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Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2035 AI, Robotics, And Predictive Maintenance Fuel 8.6% CAGR To USD 9.3 Billion


Date: 2026-10-22 09:46:52

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Report values the market at $4.2bn in 2025, with conventional methods still dominant and North America worth $1.46bn,though costly kit and a shortage of certified inspectors could slow progress for Evident, Waygate, Eddyfi and Nikon Metrology

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Equipment System Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Organizations are prioritizing the operational life, safety, and performance of critical infrastructure while adapting to evolving regulatory requirements. This trend is strengthening the role of non-destructive testing equipment in industrial maintenance, quality control, compliance, and risk management programs. Adoption is also supported by advanced inspection technologies that improve defect detection, data traceability, and predictive maintenance capabilities.

Manufacturers and end users are integrating automation, digital inspection tools, and data-driven analysis into established workflows. These capabilities enable more accurate inspections of high-value and technologically advanced components without disrupting asset functionality. Demand continues to rise across manufacturing, energy, transportation, aerospace, and infrastructure applications, where early identification of defects and structural irregularities is essential to operational reliability.

Conventional Methods Maintain Market Leadership

The conventional non-destructive testing methods segment generated USD 2.79 billion in 2025 and accounted for 67.4% of the global market. Its leadership reflects proven reliability, established industry standards, and the widespread availability of qualified inspection personnel. Segment demand is supported by routine inspections, preventive maintenance, material verification, structural integrity assessments, and quality assurance programs across multiple industries.

Conventional instrumentation reached USD 1.76 billion in 2025, representing a 42.6% market share. The segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2026-2035. Traditional inspection equipment remains important in applications where durability, cost efficiency, and operational familiarity influence procurement decisions. These systems continue to deliver dependable performance in maintenance-intensive industrial environments.

North America Holds 35.2% Market Share

The North America non-destructive testing equipment market generated USD 1.46 billion in 2025, securing a 35.2% share. Regional growth is supported by an extensive industrial base, advanced manufacturing operations, aging infrastructure maintenance needs, and stringent safety and quality standards. Continued investment in industrial safety, asset performance optimization, and operational reliability is expected to sustain adoption across the region.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Priorities

Leading companies in the global non-destructive testing equipment market include Nikon Metrology, Waygate Technologies, Magnaflux, Evident Scientific, FUJIFILM NDT Systems, Eddyfi Technologies, Shimadzu Corporation, Sonatest, Creaform, and YXLON International.

Market participants are investing in research and development to improve inspection accuracy, automation, digital integration, and real-time data analysis. Strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and collaborations are helping companies expand product portfolios, enter new markets, and reach additional customer segments. Investment in connected systems and inspection software is also increasing as organizations seek greater traceability, streamlined workflows, predictive maintenance support, and improved operational efficiency.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

