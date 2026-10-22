Industrial Metrology Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 Precision Demands From EV And Chip Makers Set To Double Industrial Metrology Market
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|179
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$16 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$32.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Market scope and definition
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Data mining sources
1.3.1 Global
1.3.2 Regional/Country
1.4 Base estimates and calculations
1.4.1 Base year calculation
1.4.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.6 Forecast model
1.7 Research assumptions and limitations
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis, 2022-2035
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Offering trends
2.2.2 Equipment trends
2.2.3 Application trends
2.2.4 End Use trends
2.2.5 Regional trends
2.3 TAM Analysis, 2026-2035
2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier Landscape
3.1.2 Profit Margin
3.1.3 Cost structure
3.1.4 Value addition at each stage
3.1.5 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.6 Disruptions
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Increasing adoption of precision manufacturing and quality control standards
3.2.1.2 Expansion of automation and smart factory initiatives
3.2.1.3 Rising demand for high-precision inspection in EV and semiconductor manufacturing
3.2.1.4 Growing adoption of in-line and real-time metrology systems
3.2.1.5 Increasing focus on manufacturing process optimization and yield improvement
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 High cost of advanced metrology systems
3.2.2.2 Shortage of skilled workforce for precision measurement
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Increasing demand for metrology in semiconductor node scaling and advanced packaging
3.2.3.2 Growth of metrology applications in service-based and subscription models
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.4.1 North America
3.4.2 Europe
3.4.3 Asia-Pacific
3.4.4 Latin America
3.4.5 Middle East & Africa
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.6 PESTEL analysis
3.7 Technology and Innovation landscape
3.7.1 Current technological trends
3.7.2 Emerging technologies
3.8 Price trends
3.8.1 By region
3.8.2 By product
3.9 Pricing Strategies
3.10 Emerging Business Models
3.11 Compliance Requirements
3.12 Patent and IP analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 By region
4.2.1.1 North America
4.2.1.2 Europe
4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.1.4 Latin America
4.2.1.5 Middle East & Africa
4.2.2 Market concentration analysis
4.3 Competitive benchmarking of key players
4.3.1 Financial performance comparison
4.3.1.1 Revenue
4.3.1.2 Profit margin
4.3.1.3 R&D
4.3.2 Product portfolio comparison
4.3.2.1 Product range breadth
4.3.2.2 Technology
4.3.2.3 Innovation
4.3.3 Geographic presence comparison
4.3.3.1 Global footprint analysis
4.3.3.2 Service network coverage
4.3.3.3 Market penetration by region
4.3.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.3.4.1 Leaders
4.3.4.2 Challengers
4.3.4.3 Followers
4.3.4.4 Niche players
4.3.5 Strategic outlook matrix
4.4 Key developments
4.4.1 Mergers and acquisitions
4.4.2 Partnerships and collaborations
4.4.3 Technological advancements
4.4.4 Expansion and investment strategies
4.4.5 Digital transformation initiatives
4.5 Emerging/startup competitors landscape
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Offering, 2022-2035 (USD Billion)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Hardware
5.3 Software
5.4 Services
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Equipment, 2022-2035 (USD Billion)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM)
6.3 Optical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS)
6.3.1 3D laser scanners
6.3.2 Laser trackers
6.3.3 Laser radar
6.3.4 White light
6.3.5 Photogrammetry
6.4 Measuring instruments
6.5 X-ray and computed tomography
6.6 Automated optical inspection
6.7 Form measurement equipment
6.8 2D equipment
6.9 Others
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 (USD Billion)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Quality control & inspection
7.3 Reverse engineering
7.4 Mapping & modelling
7.5 Others
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2022-2035 (USD Billion)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Aerospace & defense
8.3 Automotive
8.4 Semiconductor
8.5 Manufacturing
8.6 Others
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 (USD Billion)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Spain
9.3.5 Italy
9.3.6 Russia
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 India
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 South Korea
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.5.3 Argentina
9.6 Middle East and Africa
9.6.1 South Africa
9.6.2 Saudi Arabia
9.6.3 UAE
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 Global Key Players
10.1.1 Hexagon AB
10.1.2 Carl Zeiss AG
10.1.3 KEYENCE CORPORATION
10.1.4 Mitutoyo Corporation
10.1.5 FARO Technologies
10.2 Regional key players
10.2.1 North America
10.2.1.1 Applied Materials, Inc.
10.2.1.2 Automated Precision Inc (API)
10.2.1.3 KLA Corporation
10.2.1.4 Nordson Corporation
10.2.1.5 Perceptron
10.2.1.6 Baker Hughes Company
10.2.1.7 Creaform
10.2.2 Asia-Pacific
10.2.2.1 Nikon Metrology
10.2.2.2 Cairnhill
10.2.3 Europe
10.2.3.1 Jenoptik AG
10.2.3.2 Renishaw PLC
10.2.3.3 SGS Societe Generale De Surveillance SA
10.2.3.4 Trimet
10.2.4 Middle East & Africa
10.2.4.1 Att Metrology Solutions
10.3 Niche Players/Disruptors
10.3.1 Accuscan
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