tZERO / Key word(s): Financial

tZERO Selected by Temple Digital Group as Infrastructure Provider for Tokenized Securities

22.10.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Agreement Expands tZERO's Infrastructure-as-a-Service Business, Pairing Temple's Proprietary Onchain Trading Technology With tZERO's Regulated Broker-Dealer and ATS Capabilities NEW YORK, NY - October 22, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - tZERO Group, Inc. Temple Digital Group Alan Konevsky, Chief Executive Officer of tZERO.“Temple has developed one of the most powerful trading systems on Canton. By bringing our broker-dealer and ATS capabilities to that system, we can help Temple deliver its offering to clients while expanding the reach of tZERO's Infrastructure-as-a-Service footprint as we focus on powering broker-dealers and other financial institutions at scale.” Temple's trading system includes a proprietary matching engine, an RFQ module and a central limit order book for tokenized National Market System (NMS) securities and exchange-traded products. It also includes a front-end user interface and settlement infrastructure designed to support atomic delivery-versus-payment and repurchase agreement settlement on Canton. Temple has executed over $1.6B in volume for Canton and is the largest platform by transaction volume on the network. “We're focused on developing regulated, onchain trading technologies for tokenized assets,” said Evan Varsamis, Chief Executive Officer of Temple Digital Group.“Working with tZERO allows us to combine our solutions with an established broker-dealer and ATS operator, providing the regulated infrastructure needed to support securities on our platform at scale.” tZERO Securities, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and FINRA/SIPC member, will operate the dedicated platform. Implementation is pending; launch timing and product availability will be announced separately. MEDIA CONTACTS: tZERO

Julie Ros

SVP, Head of Marketing & Communications

... Temple Digital

Dan Simerman

Co-Founder & CSO

... About Temple Digital Group Temple Digital Group builds private and compliant financial market infrastructure for the world's institutions on the Canton Network. Temple operates Canton's leading exchange and RFQ venue for tokenized assets and actively contributes to the network's growing technical and governance work. Founded in 2025 and headquartered in New York, Temple Digital Group is registered as a Money Services Business with FinCEN. Learn more at templedigitalgroup. About tZERO Group, Inc. tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and make such equity available for trading on an alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. All technology services are offered through tZERO Technologies, LLC. For more information, please visit our website. About tZERO Securities, LLC tZERO Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. It is the operator of the tZERO Securities ATS. More information about tZERO Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck. Investor Notice Digital asset securities, derivatives, as well as any particular investment, may not be suitable or appropriate for everyone. Investors should note that investing or trading in securities, futures, options, swaps, and event contracts could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, and holding positions, and no assurance of liquidity which could impact their price and investor's ability to sell, enter or exit a position, and possible loss of principal invested, including the possibility of losing more than your initial investment where leverage or margin is involved. There are also unique risks specific to digital assets, including, without limitation, fraud, manipulation, theft, and loss. Futures, options, swaps, and event contracts carry additional risks specific to derivatives, including, without limitation, the potential for rapid and substantial losses due to leverage, the risk that a position cannot be closed at a favorable price or at all, and, with respect to event contracts specifically, the risk that a contract's terms, settlement, or continued listing may be affected by evolving regulatory requirements, including determinations by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission as to whether an event contract may be listed or must be delisted. This notice is a general summary and does not describe every risk associated with these products. Before trading futures, options, swaps, or event contracts, you should review the applicable CFTC risk disclosure statement furnished to you at account opening, which is a distinct, regulation-required document and is not superseded or replaced by this notice. No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice or Recommendations This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, future, option, swap, or event contract, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by tZERO or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees or an opinion as to the suitability of any such product for any particular person. In preparing the information contained in this release, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives, risk tolerance and financial circumstances of any particular investor and the products discussed may not be suitable for all investors or market participants. This release is not directed at, and is not intended for distribution to or use by, any person in any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to applicable law or regulation. Any views expressed in this release by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible corrections. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions, regulatory developments or economic circumstances. Forward-Looking Statements by tZERO This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, tZERO, its subsidiaries, or its representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which is derived from currently available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, including financial performance and projections; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as“may,”“should,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“contemplates,”“estimates,”“believes,”“plans,”“projected,”“predicts,”“potential,” or“hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including, without limitation: the ability of tZERO and its subsidiaries to change the direction; tZERO's ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; performance of individual transactions; regulatory developments and matters; and competition. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or their respective representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. tZERO, its subsidiaries, and its representatives are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or its representatives might not occur.

News Source: tZERO

22.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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Language: English Company: tZERO United States EQS News ID: 2420564

End of News EQS News Service 2420564 22.10.2026 CET/CEST