Raghav Chadha Calls Himself 'The Luckiest Husband In The World' As He Wishes Wife Parineeti Chopra

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Politician Raghav Chadha called himself 'the luckiest husband in the world' as he wished wife, actress Parineeti Chopra on her birthday.

Taking to his Insta handle on Thursday, Raghav dropped a few fun-filled glimpses of his time with the 'Chamkila' actress. The lovebirds were seen enjoying some good food and each other's company during what seemed to be a small birthday celebration.

His sweet birthday note for his ladylove read, "happiest birthday to neer's mumma (red heart emoticon) with all my love, the luckiest husband in the world (sic)."

Earlier, Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra also wished her cousin as she turned 38 on October 22, 2026.

PeeCee dropped a photo of Parineeti on her Instagram Stories which showed the 'Shaque' in a pink outfit embellished with pearls.

“Happy Birthday Tisha, @parineetichopra! Here's to a beautiful year filled with love, laughter and everything your heart wishes for,” Priyanka wrote on the photo-sharing app.

Parineeti's mother, Reena Chopra, also recalled how she made them parents and now grandparents.

Assuring that Parineeti would always remain their 'little girl', the doting mother penned a nostalgic post that read,“Happy birthday to the little baby who first made us parents and now grandparents! We can't thank you more for giving us these titles which are the very core of our existence, the raison d'être, the fulfilment of our lives! We cannot imagine what life was before you filled it with so much more."

“Be happy always..... you are our litta litta baby and always will be! Craziness, care, humour, sarcasm, laughter,madness and larger than life( read loud and centre of attention) has been your identity from the start and may it always be forever!! We love you so so much more with every passing day!! Happy birthday @parineetichopra,” she went on to add.