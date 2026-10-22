Snuggle Me® Organic Expands Its Play Collection With The New Toddler Chair

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Designed for little years of reading, lounging and imaginative play, alongside new colors across the Play Gym and Play Mat









MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snuggle Me® Organic, the brand beloved by parents for its minimal, modern baby essentials, is expanding its play collection with the launch of the Toddler Chair and new color options for its Play Gym and foldable Play Mat. Designed to grow with families, the additions bring together soft, organic materials, thoughtful design and everyday versatility, supporting families from baby's earliest explorations to imaginative play well beyond the baby years.

At the heart of the expansion is the new Toddler Chair ($159.99), a comfy seat for story time that offers much more than a place to sit. Little ones can sit up or stretch out to read, lounge or unwind, then fold, rearrange and reshape it for imaginative play, turning their favorite chair into something new each day.

“The flexibility of the Snuggle Me Toddler Chair makes room for both quiet moments and big ideas,” said Olivia Davis, General Manager of Snuggle Me Organic.“The Toddler Chair can be a cozy spot for a favorite book, become part of a made-up adventure, then fold back into a chair when it's time to settle down. It's one thoughtfully designed piece that follows the changing pace of a toddler's day. Snuggle Me started by supporting families in the newborn days, and as families have grown, so has our range. We're passionate about being there from those first weeks through the little years and beyond, and the Toddler Chair is a big step in that evolution.”

Made with 100% organic cotton twill, the Toddler Chair combines a soft, comfortable feel with a considered aesthetic designed to complement both living spaces and playrooms. Suitable for children ages 2 to 6, it measures 26.8W × 18.5D × 17H inches in chair form and 26.8W × 43.7L × 13H inches when folded out. Available in Blue Toile, Pink Floral and Oat Stripe, the toddler chairs feature a removable, machine-washable outer cover that makes everyday care easy.

The expanded collection also introduces a fresh palette for the Play Gy ($129.99). Designed for babies 0-36 months old, it features a quilted organic cotton base in Natural or Oat Stripe and nine upgraded sensory toys in Snuggle Me's core colorways of Natural, Birch, Slate and Petal. With new sensory elements, the toys' varied textures and sounds engage babies' curiosity and exploration, while the machine-washable base makes cleanup easy.

The foldable Play Ma ($69.99) now comes in Slate, Birch, Natural and new Petal and Oat Stripe, and folds into a quilted tote for play at home or on the go. With more colors to choose from, families can find the pieces that sit naturally alongside their home and personal style.

Together with the Play Arc and Sensory Toy, the new additions build on Snuggle Me's approach to play: comfortable spaces for little ones to explore and grow, designed to balance what children need with how families want their homes to look and feel.

The Toddler Chair and extended newborn play range are available at snugglemeorganic.co.

About Snuggle Me ® Organic

Founded in 2007, Snuggle Me Organic offers a complete line of beloved modern baby products crafted to nurture, support, and soothe babies from the earliest months of life. Each product prioritizes organic, non-toxic materials and is thoughtfully designed with a commitment to safety, simplicity, comfort and durability. Snuggle Me Organic is proud to be a trusted part of the parenting journey, bringing peace of mind to families everywhere. Snuggle Me Organic loungers, feeding, play and care products are available onlin and at retailers such as Nordstro, Targe, Amazo, Walmar and Babylis. Learn more at.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Press Contact: Jo-Anne Coombes Snuggle Me Organic...