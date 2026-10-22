Industrial Inspection Services Market Size, Share, Growth And Forecast, 2026-2035 AI, Robotics And Infrastructure Modernization Drive 5.3% CAGR And USD 51.8 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with AI, robotics, and predictive maintenance to improve accuracy, reduce downtime, and secure recurring revenue through long-term service partnerships.

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Industrial Inspection Services Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Industrial Inspection Services Market was valued at USD 25.9 billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% to reach USD 51.8 billion by 2035. Market expansion is being supported by growing demand for asset integrity assurance, infrastructure modernization, regulatory compliance, and advanced industrial inspection technologies.

Digitalization is transforming industrial inspection workflows as service providers adopt artificial intelligence, robotics, predictive analytics, and automated defect detection. These technologies are improving inspection accuracy, operational efficiency, and worker safety, particularly in high-risk industrial environments. Predictive maintenance solutions and real-time asset monitoring are also helping operators reduce unplanned downtime, optimize maintenance schedules, and extend equipment lifecycles.

Aging industrial assets across developed economies continue to create sustained demand for condition monitoring, lifecycle assessment, and fitness-for-service evaluations. Companies face increasing pressure to comply with workplace safety standards, environmental requirements, and sector-specific operating regulations. Potential penalties, production disruptions, and reputational risks associated with noncompliance are strengthening the importance of routine inspection programs. Investment in renewable energy systems, transportation networks, manufacturing facilities, pipelines, and other critical infrastructure is expected to support long-term market growth.

Non-destructive Testing Services Maintain Leading Market Position

The non-destructive testing (NDT) services segment accounted for 36.4% of the industrial inspection services market in 2025 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% through 2035. The segment remains widely adopted across energy, aerospace, construction, transportation, and heavy manufacturing. Continued advances in testing methodologies, imaging systems, sensor technologies, and inspection software are expanding its use in complex operating environments.

Oil and Gas Sector Supports Consistent Inspection Demand

The oil and gas sector represented 25.7% of the global market in 2025 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% through 2035. Demand extends across upstream, midstream, and downstream operations, including production facilities, processing plants, pipelines, refineries, terminals, and storage infrastructure. Mandatory maintenance protocols, regular inspection cycles, and strict industry standards continue to support demand for third-party industrial inspection services.

North America Leads the Industrial Inspection Services Market

North America held 32.7% of the global industrial inspection services market in 2025 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.8% through 2035. The United States remains the region's largest contributor, supported by its extensive industrial base, mature energy sector, transportation infrastructure, and established regulatory compliance framework. Enforcement of workplace safety rules and infrastructure inspection requirements is sustaining demand across manufacturing operations, utilities, energy assets, and transportation systems.

Competitive Landscape and Business Strategies

Major companies operating in the global industrial inspection services market include Bureau Veritas SA, SGS SA, Intertek Group plc, DNV AS, TUV SUD, TUV Rheinland, Applus+, MISTRAS Group, Element Materials Technology, DEKRA India, ALS Limited, Kiwa Global, UL Solutions, RINA S.p.A., Lloyd's Register, Eurofins Scientific, Baker Hughes Company, ABS Group, SOCOTEC, Acuren, ROSEN, Oceaneering International, OCA Global Corporate Service, Petrocap, BIISCorp, and Ashtead Technology.

Market participants are strengthening their competitive positions by expanding AI-driven analytics, robotic inspection capabilities, and digitally connected service platforms. Strategic partnerships with industrial operators and infrastructure owners are supporting long-term contracts and recurring revenue opportunities. Providers are also investing in workforce training, professional certifications, and multi-industry service portfolios to improve technical capabilities and address increasingly complex inspection requirements.

Geographic expansion into high-growth industrial regions remains another important strategy. Acquisitions of specialized inspection businesses are enabling larger providers to broaden their technical expertise, enter new markets, and enhance service coverage. Companies that combine qualified personnel with scalable digital technologies, predictive insights, and automated inspection systems are expected to be well positioned as industrial operators prioritize safety, reliability, and asset performance.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



Industry trends, principal growth drivers, market challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory developments

Competitive landscape supported by Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Global market size, service segmentation, end-use sector analysis, and regional forecasts In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Research approach

