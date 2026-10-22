MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Manchester, LANCS, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple, the global guest, staff and multi-tenant WiFi and analytics platform, has gone live across Derbion, one of the largest shopping centers in the East Midlands, under a three-year agreement. Purple Engage, Presence, Location and Surveys have been deployed across the center, delivered alongside partner ITVET.







Purple goes live across Derbion with Engage

The rollout gives Derbion a richer understanding of how the center is used, from footfall and visitor movement to direct feedback through surveys, helping the team improve the visitor experience and make more informed, data-led decisions.

The win strengthens Purple's presence across retail and shopping centers, where venues are increasingly looking to turn guest WiFi into meaningful insight and engagement.

Jennifer Twine, Enterprise Growth Manager at Purple, said:

"Derbion is one of the largest shopping centers in the East Midlands, so going live across the center is a great win. With Engage, Presence, Location and Surveys all going in, we can help the team really understand and improve the visitor experience, delivered alongside ITVET."

See it in action for your business, book a conversation with Purple here.

About Purple

Purple is the leading global connectivity platform that has built the world's largest public WiFi network. Their mission is to make WiFi a secure, seamless, and ever-present utility for everyone, everywhere. A global force with a presence in 89 countries, the platform is a powerful network that serves nearly 500 million users across 80,000 venues, with automatic, secure access to over 5 million hotspots through the Purple app.

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