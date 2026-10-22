Global Industrial Alcohol Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape, And Forecast - 2033 Biofuels And Renewable Feedstocks Drive 7.50% CAGR To USD 199.3 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through bio-alcohol capacity expansion, high-purity products, green production, strategic partnerships, supply chain efficiency, and expansion in emerging markets.

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Industrial Alcohol Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial alcohol market is projected to increase from USD 120.1 billion in 2026 to USD 199.3 billion by 2033, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.50%. According to the report, growth is being supported by rising demand across pharmaceuticals, personal care, chemicals, biofuels, coatings, adhesives, cleaning products, and other industrial applications.

Market expansion is closely linked to the transition toward renewable energy and sustainable chemical production. Government initiatives promoting lower carbon emissions and renewable feedstocks are encouraging greater use of bio-alcohols produced from sugarcane, corn, grains, molasses, and bagasse. Increased investment in advanced fermentation, distillation, and purification technologies is also helping manufacturers improve efficiency, product quality, and environmental performance.

Market Insights

Ethyl alcohol is expected to retain a leading market position due to strong demand from pharmaceutical products, antiseptics, disinfectants, biofuels, and industrial solvents. Methyl alcohol and isopropyl alcohol continue to record stable demand in chemical processing, manufacturing, and cleaning applications. Isobutyl alcohol and other specialty variants are gaining importance in coatings, adhesives, and bio-based chemical formulations.

Manufacturers are increasingly developing high-purity products that meet demanding pharmaceutical, personal care, and chemical industry requirements. Green chemistry initiatives, renewable raw materials, and production optimization are influencing product portfolios and investment decisions. Companies that combine reliable supply with sustainable production methods are expected to strengthen their competitive position.

Key Industrial Alcohol Market Drivers



Growing use of ethanol as a gasoline additive and renewable fuel component

Government policies supporting biofuels, renewable chemicals, and carbon reduction

Expansion of pharmaceutical and personal care manufacturing

Continued demand for sanitizers, disinfectants, antiseptics, and hygiene products

Rising consumption of solvents, preservatives, and chemical intermediates Investment in high-purity and specialty alcohol production

Population growth, urbanization, industrial development, and sustained awareness of health and hygiene are contributing to market demand. Regulatory support for renewable products is also creating favorable conditions for established manufacturers, technology providers, distributors, and new market entrants.

Business Opportunities

Significant opportunities are emerging through capacity expansion, specialty product development, and the adoption of environmentally responsible manufacturing processes. Producers that increase bio-alcohol output can address rising requirements from renewable energy, pharmaceutical, personal care, and chemical customers.

Asia-Pacific and Latin America offer particularly attractive expansion potential because of feedstock availability, industrial investment, and supportive government programs. Partnerships among alcohol producers, chemical companies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and distributors can improve supply chain resilience and extend market reach. Research and development focused on specialty alcohols, process efficiency, and novel renewable feedstocks may generate additional revenue opportunities.

Regional Outlook

North America remains a major industrial alcohol market, supported by well-established manufacturing infrastructure, sustainability standards, and strong pharmaceutical and personal care industries. Europe is expected to maintain steady growth as biofuel adoption, government incentives, and renewable feedstock utilization increase.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing regional market. Rapid industrialization, chemical and biofuel investment, and accessible agricultural feedstocks are supporting demand, with China and India serving as major contributors. Latin America also presents strong potential due to extensive sugarcane and corn production. The Middle East & Africa is recording gradual growth as economies pursue industrial diversification and expand renewable fuel initiatives.

Competitive Landscape

The market is highly competitive, with companies prioritizing production technology, capacity expansion, sustainable product development, and strategic partnerships. Key participants identified in the report include:



Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill

DuPont

INEOS

LyondellBasell

Mitsubishi Chemical

Sasol

Sinopec

Taiyo Chemical

TotalEnergies

Unilever

Vinnolit

Yara International

BASF Dow

Market Segmentation

By Type:



Ethyl Alcohol

Methyl Alcohol

Isopropyl Alcohol

Isobutyl Alcohol Others

By Source:



Sugarcane & Bagasse

Corn

Grains

Molasses Fuels

By Geographic Coverage:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Industrial Alcohol Market Snapshot

1.2. Future Projections

1.3. Key Market Trends

1.4. Regional Snapshot, by Value, 2026

1.5. Analyst Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations

2.2. Market Dynamics

2.2.1. Drivers

2.2.2. Restraints

2.2.3. Market Opportunities

2.3. Value Chain Analysis

2.4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

2.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.6. Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