  • Industry trends, growth drivers, market challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory developments
  • Competitive landscape supported by Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
  • Global market size, segment performance, and regional forecasts
  • Company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 282
Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.2 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $9.3 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Research approach
1.2 Quality Commitments
1.2.1 GMI AI policy & data integrity commitment
1.2.1.1 Source consistency protocol
1.3 Research Trail & Confidence Scoring
1.3.1 Research Trail Components
1.3.2 Scoring Components
1.4 Data Collection
1.4.1 Partial list of primary sources
1.5 Data mining sources
1.5.1 Paid sources
1.5.1.1 Sources, by region
1.6 Base estimates and calculations
1.6.1 Base year calculation
1.7 Forecast
1.7.1 Quantified market impact analysis
1.7.1.1 Mathematical impact of growth parameters on forecast
1.8 Research transparency addendum
1.8.1 Source attribution framework
1.8.2 Quality assurance metrics
1.8.3 Our commitment to trust
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Regional
2.2.2 Testing Method
2.2.3 Technology
2.2.4 Equipment Type
2.2.5 Application
2.2.6 End Use Industry
2.3 TAM Analysis, 2026-2035
2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.1.1 Raw material suppliers
3.1.1.2 Component suppliers
3.1.1.3 Manufacturers
3.1.1.4 Service providers
3.1.1.5 Distribution channel
3.1.1.6 End Use
3.1.2 Cost structure
3.1.3 Profit margin
3.1.4 Value addition at each stage
3.1.5 Vertical integration trends
3.1.6 Disruptors
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Stringent safety, quality, and regulatory compliance requirements
3.2.1.2 Aging infrastructure requiring inspection and structural integrity assessment
3.2.1.3 Growth in aerospace, automotive, energy, and industrial manufacturing activities
3.2.1.4 Preventive maintenance, asset reliability, and downtime reduction
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.2.2.1 High capital investment required for advanced NDT equipment and automation systems
3.2.2.2 Shortage of skilled and certified NDT inspectors and technicians
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 AI-powered defect recognition and predictive analytics
3.2.3.2 Robotic, drone-based, and autonomous inspection platforms
3.2.3.3 Digital asset integrity management and digital twin integration
3.2.3.4 Electronics, semiconductor, EV battery, and additive manufacturing inspection
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Pricing Analysis (Driven by Primary Research)
3.4.1 Historical Price Trend Analysis
3.4.2 Pricing Strategy by Player Type (Premium / Value / Cost-plus)
3.5 Regulatory landscape
3.5.1 North America
3.5.1.1 American Society for Nondestructive Testing (ASNT)
3.5.1.2 American Petroleum Institute (API)
3.5.2 Europe
3.5.2.1 European Federation for Non-Destructive Testing (EFNDT)
3.5.2.2 European Committee for Standardization (CEN)
3.5.3 Asia-Pacific
3.5.3.1 Chinese Society for Non-Destructive Testing (ChSNDT)
3.5.3.2 Standardization Administration of China (SAC)
3.5.4 Latin America
3.5.4.1 Brazilian Association for Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection (ABENDI)
3.5.4.2 National Institute of Metrology, Standardization and Industrial Quality (INMETRO)
3.5.5 Middle East & Africa
3.5.5.1 Gulf Standardization Organization (GSO)
3.5.5.2 Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO)
3.6 Technology and Innovation landscape
3.6.1 Current technologies
3.6.2 Emerging technologies
3.7 Porter's analysis
3.8 PESTEL analysis
3.9 Patent analysis (Driven by Primary Research)
3.10 Trade data analysis (Driven by Paid Research)
3.10.1 Import/export volume & value trends
3.10.2 Key trade corridors & tariff impact
3.11 Impact of AI & generative AI on the market
3.11.1 AI-Driven Disruption of Existing Business Models
3.11.2 Automated design optimization
3.11.3 Supply chain AI for demand forecasting
3.11.4 GenAI use cases & adoption roadmap by segment
3.11.5 Risks, Limitations & Regulatory Considerations
3.12 Sustainability and environmental aspects
3.12.1 Sustainable practices
3.12.2 Waste reduction strategies
3.12.3 Energy efficiency in production
3.12.4 Eco-friendly Initiatives
3.12.5 Carbon footprint considerations
3.13 Forecast assumptions & scenario analysis (Driven by Primary Research)
3.13.1 Base Case - key macro & industry variables driving CAGR
3.13.2 Optimistic Scenarios - Favorable Macro and Industry Tailwinds
3.13.3 Pessimistic Scenario - Macroeconomic slowdown or industry headwinds
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.4 Latin America
4.2.5 Middle East & Africa
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Key developments
4.4.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.4.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.4.3 New product launches
4.4.4 Expansion plans and funding
4.5 Company tier benchmarking
4.5.1 Tier classification criteria & qualifying thresholds
4.5.2 Tier positioning matrix by revenue, geography & innovation
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Testing Method, 2022-2035 ($Mn, Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Conventional NDT Methods
5.2.1 Ultrasonic Testing (UT)
5.2.2 Radiographic Testing (RT)
5.2.3 Magnetic Particle Testing (MT)
5.2.4 Liquid Penetrant Testing (PT)
5.2.5 Eddy Current Testing (ECT)
5.2.6 Visual Testing (VT)
5.2.7 Others (Leak Testing, Hardness Testing)
5.3 Advanced NDT Methods
5.3.1 Phased Array Ultrasonic Testing (PAUT)
5.3.2 Time-of-Flight Diffraction (TOFD)
5.3.3 Total Focusing Method / Full Matrix Capture (TFM/FMC)
5.3.4 Digital Radiography (DR) & Computed Tomography (CT)
5.3.5 Acoustic Emission Testing (AET)
5.3.6 Thermographic / Infrared Testing (IRT)
5.3.7 Guided Wave Testing (GWT)
5.3.8 Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR)
5.3.9 Alternating Current Field Measurement (ACFM)
5.3.10 Others (Laser UT, Neutron Radiography, Air-Coupled UT)
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Technology, 2022-2035 ($Mn, Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Conventional Instrumentation
6.3 Digital & Imaging Systems
6.4 AI & Machine Learning-Integrated Systems
6.5 Robotic & Autonomous Systems
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Equipment Type, 2022-2035 ($Mn, Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Flaw Detectors & Thickness Gauges
7.3 Imaging & Radiography Systems
7.4 Probes, Transducers & Accessories
7.5 Automated & Robotic Inspection Systems
7.6 NDT Software & Data Management Systems
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 ($Mn, Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Defect Detection
8.3 Thickness Measurement
8.4 Structural Health Monitoring (SHM)
8.5 Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QA/QC)
8.6 Preventive Maintenance
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use Industry, 2022-2035 ($Mn, Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Oil & Gas
9.3 Aerospace & Defense
9.4 Automotive & Transportation
9.5 Power Generation
9.6 Manufacturing & Heavy Engineering
9.7 Construction & Infrastructure
9.8 Electronics & Semiconductor
9.9 Others (Mining, Medical Devices, Rail)
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 ($Mn, Units)
10.1 North America
10.1.1 US
10.1.2 Canada
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 UK
10.2.2 Germany
10.2.3 France
10.2.4 Italy
10.2.5 Spain
10.2.6 Belgium
10.2.7 Netherlands
10.2.8 Sweden
10.2.9 Russia
10.3 Asia-Pacific
10.3.1 China
10.3.2 India
10.3.3 Japan
10.3.4 Australia
10.3.5 Singapore
10.3.6 South Korea
10.3.7 Vietnam
10.3.8 Indonesia
10.3.9 Thailand
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.3 Argentina
10.5 MEA
10.5.1 South Africa
10.5.2 Saudi Arabia
10.5.3 UAE
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Global Players
11.1.1 Evident Scientific
11.1.2 Waygate
11.1.3 Eddyfi
11.1.4 YXLON
11.1.5 Creaform
11.1.6 Sonatest
11.1.7 Nikon Metrology
11.1.8 Shimadzu
11.1.9 FUJIFILM NDT
11.1.10 Magnaflux
11.2 Regional Players
11.2.1 Institut Dr. Foerster
11.2.2 Karl Deutsch
11.2.3 ROHMANN
11.2.4 DURR NDT
11.2.5 Bosello High Technology
11.2.6 Imasonic
11.2.7 Sonotron
11.2.8 Phoenix Inspection
11.2.9 Shenzhen Siui Instrument
11.2.10 Magnetic Analysis
For more information about this report visit

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