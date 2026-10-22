Interlochen Arts Academy Invites Young Writers To Compete For Full Tuition Scholarship

Interlochen Center for the Arts

Virginia B. Ball Creative Writing Scholarship Competition submissions for the 2027–28 school year are due November 15, 2026.

INTERLOCHEN, MI, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Young writers have until November 15 to enter Interlochen Arts Academy's Virginia B. Ball Creative Writing Scholarship Competition for the 2027–28 school year. The first-prize award covers full tuition to attend the Academy, offering a student the opportunity to pursue creative writing in an arts boarding school setting.Students in grades 8–11 during the 2026–27 school year are eligible, except those currently enrolled at Interlochen Arts Academy. Portfolio submissions close at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 15, 2026. Entrants must also complete an Academy admission application by that date; application fee waivers will be provided.A portfolio spanning more than one genreApplicants should submit five to seven original pieces written or revised within the past year, representing at least two genres. Eligible forms range from poetry and fiction to scripts and comics. The portfolio limit is 4,000 words or 20 pages. Complete formatting and submission instructions are available on the competition website.All entrants receive financial aid consideration. Awards are subject to the published competition rules.An established opportunity for emerging writersFirst held in 2000, the competition is supported by grants from the Edmund F. and Virginia B. Ball Foundation. Interlochen announced Julia Rosen as its 2026 winner in September, awarding her a full-tuition scholarship to study creative writing at the Academy.Interlochen's creative writing program, established in 1975, pairs young writers with faculty who are published authors. Students receive guidance on developing portfolios, entering contests, applying to colleges, and presenting their work.Past scholarship recipients have continued their education at institutions including Cornell, Yale, Princeton, and the University of Michigan. Their work has appeared in literary publications, and recipients have earned recognition through awards such as the PEN/Robert J. Dau Short Story Prize.How to applyProspective entrants can access the portfolio submission portal and complete guidelines through the Virginia B. Ball Creative Writing Scholarship Competition page at interlochen. Admission questions can be directed to....About Interlochen Center for the ArtsInterlochen Center for the Arts is a nonprofit organization in northwest Michigan serving students, artists, and audiences through arts education, performances, and public broadcasting. Its programs include Interlochen Arts Academy, Interlochen Arts Camp, Interlochen Online, and Interlochen Public Radio. For more information, visit .

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Interlochen Arts Academy Invites Young Writers to Compete for Full Tuition Scholarship News Provided By Shore Fire Media October 22, 2026, 13:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education



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