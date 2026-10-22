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EV Next-Generation Solid-State Battery Market Forecasts Growth From $346.7 Million (2025) To $16.4 Billion By 2035, Profiling Toyota, CATL, Quantumscape, Samsung SDI & Other Key Players


Date: 2026-10-22 09:46:52

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 295-Page Report Finds Sulfide-Based Electrolytes Held 43.5% Share in 2025 as Demand for Longer EV Range, Fast Charging and Safer Cells Builds, While High Manufacturing Costs and Scalability Hurdles Persist

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "EV Next-Generation Solid-State Battery Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global EV Next-Generation Solid-State Battery Market was valued at USD 346.7 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 16.4 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 46.1%. Market growth is being driven by accelerating electric vehicle adoption, sustained investment in automotive electrification, and demand for battery systems that deliver higher energy density, faster charging, improved safety, and longer driving ranges.

Automotive manufacturers and battery developers are increasing research, commercialization, and production initiatives for next-generation solid-state battery technologies. Higher energy density can support extended EV driving ranges without requiring larger battery packs, while advanced battery architectures are expected to improve ion conductivity, charging performance, and power output. Enhanced thermal stability and lower safety risks compared with conventional battery systems are also strengthening the technology's potential for electric vehicle applications.

The sulfide-based solid electrolytes segment held 43.5% of the market in 2025 and is forecast to register a CAGR of 47.2% from 2026 to 2035. Strong ionic conductivity and high energy storage efficiency are supporting commercial interest in sulfide-based materials, particularly for battery systems designed to provide faster charging and improved vehicle performance. However, moisture sensitivity remains a significant manufacturing challenge, increasing production complexity and processing costs as companies prepare for large-scale deployment.

The pouch segment accounted for a 46.7% market share in 2025 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 47.5% through 2035. Pouch cell batteries benefit from lightweight construction, flexible packaging, high energy density, and adaptable designs that allow automakers to optimize battery integration. These characteristics make the format suitable for compact and efficient electric vehicle platforms. Manufacturers must continue addressing swelling and structural durability issues to improve long-term reliability and support broader commercial adoption.

The U.S. EV Next-Generation Solid-State Battery Market reached USD 59 million in 2025 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 45.9% between 2026 and 2035. The country is becoming an important center for advanced battery innovation, supported by funding from venture capital firms, technology companies, and automotive manufacturers. Investment in battery research, pilot production, commercialization, and domestic manufacturing is helping shorten development timelines and strengthen regional supply chains.

Strategic collaboration between U.S. automakers and battery developers is also increasing as participants seek to secure long-term supply agreements and advance electric vehicle production targets. Internal research programs, joint development agreements, and expanded manufacturing infrastructure are expected to reinforce the country's competitive position in the global solid-state battery market.

Key companies operating in the EV Next-Generation Solid-State Battery Market include BYD, CATL, LG Energy Solution, Nissan, Panasonic Energy, ProLogium Technology, QuantumScape, Samsung SDI, SK On, Solid Power, Toyota Motor, and WeLion. Competitive strategies focus on improving energy density, safety, charging speed, production yields, and manufacturing scalability. Market participants are expanding pilot facilities, developing intellectual property portfolios, filing patents, and forming automotive partnerships to accelerate commercial deployment. These efforts are expected to play a central role in reducing costs, improving product performance, and enabling high-volume production.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