1.2 Quality commitments

1.2.1 GMI AI policy & data integrity commitment

1.2.1.1 Source consistency protocol

1.3 Research trail & confidence scoring

1.3.1 Research trail components

1.3.2 Scoring components

1.4 Data collection

1.4.1 Partial list of primary sources

1.5 Data mining sources

1.5.1 Paid sources

1.5.1.1 Sources, by region

1.6 Base estimates and calculations

1.6.1 Base year calculation for any one approach

1.7 Market estimates & forecasts parameters

1.8 Forecast model

1.8.1 Quantified market impact analysis

1.8.1.1 Mathematical impact of growth parameters on forecast

1.9 Research transparency addendum

1.9.1 Source attribution framework

1.9.2 Quality assurance metrics

1.9.3 Our commitment to trust

1.10 Market definitions

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry synopsis, 2022-2035

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Service trends

2.1.3 Method trends

2.1.4 Sourcing trends

2.1.5 End use trends

2.1.6 Regional trends

Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Raw material availability & sourcing analysis

3.1.2 Manufacturing capacity assessment

3.1.3 Supply chain resilience & risk factors

3.1.4 Distribution network analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.3 Regulatory landscape

3.4 Growth potential analysis

3.5 Porter's analysis

3.5.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.5.3 Threat of new entrants

3.5.4 Threat of substitutes

3.6 PESTEL analysis

3.6.1 Political factors

3.6.2 Economic factors

3.6.3 Social factors

3.6.4 Technological factors

3.6.5 Legal factors

3.6.6 Environmental factors

3.7 Cost structure analysis of industrial inspection services

3.8 Technology & market developments

3.9 Smart inspection & digital integration

3.10 Emerging applications & regional expansion

3.11 Investment trends & market outlook

3.12 Impact of AI & Generative AI on the market (Driven by Primary Research)

3.12.1 AI-Driven production optimization (Driven by Primary Research)

3.12.2 Predictive maintenance & fault detection (Driven by Primary Research)

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2026

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis, by region, 2025

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa

4.2.5 Latin America

4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.4 Competitive positioning matrix

4.5 Key developments

4.5.1 Mergers & acquisitions

4.5.2 Partnerships & collaborations

4.5.3 New product launches

4.5.4 Expansion plans & funding

4.6 Company tier benchmarking

4.6.1 Tier classification criteria & qualifying thresholds

4.6.2 Tier positioning matrix by revenue, geography & innovation

Chapter 5 Market Size and Forecast, by Service, 2022-2035 (USD Million)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Non-destructive testing (NDT) services

5.3 Visual & remote inspection services

5.4 Condition monitoring & predictive maintenance services

5.5 Pipeline & subsea inspection services

5.6 Asset integrity management services

5.7 Corrosion monitoring & thickness measurement services

5.8 Others

Chapter 6 Market Size and Forecast, by Method, 2022-2035 (USD Million)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Manual

6.3 Automated

6.4 Remote & robotic

Chapter 7 Market Size and Forecast, by Sourcing, 2022-2035 (USD Million)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 In-house

7.3 Outsourced

Chapter 8 Market Size and Forecast, by End Use, 2022-2035 (USD Million)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Oil & gas

8.3 Manufacturing

8.4 Chemicals & petrochemicals

8.5 Power Generation & utilities

8.6 Aerospace & defense

8.7 Automotive

8.8 Mining & metals

8.9 Construction & infrastructure

8.10 Marine & shipbuilding

8.11 Others

Chapter 9 Market Size and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 (USD Million)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Netherlands

9.3.7 Denmark

9.3.8 Sweden

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.5 Australia

9.4.6 Indonesia

9.4.7 Thailand

9.4.8 Malaysia

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 Saudi Arabia

9.5.2 UAE

9.5.3 Qatar

9.5.4 Egypt

9.5.5 South Africa

9.5.6 Nigeria

9.6 Latin America

9.6.1 Brazil

9.6.2 Argentina

9.6.3 Chile

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 ABS Group

10.2 Acuren

10.3 ALS Limited

10.4 Applus+

10.5 Ashtead Technology

10.6 Baker Hughes Company

10.7 Bureau Veritas SA

10.8 BIISCorp

10.9 DEKRA IN

10.10 DNV AS

10.11 Element Materials Technology

10.12 Eurofins Scientific

10.13 Intertek Group plc

10.14 Kiwa Global

10.15 Lloyd's Register

10.16 MISTRAS Group

10.17 OCA Global Corporate Service

10.18 Oceaneering International

10.19 Petrocap

10.20 RINA S.p.A.

10.21 ROSEN

10.22 SGS SA

10.23 SOCOTEC

10.24 TUV Rheinland

10.25 TUV SUD

10.26 UL Solutions

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