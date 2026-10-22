Europe Mobile Network Operator (MNO) Directory 2026-2027 Unlock 5G Growth With 2,478+ Executive Contacts Across 178+ Operators In 53 Countries To 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Accelerate European telecom growth with trusted operator intelligence, campaign-ready contacts and direct access to influential decision-makers.

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe MNO (Mobile Network Operators) Directory 2026-2027" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest 2026-2027 edition of the report provides telecom vendors and service providers with structured intelligence to support business development across the European mobile telecommunications market. Designed for companies seeking to engage with mobile network operators and MVNOs, the report helps users identify relevant organizations, evaluate commercial opportunities and connect with senior decision-makers throughout the region.

Featuring more than 178 operators across over 53 European countries, the report offers broad market coverage and an updated view of the regional mobile operator landscape. The redesigned edition includes 2478+ CXO, management, decision-making and influencer contacts, representing up to 300% more contacts than the previous edition. This expanded contact base enables telecom suppliers, technology companies, consultants and connectivity partners to plan more focused sales, marketing and partnership campaigns.

Developed from more than 20 years of industry experience, the report serves as a practical resource for organizations that need reliable European mobile network operator data. It combines operator profiles, business information, network technology details and executive contacts in PDF & Excel formats. The new user friendly PDF supports research and strategic planning, while the campaign friendly XLS format facilitates contact management, segmentation and business outreach.

Information included in the report:



Global mobile network operator industry snapshot: Market size, major developments, leading companies, strategic insights and forecasts for 2026-2030.

Operator details: Registered company name, brand, region and network portfolio, including 2G, 3G, LTE, 4G, 5G and LTE-Advanced.

Business intelligence: Subscriber numbers, market share, ownership, group information, network penetration, available technologies and corporate contact details.

Executive contacts: CXO, management, decision-makers and industry influencers associated with mobile operator businesses.

Digital presence: Operator websites and relevant URLs for additional research. Delivery formats: PDF & Excel files designed for market analysis and outreach campaigns.

Key enhancements in the 2026-2027 edition:



Coverage of 178+ mobile operators across more than 53 European countries.

2478+ senior management and decision-making contacts.

Up to 300% more contacts than the previous edition.

Compliance with applicable 100% Anti-Spam US Law and European GDPR Laws.

A detailed executive summary providing a clear overview of the European telecom market.

A dedicated questions answered section supporting corporate research and strategic decision-making. Redesigned PDF & Excel formats for easier analysis, segmentation and campaign execution.

The report is intended for businesses seeking commercial relationships with MNOs and MVNOs. Relevant users include network enablers, hubbing partners, interconnection usage providers, roaming partners, handset manufacturers, infrastructure service providers, chipset providers, core solutions companies, digitalisation experts, telecom consultants and 4G/5G specialists.

It is also suitable for VAS enablers, reconciliation service providers, AI companies, event organizers, networking businesses and other telecom service providers. By consolidating European mobile operator intelligence and senior contact information into one resource, the report supports lead generation, market entry planning, partnership development, competitive analysis and targeted engagement across the European telecommunications industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Questions Answered by the Report

3. Europe MNO Directory 2026-2027

For more information about this directory visit

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