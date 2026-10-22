Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2035 AI, Robotics, And Predictive Maintenance Fuel 8.6% CAGR To USD 9.3 Billion

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Equipment System Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Organizations are prioritizing the operational life, safety, and performance of critical infrastructure while adapting to evolving regulatory requirements. This trend is strengthening the role of non-destructive testing equipment in industrial maintenance, quality control, compliance, and risk management programs. Adoption is also supported by advanced inspection technologies that improve defect detection, data traceability, and predictive maintenance capabilities.

Manufacturers and end users are integrating automation, digital inspection tools, and data-driven analysis into established workflows. These capabilities enable more accurate inspections of high-value and technologically advanced components without disrupting asset functionality. Demand continues to rise across manufacturing, energy, transportation, aerospace, and infrastructure applications, where early identification of defects and structural irregularities is essential to operational reliability.

Conventional Methods Maintain Market Leadership

The conventional non-destructive testing methods segment generated USD 2.79 billion in 2025 and accounted for 67.4% of the global market. Its leadership reflects proven reliability, established industry standards, and the widespread availability of qualified inspection personnel. Segment demand is supported by routine inspections, preventive maintenance, material verification, structural integrity assessments, and quality assurance programs across multiple industries.

Conventional instrumentation reached USD 1.76 billion in 2025, representing a 42.6% market share. The segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2026-2035. Traditional inspection equipment remains important in applications where durability, cost efficiency, and operational familiarity influence procurement decisions. These systems continue to deliver dependable performance in maintenance-intensive industrial environments.

North America Holds 35.2% Market Share

The North America non-destructive testing equipment market generated USD 1.46 billion in 2025, securing a 35.2% share. Regional growth is supported by an extensive industrial base, advanced manufacturing operations, aging infrastructure maintenance needs, and stringent safety and quality standards. Continued investment in industrial safety, asset performance optimization, and operational reliability is expected to sustain adoption across the region.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Priorities

Leading companies in the global non-destructive testing equipment market include Nikon Metrology, Waygate Technologies, Magnaflux, Evident Scientific, FUJIFILM NDT Systems, Eddyfi Technologies, Shimadzu Corporation, Sonatest, Creaform, and YXLON International.

Market participants are investing in research and development to improve inspection accuracy, automation, digital integration, and real-time data analysis. Strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and collaborations are helping companies expand product portfolios, enter new markets, and reach additional customer segments. Investment in connected systems and inspection software is also increasing as organizations seek greater traceability, streamlined workflows, predictive maintenance support, and improved operational efficiency.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



Industry trends, growth drivers, market challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory developments

Competitive landscape supported by Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Global market size, segment performance, and regional forecasts Company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

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