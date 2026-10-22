China 5G Base Station Equipment Market - Strategic Insights And Forecasts, 2026-2031 5G-Advanced, AI, And Private Networks Drive 10.2% CAGR To USD 23.9 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target 5G-A upgrades, private industrial networks, AI-integrated Massive MIMO, modular Open RAN, and energy-efficient equipment to capture mandated procurement and enterprise demand.

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "China 5G Base Station Equipment Market - Strategic Insights and Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The China 5G Base Station Equipment market is projected to expand from USD 14.7 billion in 2026 to USD 23.9 billion by 2031, representing a CAGR of 10.2%. According to the report, growth will be supported by government-led deployment mandates, nationwide infrastructure investment, 5G-Advanced (5G-A) commercialization, and rising demand for private 5G networks across industrial sectors.

By mid-2025, China had deployed approximately 4.486 million 5G base stations. Telecom operators added more than 235,000 units during the first five months of the year, demonstrating the continued scale of network expansion. National targets calling for more than 75% of mobile network traffic to migrate to 5G by 2027 are expected to create sustained procurement cycles for Radio Units (RUs), Baseband Units (BBUs), Massive MIMO antennas, small cells, and related network infrastructure.

Market Growth Drivers

Government policy remains the leading catalyst for the China 5G Base Station Equipment market. MIIT's "Set Sail" action plan establishes deployment schedules and encourages telecom operators to expand network capacity, improve coverage, and accelerate advanced 5G adoption. The commercialization of 5G-A across more than 300 cities is also generating equipment replacement and upgrade opportunities.

Industrial adoption is strengthening demand for private 5G infrastructure in smart factories, mines, logistics facilities, and private campus environments. These applications require low-latency connectivity, deterministic network performance, edge computing integration, and reliable coverage. AI integration within Massive MIMO antennas and BBUs is further improving capacity, network intelligence, and operational efficiency, enabling operators to support high-value enterprise applications.

Market Challenges

High capital expenditure continues to affect deployment strategies. Operating and upgrading a nationwide network of more than 4 million base stations requires substantial investment as overall CAPEX growth moderates. Supply chain dependence on specialized semiconductors, GaN power amplifiers, and RF front-end components may also contribute to production constraints and pricing volatility.

Deployments in remote and less-developed regions present additional logistical and commercial challenges. Energy consumption is another major consideration, prompting telecom operators to prioritize power-optimized equipment that reduces operational costs while maintaining network capacity and service quality.

Technology and Segment Outlook

Massive MIMO technology remains central to mid-band (Sub-6 GHz) deployments, particularly in densely populated urban markets where spectral efficiency is critical. Macrocell base stations continue to account for a significant share of public network coverage, while Small Cells are gaining importance in enterprise facilities and private industrial networks.

Open RAN adoption is emerging as operators evaluate modular, multi-vendor network architectures. Telecom operators remain the largest end-user segment, although Enterprise 5G Networks are expected to record strong expansion as manufacturers, logistics providers, mines, and other industrial organizations invest in automation and private connectivity.

Competitive Landscape

Domestic vendors dominate the market through extensive R&D capabilities and established relationships with China's major telecom operators. Huawei maintains a leading position in 5G-A deployment, supported by AI-integrated Massive MIMO RUs and BBUs for public and private networks. ZTE is expanding its enterprise portfolio through MiCell micro base stations and NodeEngine edge computing integration, with applications in private industrial networks and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA).

Competition is increasingly focused on network intelligence, energy efficiency, hardware performance, and AI-enabled operational optimization. Procurement decisions are expected to favor modular, software-integrated equipment capable of supporting higher capacity while controlling deployment and operating expenses.

Strategic Outlook

The report indicates that government mandates, Standalone (SA) network expansion, 5G-A commercialization, and enterprise digitalization will sustain market growth through 2031. Despite high CAPEX requirements and specialized supply chain risks, continued investment in AI-driven, energy-efficient, and high-capacity infrastructure is expected to create long-term opportunities for equipment manufacturers, component suppliers, software providers, and network operators.

Key Benefits of the Report



Analysis of market growth, customer segments, policies, socio-economic factors, and industry verticals

Assessment of competitive positioning, market entry strategies, and key industry developments

Evaluation of market drivers, emerging technologies, challenges, and future trends

Actionable insights supporting revenue growth, geographical expansion, and capital investment decisions Strategic intelligence for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises

Business Applications

Organizations can use the report for market opportunity assessment, product demand forecasting, market entry planning, geographical expansion, regulatory analysis, capital allocation, new product development, supply chain planning, and competitive intelligence.

Report Coverage



Historical Data: 2021-2024, Base Year: 2025, Forecast Years: 2026-2031

Growth opportunities, market challenges, supply chain outlook, regulatory framework, and trend analysis

Competitive strategies, positioning, and market share evaluation

Revenue forecasts across major segments and regions Company profiles covering strategies, products, financial performance, and key developments

Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.1. Market Overview

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Scope of the Study

2.4. Market Segmentation

3. BUSINESS LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Policies and Regulations

3.7. Strategic Recommendations

4. TECHNOLOGICAL OUTLOOK

5. CHINA 5G BASE STATION EQUIPMENT MARKET BY TYPE OF BASE STATION

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Macrocell Base Stations

5.3. Small Cells

5.4. Open RAN Base Stations

6. CHINA 5G BASE STATION EQUIPMENT MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Radio Unit (RU)

6.3. Baseband Unit (BBU)

6.4. Massive MIMO Antennas

6.5. Power Systems & Supporting Equipment

7. CHINA 5G BASE STATION EQUIPMENT MARKET BY DEPLOYMENT MODE

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Standalone

7.3. Non-Standalone

8. CHINA 5G BASE STATION EQUIPMENT MARKET BY FREQUENCY BAND

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Low-Band

8.3. Mid-Band

8.4. High-Band

9. CHINA 5G BASE STATION EQUIPMENT MARKET BY END USER

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Telecom Operators

9.3. Government & Defense

9.4. Enterprise 5G Networks

10. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

10.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

10.2. Market Share Analysis

10.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

10.4. Competitive Dashboard

11. COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

11.2. ZTE Corporation

11.3. Datang Telecom Technology Co. Ltd.

11.4. FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies Co., Ltd.

11.5. Comba Telecom Systems

11.6. Baicells Technologies

11.7. Qorvo Inc.

11.8. Alpha Networks Inc.

11.9. NEC Corporation

11.10. Fujitsu Limited

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