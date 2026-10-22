BTCC Exchange Q3 2026 Growth Report: 0-Barrier Trading Powers A $387B Quarter, With Tradfi Volume Up 6X To $16.3B

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC, the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange, today released its Q3 2026 Growth Report, highlighting the flagship 0-Barrier Trading theme translating into record total futures volume, a sixfold increase in TradFi volume, and $121 million saved for traders.

$387 Billion in Futures Volume, With a $16.7 Billion Peak Day

BTCC's futures trading volume reached $387 billion in Q3, up 32% quarter-on-quarter. The highest-volume day was August 21, 2026, when single-day volume hit $16.7 billion as Bitcoin began its rally in late August.

The momentum extended well beyond crypto. TradFi volume rose from $2.7 billion in Q2 to $16.3 billion. BTCC also launched USDC-margined trading pairs covering popular crypto like BTC and DOGE, as well as stocks such as SKHYNIX and MRNA.

BTCC's user base also grew to 12.6 million, as more traders came to trade crypto and traditional markets on a single platform.

Helping Users Save $121 Million in Fees & Coverage

Alongside the growth in volume, BTCC worked to lower the cost of trading: in Q3, zero-fee pairs and first-trade loss coverage together delivered $121 million in value to traders:



$56 million in fees saved through zero-fee pairs. $65 million in first futures trade loss coverage, giving eligible users up to 50 USDT each when their first futures trade ends in a loss.

PoR Above 100% at All Times and Refreshed Trust Center

Lower costs are only part of the 0-barrier promise; traders also need confidence that their assets are protected. To that end, BTCC added $2.5 million to its Risk Reserve Fund, bringing the total to $28 million in Q3. The fund is designed to provide additional protection for user assets in the event of unexpected market conditions.

BTCC's Proof of Reserves is also maintained above 100% at all times. In October 2026, the Merkle tree-verified report shows that the total PoR is 132% and that all major cryptos are over-collateralized:



BTC: 147%

ETH: 123%

XRP: 136%

USDT: 115%

USDC: 111% ADA: 160%

0-Barrier Trading Takes the Stage at TOKEN2049 Singapore

BTCC took the same message to its community in person at TOKEN2049 Singapore. As Platinum Sponsor, the exchange brought its 0-Barrier Trading theme to Marina Bay Sands, built around four pillars: 0 Fees, 0 Friction, 0 Distance and 0 Panic, which stand for lower costs, smoother trading, native-language support and security that users can verify.

“TOKEN2049 Singapore gave us the chance to put faces to the community we've been building for 15 years. It reinforced something we believe at BTCC: trust is earned one trader at a time, through consistency, transparency and a platform that puts users first,” said Alex Hung, Head of Operations at BTCC.

In Q2, BTCC named 0-Barrier Trading as its next chapter. In Q3, it became something traders could see, use and verify. Heading into the final quarter of its 15th anniversary year, BTCC will continue to build toward trading with zero barriers.

#BTCC15 | #BTCCTOKEN2049 | #BTCCxArgentineFA

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 12.6 million users across 100+ countries. As the official regional sponsor of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), BTCC offers secure and accessible cryptocurrency trading services, focused on delivering a user-friendly experience while adhering to applicable regulatory standards.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

Alongside these figures, BTCC launched its refreshed