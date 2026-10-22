Qlarant Awarded Contract To Strengthen SNAP Program Integrity And Combat Fraud, Waste And Abuse

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) National leader in program integrity will apply advanced analytics, investigations and decades of government experience to help protect SNAP benefits and taxpayer dollars

Easton, MD, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlarant, a national leader in program integrity, quality improvement and risk management, today announced that it has been awarded a contract by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) to support efforts to identify, prevent and combat fraud, waste and abuse within the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The contract expands Qlarant's longstanding work, helping government agencies protect the integrity of large, complex public programs. Qlarant will bring its combination of advanced data analytics, predictive modeling, investigative expertise and experienced subject matter professionals to the effort.

“SNAP is one of the most important public programs in the United States, providing nutritional assistance to millions of Americans,” said Carrie Ward, Chief Operating Officer at Qlarant. “Protecting the integrity of SNAP is essential to ensuring that benefits reach the people who are eligible to receive them while safeguarding taxpayer resources. Qlarant has decades of experience identifying risk, uncovering fraud and strengthening program integrity, and we are proud to bring that expertise to this important mission.”

SNAP is the nation's largest nutrition assistance program. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, SNAP served an average of 42.1 million participants per month in fiscal year 2025, with federal spending totaling $101.7 billion.

The scale of the program makes effective program integrity particularly important. In 2026, USDA reported that its preliminary analysis of eligibility data from 29 state agencies identified categories of discrepancies that could indicate improper or erroneous benefit issuance, with potential annual financial exposure measured in the billions of dollars. USDA has also expanded efforts to strengthen SNAP fraud detection, including investments in data analytics, fraud detection tools, investigative coordination and oversight.

The need extends beyond eligibility and payment accuracy. SNAP also faces risks associated with benefit trafficking, fraudulent retailers, stolen benefits and other forms of program abuse. USDA has recently undertaken targeted enforcement operations against fraudulent SNAP retailers and other sources of benefit fraud.

Qlarant's Program Integrity Expertise

Qlarant brings extensive experience working with government agencies to identify and address fraud, waste and abuse across major public programs.

The company currently performs fraud, waste and abuse detection, deterrence and prevention activities for Medicare and Medicaid through its Unified Program Integrity Contractor (UPIC) work, as well as fraud, waste and abuse activities involving Medicare prescription drug benefits. Qlarant also has experience conducting audits, investigations, claims and medical reviews, predictive modeling, data analytics, compliance activities and program-integrity assessments.

“Program integrity is ultimately about protecting people and protecting public resources,” said Dion Trahan, Qlarant's SVP of Corporate Growth. “Our experience has shown that the most effective approach combines sophisticated analytics with the judgment and expertise of people who understand how complex government programs operate. That combination will be critical as we work to identify vulnerabilities and strengthen the integrity of SNAP.”

A Mission That Protects Both Beneficiaries and Taxpayers

The objective of the effort is not simply to identify improper activity after benefits have been distributed. Effective program integrity can help agencies identify risks earlier, improve the accuracy of program administration and direct investigative resources toward the cases that warrant closer examination.

For SNAP, those efforts have a direct human impact. The program helps millions of Americans afford food each month, while its size makes it essential that limited public resources are administered accurately and responsibly.

Qlarant's work will support that balance by helping strengthen program integrity while preserving the program's ability to serve eligible beneficiaries.

About Qlarant

Qlarant is a national organization providing quality improvement, program integrity and risk management solutions to government and commercial clients. For more than five decades, Qlarant has partnered with government agencies and other organizations to address complex challenges involving healthcare, public programs, fraud, waste and abuse, quality and compliance.

Qlarant combines advanced technology, data analytics and artificial intelligence with experienced subject matter expertise to help clients identify risks, improve performance, protect resources and achieve better outcomes. With a workforce of over 600 employees, Qlarant has a national presence with local impact. The Qlarant Foundation serves communities by providing grants and services support to charities and organizations

For more information, visit or contact Pat Boos ...

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Carrie Ward, Qlarant Chief Operating Officer

CONTACT: Pat Boos Qlarant 410-819-3553...