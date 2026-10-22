The Columbine Label Co. Announces Rachel Jackson As President

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Leadership transition marks the next chapter in the family-owned label manufacturer's long-term succession plan.

CENTENNIAL, CO, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Columbine Label Co. Inc. today announced the promotion of Rachel Jackson to President, effective immediately. Rachel, who most recently served as Vice President of Operations, will lead the company's continued development and growth as part of a planned succession process designed to transition leadership to the next generation of the Jackson family.

Greg Jackson, who serves as CEO, will continue in a strategic and advisory role, continuing to support the company while allowing Rachel to assume greater responsibility for its future. Rachel's brother, Ryan Jackson, serves as Vice President of Sales and New Business Development, providing leadership in customer relationships, sales, and the development of new business opportunities.

“I could not be more proud to have our two children guiding and directing the future growth and direction of Columbine Label, and in particular, the leadership Rachel has demonstrated within the company and throughout the industry,” said Greg Jackson.“In her relatively short tenure, she has spearheaded significant process development and refinement that will position Columbine Label as a leading manufacturer well into the future.”

Rachel brings more than six years of experience with Columbine Label, along with a background in Construction Science from Kansas State University and two years of professional experience in the construction industry before returning to the family business. During her tenure, she has played an instrumental role in developing and refining company processes, including a significant organizational restructuring approximately four years ago.

Her contributions have included reorganizing customer-facing functions such as estimating and customer support, refining hiring processes, and developing marketing processes that help generate leads and support new business development. These efforts have helped strengthen the company's operational foundation and its ability to serve customers.

Rachel's leadership and industry involvement were recently recognized by Labels & Labeling magazine through its newly introduced Future Leader Award. She also co-chairs the Membership Committee for TLMI, the label industry's trade association, and is an active participant in TLMI's Label Leaders of Tomorrow program.

Founded in 1988 by a husband-and-wife team, Columbine Label was purchased by the Jackson family in February 1999. The company manufactures product identification labels, with a particular focus on the food and beverage industries. Over the years, Columbine Label has built its reputation on exemplary customer service, industry-leading turnaround times, and a commitment to treating customers, employees, and vendors with the same respect and consideration the company would expect for itself. The company is a six-time recipient of TLMI's Eugene Singer Award, a benchmarking study for excellence in financial management.

Rachel's promotion reflects both her contributions to the business and the Jackson family's commitment to a thoughtful, long-term leadership transition. As the company enters this next chapter, Columbine Label remains focused on the principles that have guided it for decades: accountability, commitment to excellence, authenticity, and doing what we say we will do.

The leadership transition is intended to build on that foundation while positioning Columbine Label for continued success, strong customer partnerships, and sustainable growth for years to come.

About The Columbine Label Co. Inc.

Headquartered in Centennial, Colorado, The Columbine Label Co. Inc. manufactures product identification labels, with a focus on the food and beverage industries. Purchased by the Jackson family in 1999, the company has built its business around responsive customer service, dependable turnaround times, and lasting relationships with customers, employees, and vendors. Columbine Label is a six-time recipient of TLMI's Eugene Singer Award and remains committed to accountability, excellence, authenticity, and delivering on its promises.



Greg Jackson, CEO

The Columbine Label Company

+1 303-788-1504

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The Columbine Label Co. Announces Rachel Jackson as President News Provided By InSync Media October 22, 2026, 13:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing



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