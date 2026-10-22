Global Intrathecal Pump Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2032 Aging Demand And Longer-Life Devices Support A $360 Million Market By 2032

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Report available from Research and Markets, finds Medtronic ahead of Flowonix and Tricumed in a $350m market expected to reach only about $360m by 2032, as high refill costs, ASP erosion and past recalls weigh

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Intrathecal Pump Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis | Global | 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global intrathecal pump market was valued at $350 million in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately $360 million by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.4%. Modest increases in procedure and unit volumes will support market stability, while declining average selling prices (ASPs), pricing pressure, treatment costs, and regulatory challenges will limit revenue growth.

The report analyzes intrathecal pumps used to manage chronic refractory pain and spasticity. It provides historical data from 2022 to 2024, a 2025 base year, and forecasts from 2026 through 2032. Quantitative coverage includes procedure volumes, unit sales, ASPs, market values, growth rates, forecasts, and company shares.

Intrathecal Pump Market Outlook

Demand is expected to remain stable as aging demographics increase the population requiring chronic pain and spasticity management. Growing patient awareness and physician training may also support the adoption of intrathecal drug delivery among appropriately selected candidates. However, broader market expansion will remain constrained by high implantation expenses, proprietary refill requirements, regular physician visits, and periodic pump replacement procedures.

ASPs are forecast to decline consistently because of limited product differentiation and sustained pricing pressure within a concentrated competitive environment. As a result, incremental unit growth will be largely offset by lower prices, producing a mature, near-flat revenue outlook through 2032.

Technology and Product Development

Technological advancements continue to improve clinical flexibility, device longevity, and patient comfort. Programmable intrathecal pump systems allow clinicians to customize infusion rates and delivery patterns based on individual treatment requirements. Variable and constant medication delivery mode switching is standard across leading platforms.

Device miniaturization, supported by developments in nanotechnology and electronics, is improving implant suitability and comfort. Extended battery life is also reducing replacement surgery frequency and strengthening the long-term economic case for treatment. Flowonix's Prometra II offers more than 10 years of battery life, providing a notable longevity advantage. Rechargeable technology used in spinal cord stimulation and sacral nerve stimulation is also being evaluated for future intrathecal pump applications.

Market Limiters and Regulatory Risk

Intrathecal pump therapy carries substantial ongoing costs. Pumps generally require surgical replacement every four to eight years, depending on the manufacturer and the need for device revision. Medication refills require proprietary manufacturer kits, while patients typically attend refill appointments every six weeks to six months. These cumulative expenses can affect payer coverage, healthcare facility purchasing decisions, and patient access, particularly in cost-sensitive markets.

Device recalls and legal actions have also affected clinician, patient, and payer confidence. Medtronic's SynchroMed II was associated with a class action lawsuit settled for $35 million in 2021. A 2019 Class I FDA recall identified 11,299 devices as potentially defective, following an earlier consent agreement that restricted sales until 2017. Flowonix's Prometra II has been involved in 13 additional Class II FDA recalls. These events have raised regulatory and liability barriers, discouraged new market entrants, and increased scrutiny of product safety and reliability.

Competitive Landscape

Medtronic led the global intrathecal pump market in 2025 through its SynchroMed II intrathecal drug delivery system. Its established clinical presence, physician familiarity, commercial infrastructure, training programs, and clinical support capabilities reinforce the company's leadership despite its regulatory history.

Flowonix ranked second through its Prometra product portfolio, including the Prometra II. The platform's extended battery life may reduce replacement procedures, procedural risk, and long-term treatment costs. Flowonix remains the primary alternative to Medtronic in this concentrated market.

Tricumed held the third-leading position with its Siromedes intrathecal pump system. Its presence provides an additional option for physicians and healthcare systems, although competitive diversity remains limited by high regulatory, clinical, and liability requirements.

Report Coverage



Market metrics: Procedure numbers, unit volumes, market size, company shares, forecasts, growth rates, and ASPs.

Strategic analysis: Market drivers, limiters, competitive positioning, SWOT analysis, mergers and acquisitions, company profiles, product portfolios, and technology trends.

Care settings: Hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and pain management specialty clinics.

Geographic coverage: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Data sources: Interviews with neuromodulation industry leaders and implanting physicians, regulatory records, hospital procurement information, import and export data, and the iData Research internal database.

Deliverables: 53 pages of analysis, tables, and figures, including 5 charts and 22 figures, plus a methodology appendix and abbreviation and acronym glossary. Licensing: Single-user, site, and enterprise options.

The report helps medical device companies, investors, healthcare providers, and market strategists assess global intrathecal pump market size, pricing trends, competitive shares, regulatory risks, and technology developments. It also evaluates how aging demographics, patient awareness, device longevity, refill costs, replacement procedures, and non-surgical treatment alternatives will shape market performance through 2032.

Key Topics Covered:

Research Methodology

Step 1: Project Initiation & Team Selection

Step 2: Prepare Data Systems And Perform Secondary Research

Step 3: Preparation For Interviews & Questionnaire Design

Step 4: Performing Primary Research

Step 5: Research Analysis: Establishing Baseline Estimates

Step 6: Market Forecast And Analysis

Step 7: Identify Strategic Opportunities

Step 8: Final Review And Market Release

Step 9: Customer Feedback And Market Monitoring

Impact of Global Tariffs

Intrathecal Pump Market

14.1 Executive Summary

14.1.1 Global Intrathecal Pump Market Overview

14.1.2 Competitive Analysis

14.1.3 Procedures Included

14.1.4 Markets Included

14.1.5 Regions Included

14.2 Introduction

14.3 Procedure Numbers

14.4 Market Analysis And Forecast

14.5 Drivers And Limiters

14.5.1 Market Drivers

14.5.2 Market Limiters

14.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis

Appendix

List of Charts

Chart 14-1: Intrathecal Pump Market, Global, 2025 & 2032

Chart 14-2: Intrathecal Pump Procedures, Global, 2025

Chart 14-3: Intrathecal Pump Procedures by Region, Global, 2022 - 2032

Chart 14-4: Intrathecal Pump Market, Global, 2022 - 2032

Chart 14-5: Leading Competitors, Intrathecal Pump Market, Global, 2025

List of Figures [22]

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900