Cardiovascular Ultrasound And Echo-AI Market Review, Forecast & Competitive Dynamics 2024-2035 Workforce Constraints And Structural Heart Growth Accelerate AI Adoption

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Winning strategies shift from hardware fidelity to workflow control through AI-guided acquisition, measurement automation and tele-QA that ease capacity and staffing constraints

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cardiovascular Ultrasound and Echo AI: Forecasts, Competitive Dynamics, and the Capacity Squeeze Driving AI Adoption, 2024-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a strategic analysis of cardiovascular ultrasound and echocardiography across the global ultrasound market from 2024 through 2035. It quantifies the cardiology opportunity, identifies the primary sources of market growth and evaluates the echo-AI competitive landscape by workflow control point. The analysis indicates that cardiology will become the largest ultrasound application pool by 2035, supported by rising cardiac-imaging demand, structural heart procedures, workforce constraints and continued innovation in procedural imaging.

Competitive advantage is shifting from echo-hardware fidelity toward control of the echocardiography workflow. Demand is expanding faster than equipment availability and the sonographer workforce, increasing the importance of AI-guided acquisition, automated measurements, decision support and remote quality assurance. These technologies are becoming critical to capacity planning, clinical productivity and consistent imaging quality across healthcare systems.

Key Questions Addressed



Why will cardiology become the largest ultrasound application pool by 2035, and which factors will drive incremental growth?

When should vendors use the clinical-application cut rather than the procedural end-market cut for strategy and forecasting?

Which echo-AI workflow control points can sustain attractive economics as OEM bundling increases? How far has echo-AI reimbursement progressed amid 2026 cardiology payment pressure?

Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market Outlook

All market estimates reconcile with the analyst's ultrasound core model. The report presents cardiology through two distinct perspectives: the clinical-application cut, based on what is imaged, and the procedural end-market cut, based on where budgets are allocated. These perspectives address different strategic questions and should not be combined. Both support the conclusion that cardiology will grow faster than the broader ultrasound ecosystem during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Transcatheter valve therapy requires imaging during screening, procedural guidance and follow-up, supporting sustained demand across the patient pathway.3D/4D TEE, intracardiac echo and echo-fluoro fusion are shifting purchasing priorities toward procedural workflow capabilities and integrated imaging platforms.Echo labs facing persistent recruitment challenges are adopting acquisition guidance for less-expert operators, automated measurement tools and tele-QA capabilities for remote review.Base echocardiography studies retain established payment pathways, while dedicated echo-AI reimbursement continues to develop through Category III coding and emerging precedents in cardiac imaging.

Echo-AI Competitive Landscape

Cardiology represents the most concentrated AI vendor segment within ultrasound. The report assesses major OEMs, including GE HealthCare, Philips and Mindray, alongside independent companies such as Us2.ai, UltraSight, Ultromics, Echo IQ and HeartLab. Competitors are evaluated according to workflow control point, AI capability mix, OEM positioning and enterprise readiness. The analysis focuses on which companies are best placed to secure routine integration within echocardiography workflows before market consolidation accelerates.

Report Coverage



Market sizing and growth: Two cardiology market cuts, supported by four principal demand drivers.

Echo-AI competition: Workflow control-point mapping, OEM strategies and AI capability analysis.

Reimbursement: Echocardiography and echo-AI coding, the cardiac-CT precedent and anticipated 2026 payment pressure. Strategic frameworks and outlook: Markintel M-TEM maturity analysis, T-DIC diffusion and impact, US and European market detail, risk assessment and a 12-18-month action agenda.

Intended Audience



Ultrasound and cardiovascular OEM strategy teams

Echo-AI founders assessing OEM partnership opportunities

Investors and corporate-development teams focused on cardiac imaging Echo lab and cardiology service-line leaders planning capital investment, staffing and workflow modernization

The report separates capital equipment demand from the software opportunity, incorporates workforce shortages as a modeled adoption driver and distinguishes baseline assumptions from post-baseline developments. This approach supports clearer strategic planning for organizations navigating the expanding cardiovascular ultrasound market, the adoption of echocardiography AI and the evolution of cardiac imaging reimbursement.

Companies Featured



AISAP

BrightHeart/Diagnoly

Clarius

DiA Imaging Analysis

Echo IQ

Edwards Lifesciences

GE HealthCare

HeartFocus/DESKi

HeartLab

Johnson & Johnson

Koios Medical

MediReport

Mindray

MyCardium AI

Philips

Samsung Medison

Siemens Healthineers

UltraSight

Ultromics Us2.ai

For more information about this report visit

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