2.7. PESTLE Analysis

2.8. Regulatory Analysis

2.9. Price Trend Analysis

2.9.1. Current Prices and Future Projections, 2025-2033

2.9.2. Price Impact Factors

3. Global Industrial Alcohol Market Outlook, 2020 - 2033

3.1. Global Industrial Alcohol Market Outlook, by Type, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

3.1.1. Ethyl Alcohol

3.1.2. Methyl Alcohol

3.1.3. Isopropyl Alcohol

3.1.4. Isobutyl Alcohol

3.1.5. Others

3.2. Global Industrial Alcohol Market Outlook, by Source, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

3.2.1. Sugarcane & Bagasse

3.2.2. Corn

3.2.3. Grains

3.2.4. Molasses

3.2.5. Fuels

3.3. Global Industrial Alcohol Market Outlook, by Region, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

3.3.1. North America

3.3.2. Europe

3.3.3. Asia-Pacific

3.3.4. Latin America

3.3.5. Middle East & Africa

4. North America Industrial Alcohol Market Outlook, 2020 - 2033

4.1. North America Industrial Alcohol Market Outlook, by Type, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

4.2. North America Industrial Alcohol Market Outlook, by Source, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

4.3. North America Industrial Alcohol Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

4.3.1. U.S. Industrial Alcohol Market Outlook, by Type and Source, 2020-2033

4.3.2. Canada Industrial Alcohol Market Outlook, by Type and Source, 2020-2033

4.4. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

5. Europe Industrial Alcohol Market Outlook, 2020 - 2033

5.1. Europe Industrial Alcohol Market Outlook, by Type, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

5.2. Europe Industrial Alcohol Market Outlook, by Source, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

5.3. Europe Industrial Alcohol Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

5.3.1. Germany Industrial Alcohol Market Outlook, by Type and Source, 2020-2033

5.3.2. Italy Industrial Alcohol Market Outlook, by Type and Source, 2020-2033

5.3.3. France Industrial Alcohol Market Outlook, by Type and Source, 2020-2033

5.3.4. U.K. Industrial Alcohol Market Outlook, by Type and Source, 2020-2033

5.3.5. Spain Industrial Alcohol Market Outlook, by Type and Source, 2020-2033

5.3.6. Russia Industrial Alcohol Market Outlook, by Type and Source, 2020-2033

5.3.7. Rest of Europe Industrial Alcohol Market Outlook, by Type and Source, 2020-2033

5.4. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

6. Asia-Pacific Industrial Alcohol Market Outlook, 2020 - 2033

6.1. Asia-Pacific Industrial Alcohol Market Outlook, by Type, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

6.2. Asia-Pacific Industrial Alcohol Market Outlook, by Source, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

6.3. Asia-Pacific Industrial Alcohol Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

6.3.1. China Industrial Alcohol Market Outlook, by Type and Source, 2020-2033

6.3.2. Japan Industrial Alcohol Market Outlook, by Type and Source, 2020-2033

6.3.3. South Korea Industrial Alcohol Market Outlook, by Type and Source, 2020-2033

6.3.4. India Industrial Alcohol Market Outlook, by Type and Source, 2020-2033

6.3.5. Southeast Asia Industrial Alcohol Market Outlook, by Type and Source, 2020-2033

6.3.6. Rest of SAO Industrial Alcohol Market Outlook, by Type and Source, 2020-2033

6.4. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

7. Latin America Industrial Alcohol Market Outlook, 2020 - 2033

7.1. Latin America Industrial Alcohol Market Outlook, by Type, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

7.2. Latin America Industrial Alcohol Market Outlook, by Source, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

7.3. Latin America Industrial Alcohol Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

7.3.1. Brazil Industrial Alcohol Market Outlook, by Type and Source, 2020-2033

7.3.2. Mexico Industrial Alcohol Market Outlook, by Type and Source, 2020-2033

7.3.3. Argentina Industrial Alcohol Market Outlook, by Type and Source, 2020-2033

7.3.4. Rest of LATAM Industrial Alcohol Market Outlook, by Type and Source, 2020-2033

7.4. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

8. Middle East & Africa Industrial Alcohol Market Outlook, 2020 - 2033

8.1. Middle East & Africa Industrial Alcohol Market Outlook, by Type, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

8.2. Middle East & Africa Industrial Alcohol Market Outlook, by Source, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

8.3. Middle East & Africa Industrial Alcohol Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

8.3.1. GCC Industrial Alcohol Market Outlook, by Type and Source, 2020-2033

8.3.2. South Africa Industrial Alcohol Market Outlook, by Type and Source, 2020-2033

8.3.3. Egypt Industrial Alcohol Market Outlook, by Type and Source, 2020-2033

8.3.4. Nigeria Industrial Alcohol Market Outlook, by Type and Source, 2020-2033

8.3.5. Rest of Middle East Industrial Alcohol Market Outlook, by Type and Source, 2020-2033

8.4. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Vs Segment Heatmap

9.2. Company Market Share Analysis, 2025

9.3. Competitive Dashboard

9.4. Company Profiles

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Product Portfolio

9.4.3. Financial Overview

9.4.4. Business Strategies and Developments

9.4.5. Archer Daniels Midland

9.4.6. Cargill

9.4.7. DuPont

9.4.8. INEOS

9.4.9. LyondellBasell

9.4.10. Mitsubishi Chemical

9.4.11. Sasol

9.4.12. Sinopec

9.4.13. Taiyo Chemical

9.4.14. TotalEnergies

10. Appendix

10.1. Research Methodology

10.2. Report Assumptions

10.3. Acronyms and Abbreviations

Companies Featured



Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill

DuPont

INEOS

LyondellBasell

Mitsubishi Chemical

Sasol

Sinopec

Taiyo Chemical

TotalEnergies

Unilever

Vinnolit

Yara International

BASF Dow

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