  • Industry trends, growth drivers, market challenges, future opportunities, and the regulatory landscape
  • Competitive assessment featuring Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
  • Market size, technology and format segmentation, and regional forecasts
  • Company profiles covering business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 295
Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $346.7 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $16400 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate 46.1%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology
1.1 Research approach
1.2 Quality Commitments
1.2.1 AI policy & data integrity commitment
1.2.1.1 Source consistency protocol
1.3 Research Trail & Confidence Scoring
1.3.1 Research Trail Components
1.3.2 Scoring Components
1.4 Data Collection
1.4.1 Partial list of primary sources
1.5 Data mining sources
1.5.1 Paid sources
1.5.1.1 Sources, by region
1.6 Base estimates and calculations
1.6.1 Base year calculation
1.7 Forecast model
1.7.1 Quantified market impact analysis
1.7.1.1 Mathematical impact of growth parameters on forecast
1.8 Research transparency addendum
1.8.1 Source attribution framework
1.8.2 Quality assurance metrics
1.8.3 Our commitment to trust
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Regional
2.2.2 Electrolyte
2.2.3 Battery form
2.2.4 Capacity range
2.2.5 Vehicle
2.3 TAM analysis, 2026-2035
2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.2 Profit margin
3.1.3 Cost structure
3.1.4 Value addition at each stage
3.1.5 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.6 Disruptions
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 EV range extension demand
3.2.1.2 Fast-charging requirement
3.2.1.3 Automotive safety improvement push
3.2.1.4 Government EV electrification mandates
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 High manufacturing cost
3.2.2.2 Scalability challenges
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Premium EV segment expansion
3.2.3.2 Commercial fleet electrification
3.2.3.3 Strategic OEM-battery partnerships
3.2.3.4 Energy density breakthrough innovations
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Technology and innovation landscape
3.4.1 Current technological trends
3.4.2 Emerging technologies
3.5 Pricing Analysis (Driven by Primary Research)
3.5.1 Historical Price Trend Analysis
3.5.2 Pricing Strategy by Player Type
3.6 Regulatory landscape
3.6.1 North America
3.6.1.1 U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)
3.6.1.2 National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)
3.6.2 Europe
3.6.2.1 European Commission Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport (DG MOVE)
3.6.2.2 European Chemicals Agency (ECHA)
3.6.3 Asia-Pacific
3.6.3.1 Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT)
3.6.3.2 Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI)
3.6.4 Latin America
3.6.4.1 Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services (MDIC)
3.6.4.2 Secretariat of Economy (SE)
3.6.5 Middle East & Africa
3.6.5.1 Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT)
3.6.5.2 Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources
3.7 Porter's analysis
3.8 PESTEL analysis
3.9 Trade Data Analysis (Driven by Primary Research)
3.9.1 Import/Export Volume & Value Trends
3.9.2 Key Trade Corridors & Tariff Impact
3.10 Patent analysis (Driven by Primary Research)
3.11 Capacity & Production Landscape (Driven by Primary Research)
3.11.1 Installed Capacity by Region & Key Producer
3.11.2 Capacity Utilization Rates & Expansion Pipelines
3.12 Impact of AI & Generative AI on the Market
3.12.1 AI-driven disruption of existing business models
3.12.2 Gen AI use cases & adoption roadmap by segment
3.12.3 Risks, limitations & regulatory considerations
3.13 Sustainability and environmental aspects
3.13.1 Sustainable practices
3.13.2 Waste reduction strategies
3.13.3 Energy efficiency in production
3.13.4 Eco-friendly initiatives
3.13.5 Carbon footprint considerations
3.14 Forecast assumptions & scenario analysis (Driven by primary research)
3.14.1 Base Case - key macro & industry variables driving CAGR
3.14.2 Optimistic Scenarios - Favorable macro and industry tailwinds
3.14.3 Pessimistic Scenario - Macroeconomic slowdown or industry headwinds
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.4 LATAM
4.2.5 MEA
4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.5 Key developments
4.5.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.5.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.5.3 New product launches
4.5.4 Expansion plans and funding
4.6 Company tier benchmarking
4.6.1 Tier classification criteria & qualifying thresholds
4.6.2 Tier positioning matrix by revenue, geography & innovation
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Electrolyte, 2022-2035 ($Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Oxide-based solid electrolytes
5.3 Polymer-based solid electrolytes
5.4 Sulfide-based solid electrolytes
5.5 Composite/hybrid electrolytes
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Battery Form, 2022-2035 ($Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Pouch
6.3 Prismatic
6.4 Cylindrical
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Capacity Range, 2022-2035 ($Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Small Pack (Below 50 Ah)
7.3 Mid-Range Pack (50-150 Ah)
7.4 Large Pack (Above 150 Ah)
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Vehicle, 2022-2035 ($Mn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Passenger cars
8.2.1 Sedan
8.2.2 SUV
8.2.3 Hatchback
8.3 Commercial Vehicles
8.3.1 LCV
8.3.2 MCV
8.3.3 HCV
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 ($Mn)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Russia
9.3.7 Netherlands
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 India
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 South Korea
9.4.5 Australia
9.4.6 Thailand
9.4.7 Indonesia
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.5.3 Argentina
9.6 MEA
9.6.1 South Africa
9.6.2 Saudi Arabia
9.6.3 UAE
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 Global players
10.1.1 BMW
10.1.2 BYD
10.1.3 CATL (Contemporary Amperex Technology)
10.1.4 LG Energy Solution
10.1.5 Panasonic Energy
10.1.6 Samsung SDI
10.1.7 Toyota Motor
10.1.8 Volkswagen
10.2 Regional players
10.2.1 Automotive Cells Company (ACC)
10.2.2 General Motors (GM)
10.2.3 Hyundai Motor
10.2.4 Nissan Motor
10.2.5 SK Innovation / SK On
10.2.6 Stellantis
10.2.7 SVOLT Energy Technology
10.3 Emerging players
10.3.1 Factorial Energy
10.3.2 ProLogium Technology
10.3.3 QuantumScape
10.3.4 Solid Power
10.3.5 WeLion

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