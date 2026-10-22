EV Next-Generation Solid-State Battery Market Forecasts Growth From $346.7 Million (2025) To $16.4 Billion By 2035, Profiling Toyota, CATL, Quantumscape, Samsung SDI & Other Key Players

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "EV Next-Generation Solid-State Battery Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global EV Next-Generation Solid-State Battery Market was valued at USD 346.7 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 16.4 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 46.1%. Market growth is being driven by accelerating electric vehicle adoption, sustained investment in automotive electrification, and demand for battery systems that deliver higher energy density, faster charging, improved safety, and longer driving ranges.

Automotive manufacturers and battery developers are increasing research, commercialization, and production initiatives for next-generation solid-state battery technologies. Higher energy density can support extended EV driving ranges without requiring larger battery packs, while advanced battery architectures are expected to improve ion conductivity, charging performance, and power output. Enhanced thermal stability and lower safety risks compared with conventional battery systems are also strengthening the technology's potential for electric vehicle applications.

The sulfide-based solid electrolytes segment held 43.5% of the market in 2025 and is forecast to register a CAGR of 47.2% from 2026 to 2035. Strong ionic conductivity and high energy storage efficiency are supporting commercial interest in sulfide-based materials, particularly for battery systems designed to provide faster charging and improved vehicle performance. However, moisture sensitivity remains a significant manufacturing challenge, increasing production complexity and processing costs as companies prepare for large-scale deployment.

The pouch segment accounted for a 46.7% market share in 2025 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 47.5% through 2035. Pouch cell batteries benefit from lightweight construction, flexible packaging, high energy density, and adaptable designs that allow automakers to optimize battery integration. These characteristics make the format suitable for compact and efficient electric vehicle platforms. Manufacturers must continue addressing swelling and structural durability issues to improve long-term reliability and support broader commercial adoption.

The U.S. EV Next-Generation Solid-State Battery Market reached USD 59 million in 2025 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 45.9% between 2026 and 2035. The country is becoming an important center for advanced battery innovation, supported by funding from venture capital firms, technology companies, and automotive manufacturers. Investment in battery research, pilot production, commercialization, and domestic manufacturing is helping shorten development timelines and strengthen regional supply chains.

Strategic collaboration between U.S. automakers and battery developers is also increasing as participants seek to secure long-term supply agreements and advance electric vehicle production targets. Internal research programs, joint development agreements, and expanded manufacturing infrastructure are expected to reinforce the country's competitive position in the global solid-state battery market.

Key companies operating in the EV Next-Generation Solid-State Battery Market include BYD, CATL, LG Energy Solution, Nissan, Panasonic Energy, ProLogium Technology, QuantumScape, Samsung SDI, SK On, Solid Power, Toyota Motor, and WeLion. Competitive strategies focus on improving energy density, safety, charging speed, production yields, and manufacturing scalability. Market participants are expanding pilot facilities, developing intellectual property portfolios, filing patents, and forming automotive partnerships to accelerate commercial deployment. These efforts are expected to play a central role in reducing costs, improving product performance, and enabling high-volume production.

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