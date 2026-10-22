Boulder Criminal Defense Lawyers Encourage Individuals Facing Investigation Or Arrest To Seek Early Legal Counsel

Dolan + Zimmerman, LLP - Boulder Trial Lawyer

Dolan + Zimmerman LLP explains key decisions and deadlines in Boulder County criminal cases, from pre-charge investigations to DUI-related DMV hearings.

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dolan + Zimmerman LLP, a Boulder-based trial law firm founded in 2015 by attorneys Sydney Dolan and Jennifer Robin Zimmerman, is encouraging individuals who are under investigation, have been contacted by law enforcement, or have recently been arrested to consult a criminal defense attorney as early as possible.According to the firm, the initial stages of a criminal investigation can involve important decisions that affect how a case develops. Statements made to investigators, administrative deadlines, and early court proceedings may have consequences that become more difficult to address as the case progresses.For individuals seeking a Boulder criminal defense lawyer, consulting an attorney before the first court appearance may provide additional time to understand their rights, evaluate the circumstances, and prepare for upcoming proceedings.Early Decisions and Deadlines That MatterDolan + Zimmerman LLP identifies several stages of a criminal matter when early legal representation may be particularly valuable.Before Charges Are FiledWhen law enforcement officers or investigators contact someone about a potential criminal matter, statements made during those interactions may later become evidence.An attorney can advise individuals about their constitutional rights, communicate with investigators when appropriate, and evaluate whether information should be presented to prosecutors before charging decisions are made.DUI-Related DMV Hearing DeadlinesIn Colorado, DUI arrests may trigger administrative driver's license proceedings that are separate from the criminal case.Drivers who receive an Express Consent Affidavit and Notice of Revocation following a breath test or refusal generally have seven days to request a DMV hearing. Drivers who submit to blood testing typically receive a notice by mail and must respond within the deadline stated in that notice.Missing an applicable hearing deadline can result in the loss of an opportunity to contest an administrative license revocation.For individuals who depend on driving for work, family responsibilities, or other daily needs, understanding these requirements promptly can be especially important.Preserving EvidenceEvidence such as surveillance recordings, electronic communications, witness accounts, and physical evidence may become more difficult to obtain as time passes.Early representation allows defense counsel to identify potentially relevant evidence and take appropriate steps to request or preserve it.Initial Court Appearances and Release ConditionsInitial court proceedings may involve bond decisions, release conditions, or protection orders that affect where an individual may live, whom they may contact, and whether they may travel.Legal representation during these early proceedings can help individuals understand their obligations and address potentially restrictive conditions when appropriate.An Individualized Approach to Criminal DefenseDolan + Zimmerman LLP emphasizes thorough preparation and individualized legal strategies rather than relying on the same approach for every case.The firm was founded by attorneys Sydney Dolan and Jennifer Robin Zimmerman, who earned their law degrees from the University of Colorado School of Law in 2007 and developed their careers through public defender offices, civil litigation firms, and private practice.Dolan began her legal career at the Adams County Public Defender's Office and has completed more than 50 jury trials involving charges ranging from DUI to first-degree murder.Its attorneys consider each client's circumstances, including employment, family responsibilities, long-term goals, and other relevant factors, when evaluating available defense strategies.When appropriate, these strategies may include gathering mitigating information, negotiating with prosecutors, exploring diversion or deferred judgment options, and addressing potential consequences involving professional licenses, immigration status, or future record-sealing eligibility.Although no attorney can guarantee a particular outcome, seeking legal advice early may provide more time to evaluate the available evidence, understand important deadlines, and prepare an informed response to criminal allegations.About Dolan + Zimmerman LLPDolan + Zimmerman LLP is a Boulder, Colorado trial law firm founded in 2015 by attorneys Sydney Dolan and Jennifer Robin Zimmerman, both graduates of the University of Colorado School of Law.The firm provides legal representation in criminal defense, family law, civil litigation, and personal injury matters throughout Boulder County and Colorado.Dolan + Zimmerman LLP emphasizes individualized legal strategies, thorough case preparation, client communication, and direct attorney involvement.

Sydney Dolan / Jennifer Robin Zimmerman

Dolan + Zimmerman LLP

+1 303-593-1874

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Boulder Criminal Defense Lawyers Encourage Individuals Facing Investigation or Arrest to Seek Early Legal Counsel News Provided By Fortress Digital Marketing October 22, 2026, 13:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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