's health remains the third-largest clinical application for ultrasound. The report compares regional and country-level demand, distinguishing replacement- and workflow-led spending in mature markets from access-expansion opportunities in India. Market projections include global revenue, clinical application, care-setting and hardware views, supported by downside, base and upside scenarios through 2035E.

Key market trends

September 2026 launches from Samsung and Philips broaden competition across maternal health, gynecologic imaging and early-pregnancy workflows.OEM marketplace and integration agreements are increasing access across the installed base, although commercial availability does not automatically translate into paid adoption.Fetal-medicine specialists and smaller general clinics have significantly different requirements for imaging performance, workflow tools, technical support and financing.US authorization applies to a defined prescription use, while sponsor funding, clinician oversight and review processes remain critical to program scalability.

Competitive landscape

The report profiles dedicated women's health ultrasound portfolios from GE HealthCare through Voluson, Samsung Medison through HERA and Mindray through Nuewa. It also evaluates Philips and shared-service competitors. Company spotlights examine OB-AI and reporting providers including Sonio, BrightHeart, Diagnoly and AS Software, while Pulsenmore and Butterfly Network support the analysis of supervised home ultrasound. A participant roles table identifies execution priorities across equipment, software, clinical delivery and home-monitoring programs.

AI readiness and reimbursement

An ARC-Index assessment evaluates obstetric AI readiness by use case. The analysis includes a regulatory and partnership chronology through September 2026, routes to market and the commercial requirements for paid OB AI adoption. It distinguishes regulatory decisions from company announcements and considers how integrations, distribution agreements, clinical validation and reimbursement influence revenue generation.

Home prenatal ultrasound assessment

The report evaluates the status of five requirements for scaling US home prenatal ultrasound, including authorization, prescribing pathways, clinician review, program funding and evidence generation. It also considers the potential for home follicle monitoring within fertility care.

Recommended audience



Ultrasound OEM executives and women's health product managers

Leaders of obstetric AI, reporting and home-monitoring companies

Investors and corporate-development teams evaluating women's health ultrasound

Health systems and OB/GYN practices planning equipment or AI purchases Fertility clinics assessing home follicle monitoring programs

Commercial value

Rather than focusing only on product launches and clearance volumes, the report links market developments to revenue potential. Recommendations are aligned with measurable commercial milestones, while eight signals to watch over the next 12-24 months help participants monitor competitive activity, AI monetization, purchasing behavior and the progress of supervised home ultrasound programs.

Companies Featured



AS Software

Biotics AI

BrightHeart

Butterfly Network

Canon Medical Systems

DeepEcho

Diagnoly

Esaote

FUJIFILM Healthcare

FUJIFILM Sonosite

GE HealthCare

iSono Health

Mindray

Ouma Health

Philips

Pulsenmore

Samsung Medison

Siemens Healthineers

Sonio

SonoScape Ultrasound AI

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900