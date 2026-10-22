Global Ultrasound AI Monetization Market Review And Forecast 2024-2035: Acquisition Guidance, Workflow, Cloud, And Governance Reimbursement And Cloud Models Unlock Scalable Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Ultrasound AI Monetization Focus: Acquisition Guidance, Workflow, Cloud, and Governance, 2024A-2035E" has been added tooffering.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of ultrasound AI monetization, pricing, reimbursement and revenue capture across the global ultrasound ecosystem from 2024 through 2035. Reconciled with the analyst's ultrasound core model and updated through June 2026, it finds that commercial value is shifting from individual scanner features toward governed workflow infrastructure. Successful ultrasound AI monetization increasingly depends on packaging strategy, reimbursement position, distribution channels and integration into clinical workflows rather than model performance alone.

Ultrasound AI Market Outlook

The analysis distinguishes core AI recurring revenue from the broader ultrasound AI value pool, which includes hardware-linked AI, software, professional services, cloud platforms and pay-per-use offerings. The expanding difference between recurring software revenue and total ecosystem value reflects growing commercial activity through equipment bundles, platform upgrades and usage-based contracts.

Software remains the largest revenue category, while cloud and pay-per-use models are expected to record the fastest growth. North America leads in monetization quality because of stronger reimbursement pathways, established enterprise purchasing processes and greater adoption of advanced ultrasound workflows. China presents significant deployment potential, although recurring revenue economics remain comparatively constrained.

Key Market Trends

Ultrasound consoles are becoming commercial platforms for guided acquisition, reporting automation, workflow orchestration and cloud-based review.Commercial pricing varies significantly depending on coding, coverage and payment support. Capabilities linked to established reimbursement can command a substantial premium.Developments during 2025-2026, including initial echo-AI payments and the first AI code family in CPT 2026, introduced public pricing reference points for the market.Solutions that identify missed, clinically actionable and billable disease generally offer more durable economics than products focused exclusively on operational efficiency.The market is dividing between embedded OEM capabilities and vendor-agnostic solutions. Feature-only vendors without reimbursement support or scalable distribution channels face increasing acquisition or platform absorption risk.

Pricing, Packaging and Reimbursement Analysis

The report compares per-study, subscription, bundle and hybrid usage contracts using observed market economics. It evaluates five commercial archetypes, presents an observed pricing ladder and ranks four US payment pathways by durability. Each ultrasound AI use case is connected to its likely buyer, contract structure, return-on-investment rationale and reimbursement position.

The analysis also addresses where ultrasound AI value is captured beyond recurring software revenue, which applications are prepared for scaled commercialization and which require additional clinical or economic evidence. This approach clarifies how coding and payment changes influence purchasing decisions, achievable price levels and long-term revenue potential.

Competitive Landscape

Competition is assessed across five sub-battlegrounds spanning guided image acquisition, interpretation support, workflow automation, reporting and cloud review. The report identifies critical control points and tracks strategic moves by GE HealthCare, Philips, Samsung Medison and Siemens Healthineers. It also profiles twelve ultrasound AI vendors, including Ultromics, UltraSight, Butterfly Network, Echo IQ and Koios Medical.

Included Market Intelligence



Revenue architecture covering AI streams, capabilities, hardware segments, regions and detailed US and China perspectives

Markintel frameworks, including the Solution Adoption & Growth Matrix, ARC-Index readiness scoring and the Upgrade & Package Ladder

Pricing benchmarks, reimbursement pathways and comparative contract economics Six player-specific strategic playbooks and dated market signals for the next 12-24 months

The report is designed for ultrasound OEM and handheld platform executives, AI software founders, product leaders, workflow and enterprise imaging vendors, health systems, POCUS programs, investors and corporate-development teams. By maintaining traceability to a single core market model, it identifies which ultrasound AI capabilities are positioned to achieve scalable adoption, sustainable pricing and defensible revenue growth.

Companies Featured



Abbott

Aidoc

AISAP

Artrya

AS Software

Biotics AI

BrightHeart

Butterfly Network

Canon Medical

Caption Health

Clarius

Cleerly

ContextVision

Deep Breathe

DiA Imaging Analysis

Diagnoly

DolphinSonic

Echo IQ

EchoNous

Edwards Lifesciences

Eko Health

ESI

Exo

FUJIFILM Sonosite

GE HealthCare

Harrison.ai

HeartFlow

HeartFocus/DESKi

HeartLab

Intelligent Ultrasound/Surgical Science

Koios Medical

MediReport

Mindray

MyCardium AI

NerveBlox

NVIDIA

Philips

PIUR Imaging

Pulsenmore

Qure.ai

RadNet/DeepHealth

Samsung Medison

See-Mode

Siemens Healthineers

Sonio

Tempus

ThinkSono

UltraSight

Ultrasound AI

Ultromics

United Imaging

Us2.ai

Vave Health Viz.ai

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