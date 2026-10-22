EV Next-Generation Solid-State Battery Market Forecasts Growth From $346.7 Million (2025) To $16.4 Billion By 2035, Profiling Toyota, CATL, Quantumscape, Samsung SDI & Other Key Players
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|295
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$346.7 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$16400 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|46.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology
1.1 Research approach
1.2 Quality Commitments
1.2.1 AI policy & data integrity commitment
1.2.1.1 Source consistency protocol
1.3 Research Trail & Confidence Scoring
1.3.1 Research Trail Components
1.3.2 Scoring Components
1.4 Data Collection
1.4.1 Partial list of primary sources
1.5 Data mining sources
1.5.1 Paid sources
1.5.1.1 Sources, by region
1.6 Base estimates and calculations
1.6.1 Base year calculation
1.7 Forecast model
1.7.1 Quantified market impact analysis
1.7.1.1 Mathematical impact of growth parameters on forecast
1.8 Research transparency addendum
1.8.1 Source attribution framework
1.8.2 Quality assurance metrics
1.8.3 Our commitment to trust
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Regional
2.2.2 Electrolyte
2.2.3 Battery form
2.2.4 Capacity range
2.2.5 Vehicle
2.3 TAM analysis, 2026-2035
2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.2 Profit margin
3.1.3 Cost structure
3.1.4 Value addition at each stage
3.1.5 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.6 Disruptions
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 EV range extension demand
3.2.1.2 Fast-charging requirement
3.2.1.3 Automotive safety improvement push
3.2.1.4 Government EV electrification mandates
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 High manufacturing cost
3.2.2.2 Scalability challenges
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Premium EV segment expansion
3.2.3.2 Commercial fleet electrification
3.2.3.3 Strategic OEM-battery partnerships
3.2.3.4 Energy density breakthrough innovations
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Technology and innovation landscape
3.4.1 Current technological trends
3.4.2 Emerging technologies
3.5 Pricing Analysis (Driven by Primary Research)
3.5.1 Historical Price Trend Analysis
3.5.2 Pricing Strategy by Player Type
3.6 Regulatory landscape
3.6.1 North America
3.6.1.1 U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)
3.6.1.2 National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)
3.6.2 Europe
3.6.2.1 European Commission Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport (DG MOVE)
3.6.2.2 European Chemicals Agency (ECHA)
3.6.3 Asia-Pacific
3.6.3.1 Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT)
3.6.3.2 Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI)
3.6.4 Latin America
3.6.4.1 Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services (MDIC)
3.6.4.2 Secretariat of Economy (SE)
3.6.5 Middle East & Africa
3.6.5.1 Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT)
3.6.5.2 Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources
3.7 Porter's analysis
3.8 PESTEL analysis
3.9 Trade Data Analysis (Driven by Primary Research)
3.9.1 Import/Export Volume & Value Trends
3.9.2 Key Trade Corridors & Tariff Impact
3.10 Patent analysis (Driven by Primary Research)
3.11 Capacity & Production Landscape (Driven by Primary Research)
3.11.1 Installed Capacity by Region & Key Producer
3.11.2 Capacity Utilization Rates & Expansion Pipelines
3.12 Impact of AI & Generative AI on the Market
3.12.1 AI-driven disruption of existing business models
3.12.2 Gen AI use cases & adoption roadmap by segment
3.12.3 Risks, limitations & regulatory considerations
3.13 Sustainability and environmental aspects
3.13.1 Sustainable practices
3.13.2 Waste reduction strategies
3.13.3 Energy efficiency in production
3.13.4 Eco-friendly initiatives
3.13.5 Carbon footprint considerations
3.14 Forecast assumptions & scenario analysis (Driven by primary research)
3.14.1 Base Case - key macro & industry variables driving CAGR
3.14.2 Optimistic Scenarios - Favorable macro and industry tailwinds
3.14.3 Pessimistic Scenario - Macroeconomic slowdown or industry headwinds
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.4 LATAM
4.2.5 MEA
4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.5 Key developments
4.5.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.5.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.5.3 New product launches
4.5.4 Expansion plans and funding
4.6 Company tier benchmarking
4.6.1 Tier classification criteria & qualifying thresholds
4.6.2 Tier positioning matrix by revenue, geography & innovation
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Electrolyte, 2022-2035 ($Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Oxide-based solid electrolytes
5.3 Polymer-based solid electrolytes
5.4 Sulfide-based solid electrolytes
5.5 Composite/hybrid electrolytes
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Battery Form, 2022-2035 ($Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Pouch
6.3 Prismatic
6.4 Cylindrical
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Capacity Range, 2022-2035 ($Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Small Pack (Below 50 Ah)
7.3 Mid-Range Pack (50-150 Ah)
7.4 Large Pack (Above 150 Ah)
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Vehicle, 2022-2035 ($Mn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Passenger cars
8.2.1 Sedan
8.2.2 SUV
8.2.3 Hatchback
8.3 Commercial Vehicles
8.3.1 LCV
8.3.2 MCV
8.3.3 HCV
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 ($Mn)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Russia
9.3.7 Netherlands
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 India
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 South Korea
9.4.5 Australia
9.4.6 Thailand
9.4.7 Indonesia
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.5.3 Argentina
9.6 MEA
9.6.1 South Africa
9.6.2 Saudi Arabia
9.6.3 UAE
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 Global players
10.1.1 BMW
10.1.2 BYD
10.1.3 CATL (Contemporary Amperex Technology)
10.1.4 LG Energy Solution
10.1.5 Panasonic Energy
10.1.6 Samsung SDI
10.1.7 Toyota Motor
10.1.8 Volkswagen
10.2 Regional players
10.2.1 Automotive Cells Company (ACC)
10.2.2 General Motors (GM)
10.2.3 Hyundai Motor
10.2.4 Nissan Motor
10.2.5 SK Innovation / SK On
10.2.6 Stellantis
10.2.7 SVOLT Energy Technology
10.3 Emerging players
10.3.1 Factorial Energy
10.3.2 ProLogium Technology
10.3.3 QuantumScape
10.3.4 Solid Power
10.3.5 WeLion
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