AAP Punjab Targets BJP Over Its Treatment Of Punjabis

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 22 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for what he described as its continued hatred towards Punjab and Punjabis, citing the insult of renowned Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi, the cancellation of permissions for Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi show, and the treatment meted out to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann at the Delhi airport.

Dhaliwal told the media that the BJP, despite leading the government at the Centre, had repeatedly demonstrated a discriminatory attitude towards Punjabis and minority communities.

He said the treatment of prominent Punjabi personalities reflected the BJP's narrow and divisive thinking and deserved the condemnation.

Referring to the incident involving Daler Mehndi at a programme in Uttarakhand, Dhaliwal said the manner in which a Uttarakhand Minister and a BJP leader insulted the celebrated Punjabi singer was "deeply condemnable".

He said that Daler Mehndi had earned immense love and recognition worldwide, and disrespecting an artist of his stature exposed the BJP's attitude towards Punjab's people and culture.

Dhaliwal also raised the issue of Diljit Dosanjh's scheduled show in Delhi, which was initially planned for November 1.

He said the singer had obtained permission for the event but was subsequently asked to change the date because of the historical events associated with November 1 in Delhi.

Later, for proposed alternative date of October 30, Daler Mehndi was denied necessary clearance.

Dhaliwal questioned whether Diljit Dosanjh was being treated unfairly because of his Sikh identity and Punjabi background.

He said the singer had performed before audiences across the world without facing such restrictions, making the developments in Delhi particularly troubling.

The AAP MLA also condemned the treatment meted to Chief Minister Mann at the Delhi airport upon his return from France.

He said that the Chief Minister was deliberately humiliated under the pretext of excess baggage.

Dhaliwal questioned the justification for the action, saying that baggage weight is ordinarily checked at the point of departure and that any excess baggage should have been addressed there in France.

He said the manner in which the Chief Minister was treated raised concerns about the Centre's attitude towards a leader who consistently speaks up for Punjab and its people.