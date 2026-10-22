Qazaqgaz, CNPC Discuss Severny-1 Exploration Project

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). QazaqGaz National Company JSC and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) have discussed prospects for expanding strategic cooperation, including the Severny-1 exploration project, according to QazaqGaz.

Chairman of the Management Board of QazaqGaz Alibek Zhamauov met with CNPC President Zhou Xinhuai.

The parties discussed the development of the strategic partnership, the implementation of joint projects, the expansion of investment cooperation, and new opportunities for Kazakhstan's gas industry.

Zhamauov noted the importance of the long-standing cooperation with CNPC, stressing the significant potential for further interaction and QazaqGaz's interest in implementing mutually beneficial initiatives.

Special attention was paid to the implementation of the Severny-1 exploration project, as well as prospects for studying new areas and launching joint investment initiatives.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their interest in strengthening the long-term partnership and further developing Kazakhstan's gas industry.

In April 2026, the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan, QazaqGaz, and CNPC-AktobeMunaiGas signed a contract for hydrocarbon exploration at the Severny-1 subsoil site in the Aktobe region.

Under the subsoil use contract, the project provides for 2D and 3D seismic surveys, as well as drilling of both independent and dependent exploratory wells. The total investment in geological exploration is estimated at 3.5 billion tenge (about $7.3 million).

The Severny-1 site is considered one of the most promising areas for gas exploration in Kazakhstan.

The 4th Kazakhstan-CNPC Technical Seminar was held in Astana today, focused on introducing modern technologies and improving the efficiency of developing Kazakhstan's oil and gas fields.

Following the seminar, it was proposed to develop a joint technology implementation plan for 2027–2030. The document should specify particular fields and pilot sites, responsible executors, funding volumes, implementation timelines, and measurable performance indicators. It is also proposed to define criteria for the success of tests and conditions for the transition to industrial use of the technologies.