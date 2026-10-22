Industrial Metrology Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 Precision Demands From EV And Chip Makers Set To Double Industrial Metrology Market

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Industrial Metrology Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Industrial Metrology Market was valued at USD 16 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 32.1 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Market growth is supported by increasing demand for precision manufacturing, stringent quality assurance standards, and the digital transformation of production environments.

Manufacturers across automotive, aerospace, electronics, semiconductor, energy, and other advanced industries are investing in measurement and inspection technologies to improve product consistency, reduce defects, and enhance operational performance. Automation, connected manufacturing systems, and data-driven production processes are accelerating the adoption of industrial metrology solutions capable of delivering accurate, real-time inspection results.

The transition toward smart manufacturing is strengthening demand for metrology systems that can be integrated directly into automated production workflows. These solutions enable manufacturers to monitor process performance, validate component dimensions, optimize resource utilization, and minimize material waste. The expanding deployment of robotic systems is also increasing the need for synchronized measurement technologies that support automated inspection and production control.

Hardware Segment Maintains Leading Market Position

The hardware segment accounted for 40.5% of the Global Industrial Metrology Market in 2025, establishing it as the leading category. Measurement hardware remains essential for dimensional verification, product quality management, and process validation across manufacturing facilities.

Strong demand for precision inspection equipment, combined with its widespread integration into production lines, continues to support the segment. Ongoing improvements in equipment accuracy, speed, connectivity, and performance are expected to reinforce the role of industrial metrology hardware throughout the forecast period.

Coordinate Measuring Machine Segment Records Steady Growth

The coordinate measuring machine (CMM) segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% through 2035. CMM systems are increasingly used to inspect complex and high-performance components that require exceptional dimensional accuracy and compliance with stringent quality specifications.

Demand is being driven by the increased automation of inspection processes and the need for reliable component verification. Manufacturers are expected to maintain investment in next-generation CMM technologies that improve measurement precision, inspection efficiency, and integration with digital production platforms.

North America Accounts for 27.6% Market Share

North America held 27.6% of the industrial metrology market in 2025. The region benefits from highly developed manufacturing industries, strong precision engineering capabilities, and continued investment in advanced production infrastructure.

Domestic manufacturing initiatives and the expansion of high-value industrial facilities are creating opportunities for providers of measurement and inspection solutions. Demand across North America is expected to remain robust as manufacturers prioritize quality assurance, process optimization, automation, and production efficiency.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Priorities

Leading companies operating in the Global Industrial Metrology Market include Renishaw PLC, Hexagon AB, Mitutoyo Corporation, KEYENCE CORPORATION, Carl Zeiss AG, Nikon Metrology, FARO Technologies, KLA Corporation, Applied Materials Inc., Nordson Corporation, Creaform, Baker Hughes Company, Automated Precision Inc. (API), SGS Societe Generale de Surveillance SA, Jenoptik AG, Trimet, Accuscan, ATT Metrology Solutions, Cairnhill, and Perceptron.

Market participants are investing in advanced measurement technologies, intelligent inspection systems, automation capabilities, and real-time monitoring functions. Research and development programs are focused on improving measurement accuracy, analytics, connectivity, and compatibility with smart manufacturing platforms.

Strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and collaborations are helping companies broaden product portfolios, enter new regional markets, and reach additional customer segments. Providers are also expanding service networks and integrating digital technologies into their offerings to deliver greater operational value and strengthen long-term customer relationships.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



Industrial metrology market size, growth outlook, segmentation, and regional forecasts

Industry trends, primary growth drivers, market challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive assessment supported by Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Evaluation of hardware, coordinate measuring machine, and other major market segments In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

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