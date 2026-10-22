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Industrial Metrology Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 Precision Demands From EV And Chip Makers Set To Double Industrial Metrology Market


Date: 2026-10-22 09:46:52

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The industrial metrology market is projected to grow from $16 billion in 2025 to $32.1 billion by 2035, a new Research and Markets report finds, as automation and smart-factory initiatives spread; Hexagon, Carl Zeiss, Mitutoyo and Renishaw are among 20 companies profiled.

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Industrial Metrology Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Industrial Metrology Market was valued at USD 16 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 32.1 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Market growth is supported by increasing demand for precision manufacturing, stringent quality assurance standards, and the digital transformation of production environments.

Manufacturers across automotive, aerospace, electronics, semiconductor, energy, and other advanced industries are investing in measurement and inspection technologies to improve product consistency, reduce defects, and enhance operational performance. Automation, connected manufacturing systems, and data-driven production processes are accelerating the adoption of industrial metrology solutions capable of delivering accurate, real-time inspection results.

The transition toward smart manufacturing is strengthening demand for metrology systems that can be integrated directly into automated production workflows. These solutions enable manufacturers to monitor process performance, validate component dimensions, optimize resource utilization, and minimize material waste. The expanding deployment of robotic systems is also increasing the need for synchronized measurement technologies that support automated inspection and production control.

Hardware Segment Maintains Leading Market Position

The hardware segment accounted for 40.5% of the Global Industrial Metrology Market in 2025, establishing it as the leading category. Measurement hardware remains essential for dimensional verification, product quality management, and process validation across manufacturing facilities.

Strong demand for precision inspection equipment, combined with its widespread integration into production lines, continues to support the segment. Ongoing improvements in equipment accuracy, speed, connectivity, and performance are expected to reinforce the role of industrial metrology hardware throughout the forecast period.

Coordinate Measuring Machine Segment Records Steady Growth

The coordinate measuring machine (CMM) segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% through 2035. CMM systems are increasingly used to inspect complex and high-performance components that require exceptional dimensional accuracy and compliance with stringent quality specifications.

Demand is being driven by the increased automation of inspection processes and the need for reliable component verification. Manufacturers are expected to maintain investment in next-generation CMM technologies that improve measurement precision, inspection efficiency, and integration with digital production platforms.

North America Accounts for 27.6% Market Share

North America held 27.6% of the industrial metrology market in 2025. The region benefits from highly developed manufacturing industries, strong precision engineering capabilities, and continued investment in advanced production infrastructure.

Domestic manufacturing initiatives and the expansion of high-value industrial facilities are creating opportunities for providers of measurement and inspection solutions. Demand across North America is expected to remain robust as manufacturers prioritize quality assurance, process optimization, automation, and production efficiency.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Priorities

Leading companies operating in the Global Industrial Metrology Market include Renishaw PLC, Hexagon AB, Mitutoyo Corporation, KEYENCE CORPORATION, Carl Zeiss AG, Nikon Metrology, FARO Technologies, KLA Corporation, Applied Materials Inc., Nordson Corporation, Creaform, Baker Hughes Company, Automated Precision Inc. (API), SGS Societe Generale de Surveillance SA, Jenoptik AG, Trimet, Accuscan, ATT Metrology Solutions, Cairnhill, and Perceptron.

Market participants are investing in advanced measurement technologies, intelligent inspection systems, automation capabilities, and real-time monitoring functions. Research and development programs are focused on improving measurement accuracy, analytics, connectivity, and compatibility with smart manufacturing platforms.

Strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and collaborations are helping companies broaden product portfolios, enter new regional markets, and reach additional customer segments. Providers are also expanding service networks and integrating digital technologies into their offerings to deliver greater operational value and strengthen long-term customer relationships.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

