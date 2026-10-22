Global Women's Health And OB/GYN Ultrasound Market Review And Forecast, 2024-2035 Obstetric AI, Premium Systems, And Home Monitoring Unlock Recurring Revenue Growth
Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Women's Health and OB/GYN Ultrasound Market: Defending and Extending the Revenue Pool, 2024A-2035E" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report assesses the global OB/GYN and women's health ultrasound market from a 2024A base through 2035E, connecting supplier revenue with clinical demand, care settings, obstetric AI adoption and supervised home use. It provides market sizing, competitive analysis and commercial scenarios designed to help ultrasound companies, healthcare providers and investors identify sustainable growth opportunities.
Strategic outlook
Suppliers should prioritize replacement cycles and service relationships before expanding revenue per account through specialty transducers, advanced reporting solutions and paid AI applications. This approach is particularly important as women's health ultrasound continues to grow in absolute revenue while representing a smaller share of the overall ultrasound market due to faster expansion in cardiology and acute care.
Market opportunities and commercial questions
- How can suppliers capture incremental value as women's health loses share of total ultrasound revenue? Which clinical workflows, including detailed first-trimester anatomy and fertility monitoring, support investment in premium systems or recurring software? Which distribution channels can convert OB-AI regulatory clearances into paid clinical adoption? What clinical, regulatory and commercial evidence must home prenatal ultrasound programs establish before scaling?
Global women's health ultrasound market overview
Women's health remains the third-largest clinical application for ultrasound. The report compares regional and country-level demand, distinguishing replacement- and workflow-led spending in mature markets from access-expansion opportunities in India. Market projections include global revenue, clinical application, care-setting and hardware views, supported by downside, base and upside scenarios through 2035E.
Key market trendsPremium ultrasound platforms are expanding. September 2026 launches from Samsung and Philips broaden competition across maternal health, gynecologic imaging and early-pregnancy workflows. Obstetric AI is moving onto ultrasound systems. OEM marketplace and integration agreements are increasing access across the installed base, although commercial availability does not automatically translate into paid adoption. Office-based care is a priority channel. Fetal-medicine specialists and smaller general clinics have significantly different requirements for imaging performance, workflow tools, technical support and financing. Home monitoring depends on a coordinated care pathway. US authorization applies to a defined prescription use, while sponsor funding, clinician oversight and review processes remain critical to program scalability.
Competitive landscape
The report profiles dedicated women's health ultrasound portfolios from GE HealthCare through Voluson, Samsung Medison through HERA and Mindray through Nuewa. It also evaluates Philips and shared-service competitors. Company spotlights examine OB-AI and reporting providers including Sonio, BrightHeart, Diagnoly and AS Software, while Pulsenmore and Butterfly Network support the analysis of supervised home ultrasound. A participant roles table identifies execution priorities across equipment, software, clinical delivery and home-monitoring programs.
AI readiness and reimbursement
An ARC-Index assessment evaluates obstetric AI readiness by use case. The analysis includes a regulatory and partnership chronology through September 2026, routes to market and the commercial requirements for paid OB AI adoption. It distinguishes regulatory decisions from company announcements and considers how integrations, distribution agreements, clinical validation and reimbursement influence revenue generation.
Home prenatal ultrasound assessment
The report evaluates the status of five requirements for scaling US home prenatal ultrasound, including authorization, prescribing pathways, clinician review, program funding and evidence generation. It also considers the potential for home follicle monitoring within fertility care.
Recommended audience
- Ultrasound OEM executives and women's health product managers Leaders of obstetric AI, reporting and home-monitoring companies Investors and corporate-development teams evaluating women's health ultrasound Health systems and OB/GYN practices planning equipment or AI purchases Fertility clinics assessing home follicle monitoring programs
Commercial value
Rather than focusing only on product launches and clearance volumes, the report links market developments to revenue potential. Recommendations are aligned with measurable commercial milestones, while eight signals to watch over the next 12-24 months help participants monitor competitive activity, AI monetization, purchasing behavior and the progress of supervised home ultrasound programs.
Companies Featured
- AS Software Biotics AI BrightHeart Butterfly Network Canon Medical Systems DeepEcho Diagnoly Esaote FUJIFILM Healthcare FUJIFILM Sonosite GE HealthCare iSono Health Mindray Ouma Health Philips Pulsenmore Samsung Medison Siemens Healthineers Sonio SonoScape Ultrasound AI
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment