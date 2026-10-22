Global Gastric Device Market Report 2026-2032: Size, Share, Trends And Forecast For Gastric Bands And Balloons GLP-1 Drugs Leave Gastric Balloons And Bands Struggling For Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global gastric device market is forecast to inch from over $124 million in 2025 to about $134 million by 2032, a new Research and Markets report finds, as weight-loss drugs and bariatric surgery compete with balloons and bands from Allurion, Boston Scientific and Medtimo.

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Gastric Device Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis | Global | 2026-2032 | Includes: Gastric Bands and Gastric Balloons" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gastric device market was valued at more than $124 million in 2025 and is forecast to reach approximately $134 million by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.1%. Market growth will remain modest as gastric balloons and gastric bands face increasing competition from bariatric surgery and GLP-1 receptor agonist medications.

The report provides a comprehensive assessment of the global gastric device market, including unit sales, average selling prices (ASPs), market value, growth rates and competitive shares. It includes historical data from 2022, a 2025 base year and forecasts through 2032. Revenue estimates are modeled using unit sales and ASPs, with segmentation by gastric balloon and gastric band device types.

Gastric Device Market Trends

Gastric balloons represent the most relevant segment of the market, supported by demand for temporary, reversible and less invasive obesity treatment options. Swallowable balloon systems are a key area of product development because they may reduce procedural requirements and expand access among selected patients.

Gastric bands account for a small and declining share of global revenue. Adjustable systems, including legacy LAP-BAND platforms, have experienced sustained contraction due to long-term complications, revision procedures and changing clinical preferences. Sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass and other bariatric procedures have increasingly displaced gastric banding by offering more durable outcomes supported by established clinical evidence.

Manufacturers are responding by repositioning gastric devices as adjunctive or bridge therapies. Potential use cases include patients who are not ready for surgery, do not qualify for a surgical procedure or require temporary weight reduction before a more definitive intervention.

Market Drivers and Limiters

Rising global obesity rates continue to support demand across the broader weight-loss treatment market. Gastric device demand is concentrated among patients seeking non-surgical, temporary or reversible interventions. Product innovation focused on lower procedural burden and limited anatomical alteration may support selected opportunities during the forecast period.

Bariatric surgery remains a major market limiter. The growing use of robotic-assisted platforms further strengthens the surgical value proposition by supporting visualization, precision and surgeon ergonomics during complex procedures.

GLP-1 receptor agonist medications have also materially changed obesity treatment pathways. Their rapid adoption since 2023 has reduced demand for some interventional weight-loss procedures, particularly gastric balloon procedures in the U.S. Although long-term adherence, cost and durability continue to be evaluated, these medications have created significant near-term pressure on gastric device utilization.

Competitive Landscape

Allurion Technologies is a key competitor in the gastric balloon market. Its Allurion Balloon system is positioned as a swallowable, minimally invasive and reversible weight-loss option. In February 2026, the company received U.S. FDA premarket approval for the system for short-term weight loss in combination with lifestyle intervention. The approval marked Allurion's formal entry into the U.S. market and expanded its commercial opportunity in North America.

Boston Scientific maintains a notable presence following the integration of Apollo Endosurgery. Its position is supported by endoluminal and bariatric-adjacent technologies, including the OverStitchT endoscopic suturing system, within its broader gastrointestinal and minimally invasive surgery portfolio.

Medtimo, formerly ReShape Lifesciences, remained a niche competitor in 2025 through its association with the legacy LAP-BAND adjustable gastric banding system. The company has also pursued other obesity treatment technologies, although these products had not materially contributed to market revenue as of 2025.

Market Coverage



Segmentation: Gastric balloons and gastric bands.

Quantitative analysis: Market size, competitive shares, unit sales, ASPs, growth rates and forecasts.

Strategic analysis: Market drivers, limiters, product portfolios, company profiles, mergers and acquisitions, and competitive developments.

Geographic coverage: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. Time frame: Historical data from 2022, base year 2025 and forecasts through 2032.

Report Deliverables

The report includes 54 pages of narrative analysis, market tables and supporting figures. It contains five charts and 18 figures covering market segmentation and performance metrics, along with a methodology appendix and acronym glossary. Single-user, site and enterprise licensing options are available.

The report enables healthcare companies, investors and market participants to assess global gastric device market growth, compare gastric balloon and gastric band performance, evaluate ASP and unit sales trends, benchmark leading competitors and understand the effects of GLP-1 therapies, bariatric surgery and robotic-assisted procedures. It also identifies opportunities for gastric devices as temporary, reversible and bridge therapies within the evolving obesity treatment market.

Key Topics Covered:

Research Methodology

Step 1: Project Initiation & Team Selection

Step 2: Prepare Data Systems And Perform Secondary Research

Step 3: Preparation For Interviews & Questionnaire Design

Step 4: Performing Primary Research

Step 5: Research Analysis: Establishing Baseline Estimates

Step 6: Market Forecast And Analysis

Step 7: Identify Strategic Opportunities

Step 8: Final Review And Market Release

Step 9: Customer Feedback And Market Monitoring

Impact of Global Tariffs

Gastric Device Market

14.1 Executive Summary

14.1.1 Global Gastric Device Market Overview

14.1.2 Competitive Analysis

14.1.3 Markets Included

14.1.4 Regions Included

14.2 Introduction

14.2.1 Population At Risk

14.3 Market Overview

14.3.1 By Segment

14.3.2 By Region

14.4 Market Analysis And Forecast

14.4.1 Total Gastric Device Market

14.4.2 Gastric Band Market

14.4.3 Gastric Balloon Market

14.5 Drivers And Limiters

14.5.1 Market Drivers

14.5.2 Market Limiters

14.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis

Appendix

List of Charts

Chart 14-1: Gastric Device Market, Global, 2025 & 2032

Chart 14-2: Laparoscopic Procedures, Global, 2025

Chart 14-3: Gastric Device Market by Segment, Global, 2022 - 2032

Chart 14-4: Gastric Device Market by Region, Global, 2022 - 2032

Chart 14-5: Leading Competitors, Gastric Device Market, Global, 2025

List of Figures [18]

For more information about this report visit

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