  • Industrial metrology market size, growth outlook, segmentation, and regional forecasts
  • Industry trends, primary growth drivers, market challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape
  • Competitive assessment supported by Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
  • Evaluation of hardware, coordinate measuring machine, and other major market segments
  • In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 179
Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $16 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $32.1 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Market scope and definition
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Data mining sources
1.3.1 Global
1.3.2 Regional/Country
1.4 Base estimates and calculations
1.4.1 Base year calculation
1.4.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.6 Forecast model
1.7 Research assumptions and limitations
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis, 2022-2035
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Offering trends
2.2.2 Equipment trends
2.2.3 Application trends
2.2.4 End Use trends
2.2.5 Regional trends
2.3 TAM Analysis, 2026-2035
2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier Landscape
3.1.2 Profit Margin
3.1.3 Cost structure
3.1.4 Value addition at each stage
3.1.5 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.6 Disruptions
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Increasing adoption of precision manufacturing and quality control standards
3.2.1.2 Expansion of automation and smart factory initiatives
3.2.1.3 Rising demand for high-precision inspection in EV and semiconductor manufacturing
3.2.1.4 Growing adoption of in-line and real-time metrology systems
3.2.1.5 Increasing focus on manufacturing process optimization and yield improvement
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 High cost of advanced metrology systems
3.2.2.2 Shortage of skilled workforce for precision measurement
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Increasing demand for metrology in semiconductor node scaling and advanced packaging
3.2.3.2 Growth of metrology applications in service-based and subscription models
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.4.1 North America
3.4.2 Europe
3.4.3 Asia-Pacific
3.4.4 Latin America
3.4.5 Middle East & Africa
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.6 PESTEL analysis
3.7 Technology and Innovation landscape
3.7.1 Current technological trends
3.7.2 Emerging technologies
3.8 Price trends
3.8.1 By region
3.8.2 By product
3.9 Pricing Strategies
3.10 Emerging Business Models
3.11 Compliance Requirements
3.12 Patent and IP analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 By region
4.2.1.1 North America
4.2.1.2 Europe
4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.1.4 Latin America
4.2.1.5 Middle East & Africa
4.2.2 Market concentration analysis
4.3 Competitive benchmarking of key players
4.3.1 Financial performance comparison
4.3.1.1 Revenue
4.3.1.2 Profit margin
4.3.1.3 R&D
4.3.2 Product portfolio comparison
4.3.2.1 Product range breadth
4.3.2.2 Technology
4.3.2.3 Innovation
4.3.3 Geographic presence comparison
4.3.3.1 Global footprint analysis
4.3.3.2 Service network coverage
4.3.3.3 Market penetration by region
4.3.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.3.4.1 Leaders
4.3.4.2 Challengers
4.3.4.3 Followers
4.3.4.4 Niche players
4.3.5 Strategic outlook matrix
4.4 Key developments
4.4.1 Mergers and acquisitions
4.4.2 Partnerships and collaborations
4.4.3 Technological advancements
4.4.4 Expansion and investment strategies
4.4.5 Digital transformation initiatives
4.5 Emerging/startup competitors landscape
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Offering, 2022-2035 (USD Billion)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Hardware
5.3 Software
5.4 Services
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Equipment, 2022-2035 (USD Billion)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM)
6.3 Optical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS)
6.3.1 3D laser scanners
6.3.2 Laser trackers
6.3.3 Laser radar
6.3.4 White light
6.3.5 Photogrammetry
6.4 Measuring instruments
6.5 X-ray and computed tomography
6.6 Automated optical inspection
6.7 Form measurement equipment
6.8 2D equipment
6.9 Others
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 (USD Billion)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Quality control & inspection
7.3 Reverse engineering
7.4 Mapping & modelling
7.5 Others
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2022-2035 (USD Billion)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Aerospace & defense
8.3 Automotive
8.4 Semiconductor
8.5 Manufacturing
8.6 Others
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 (USD Billion)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Spain
9.3.5 Italy
9.3.6 Russia
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 India
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 South Korea
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.5.3 Argentina
9.6 Middle East and Africa
9.6.1 South Africa
9.6.2 Saudi Arabia
9.6.3 UAE
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 Global Key Players
10.1.1 Hexagon AB
10.1.2 Carl Zeiss AG
10.1.3 KEYENCE CORPORATION
10.1.4 Mitutoyo Corporation
10.1.5 FARO Technologies
10.2 Regional key players
10.2.1 North America
10.2.1.1 Applied Materials, Inc.
10.2.1.2 Automated Precision Inc (API)
10.2.1.3 KLA Corporation
10.2.1.4 Nordson Corporation
10.2.1.5 Perceptron
10.2.1.6 Baker Hughes Company
10.2.1.7 Creaform
10.2.2 Asia-Pacific
10.2.2.1 Nikon Metrology
10.2.2.2 Cairnhill
10.2.3 Europe
10.2.3.1 Jenoptik AG
10.2.3.2 Renishaw PLC
10.2.3.3 SGS Societe Generale De Surveillance SA
10.2.3.4 Trimet
10.2.4 Middle East & Africa
10.2.4.1 Att Metrology Solutions
10.3 Niche Players/Disruptors
10.3.1 Accuscan
For more information about this report visit

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