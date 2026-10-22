Avahi Achieves AWS Security Competency For Expertise In Protecting Customer Environments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The designation recognizes Avahi's technical expertise and proven customer success in securing workloads on AWS

San Francisco, CA, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avahi, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner specializing in AI and cloud solutions, today announced that it has achieved the AWS Security Competency. The designation reflects Avahi's commitment to building security into customer environments from initial deployment through ongoing operations, backed by demonstrated expertise in Identity and Access Management and Threat Detection, Response, and Prevention.







Jack Singh, CEO at Avahi

The AWS Security Competency recognizes partners with demonstrated technical expertise and customer success securing workloads on AWS. It helps organizations identify partners with validated security capabilities for new deployments and existing production environments.

Avahi demonstrated these capabilities through real customer deployments, including its work with JMARK. The evaluation also covered foundational security practices, from managing access across AWS accounts to detecting and responding to threats.

“Security decisions shape how a system runs long after deployment,” said Jack Singh, Founder and CEO of Avahi.“Customers need control over who can access their environment and a clear way to detect and respond to threats. Earning the AWS Security Competency validates the engineering practices we bring to that work.”

Avahi's identity and access services help customers control who can access their systems and what actions they can perform. Its teams use AWS IAM Identity Center and related services to connect those controls with existing company sign-in systems and grant temporary access when needed.

For threat detection and response, Avahi combines services such as Amazon GuardDuty and AWS Security Hub with automated workflows that help teams investigate and respond to security findings.

Security in Practice at JMARK

For JMARK, a managed IT services provider serving businesses across more than 40 states, Avahi's work delivered measurable security improvements within 90 days. Starting with more than 40 open findings classified as critical or high severity, JMARK reached zero critical findings. New threats were detected in roughly eight minutes on average.

Behind those results is an AWS environment with shared security controls across multiple accounts and centralized single sign-on for user access. An integrated managed detection and response service feeds into the automated security processes Avahi uses across its managed customer environments. Read the JMARK case study.



About Avahi

Avahi is an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner delivering advanced cloud and AI solutions. Holding Competencies in AI Services, Migration and Modernization, Managed Services, Healthcare, SMB, Security, and DevOps, Avahi combines technical depth with a customer-centric delivery model to help organizations across industries plan, build, migrate, operate, and optimize on AWS. Known for its speed, proactive operational model, and measurable results, Avahi helps small to mid-sized businesses and enterprise teams scale faster, reduce costs, and modernize securely. From data engineering and AI copilots to 24×7 managed operations, Avahi ships work that runs in production.

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thais.rebequi [at] avahi.ai