Adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, And Market Forecast - 2036 Newborn Screening And Gene Therapy Unlock 7MM Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Adrenoleukodystrophy - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added tooffering.

The adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) market is expected to evolve through 2036 as newborn screening, genetic testing and advances in disease-modifying therapies improve diagnosis and treatment. The report analyzes historical and forecasted epidemiology, treatment practices, patient burden, market access, drug uptake and commercial opportunities across the United States, EU4 countries, the United Kingdom and Japan.

Childhood cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy remains the most severe phenotype, with rapid neurological deterioration, substantial disability and high mortality when treatment is not initiated early. Wider adoption of newborn screening and ABCD1 genetic testing is increasing presymptomatic identification, supporting MRI surveillance and intervention before irreversible neurological damage occurs.

Adrenoleukodystrophy Market Drivers



Persistent unmet medical need across a severe, progressive multi-system disease

Expansion of newborn screening and growth in the diagnosed and treatment-eligible population

Greater use of genetic confirmation, biochemical testing and neuroimaging

Advances in gene therapy and mechanism-based drug development

Growing clinical focus on adrenomyeloneuropathy and advanced cerebral disease Increasing investment in therapies targeting very-long-chain fatty acid metabolism, neuroinflammation, mitochondrial dysfunction and neurodegeneration

The report provides an 11-year market forecast and evaluates revenue, therapy share, peak patient share, treatment uptake and growth trends from 2022-2036. The United States is expected to hold the largest share of the 7MM adrenoleukodystrophy market, supported by screening, specialist treatment infrastructure and access to advanced therapies.

Diagnosis and Current Treatment Landscape

Adrenoleukodystrophy diagnosis combines plasma very-long-chain fatty acid testing, identification of pathogenic ABCD1 variants, brain MRI and adrenal function assessment. MRI is particularly important for detecting active cerebral lesions and determining whether patients remain within the therapeutic window for disease-modifying intervention.

Management currently includes adrenal hormone replacement, neurological and rehabilitative care, hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) and gene therapy. HSCT remains the established disease-modifying treatment for eligible patients with early cerebral ALD. Its clinical benefit depends heavily on treatment before substantial neurological progression.

Elivaldogene autotemcel, marketed as SKYSONA by Genetix Biotherapeutics, is an autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy approved by the US FDA in September 2022. It is indicated for boys aged 4-17 years with early active cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy who lack an HLA-matched donor. The approval introduced the first gene therapy option for this population and represented an important shift toward targeted disease modification.

SKYSONA uptake may remain constrained by narrow eligibility criteria, specialized administration requirements and its evolving safety profile. In August 2025, the FDA required updated safety labeling following reports of hematologic malignancies, emphasizing careful patient selection and long-term monitoring.

Patients with adrenomyeloneuropathy are primarily treated with physical therapy, spasticity management, bladder symptom control and other supportive measures. No approved disease-modifying therapy is currently established for this phenotype, leaving a major opportunity for emerging treatments capable of slowing neurological progression.

Adrenoleukodystrophy Epidemiology

According to DelveInsight estimates cited in the report, ALD prevalence in the United States approached 21,000 cases in 2025, while the diagnosed population was approximately 6,000. Published estimates indicate that ALD affects approximately 1 in 18,000 individuals, although reported rates vary by population and methodology. Around 35-40% of boys carrying an ABCD1 mutation develop cerebral disease.

Childhood cerebral demyelinating ALD accounts for a substantial proportion of cases and can lead to rapid loss of neurological function. The difference between estimated prevalence and diagnosed cases highlights the importance of newborn screening, family testing and long-term surveillance of individuals carrying ABCD1 variants.

Pipeline and Competitive Landscape

The adrenoleukodystrophy pipeline is shifting toward metabolic and neuroprotective therapies that may address broader patient groups than transplantation or gene therapy. Leading companies discussed in the report include Genetix Biotherapeutics, Minoryx Therapeutics, Neuraxpharm, Viking Therapeutics and Poxel.

Leriglitazone (MIN-102), developed by Minoryx Therapeutics and Neuraxpharm, is an investigational brain-penetrant selective PPAR-? agonist targeting mitochondrial function, lipid metabolism, oxidative stress and neuroinflammation. It is being developed for cerebral ALD and adrenomyeloneuropathy. In July 2025, Minoryx Therapeutics reported that leriglitazone met the primary endpoint in the pivotal NEXUS trial involving pediatric cerebral ALD patients. A Marketing Authorization Application covering pediatric and adult male patients with cerebral ALD was validated by the European Medicines Agency in July 2025.

VK0214, developed by Viking Therapeutics, is an oral thyroid hormone receptor-? agonist designed to improve very-long-chain fatty acid metabolism. Development is focused primarily on patients with adrenomyeloneuropathy. In October 2024, Viking Therapeutics reported positive Phase Ib results, with once-daily dosing over 28 days described as safe and well-tolerated. The FDA granted VK0214 orphan drug designation for X-linked ALD in December 2016.

Gene replacement remains the most advanced disease-modifying class, while PPAR-? agonists, thyroid hormone receptor beta agonists and AMPK activators may expand treatment beyond the limited eligibility window associated with HSCT and SKYSONA. Future adoption will depend on clinical evidence demonstrating durable effects on neurological progression, functional outcomes and long-term safety.

Unmet Needs and Market Opportunities



Limited disease-modifying options outside early cerebral ALD

A narrow intervention window for HSCT and gene therapy

Continued neurological decline in advanced disease

No approved therapy that modifies adrenomyeloneuropathy progression

Need for reliable biomarkers that predict phenotype and progression Access and reimbursement challenges associated with specialized, high-cost therapies

Market access will be shaped by treatment cost, clinical benefit, eligible patient volume and payer requirements. Alternative payment models may become increasingly relevant for high-cost gene therapies. The report assesses pricing analogues, reimbursement considerations and the potential effect of pricing on access, adherence and long-term uptake.

Strategic Report Coverage

The report combines epidemiology-based bottom-up forecasting with competitive intelligence, SWOT analysis, conjoint analysis and perspectives from more than 10 key opinion leaders. Therapies are assessed according to efficacy, safety, route and frequency of administration, order of entry, probability of success and addressable patient population.

Coverage includes current treatment practices, clinical development, emerging drug profiles, patient journey, market attractiveness, therapy uptake, peak patient share and unmet needs. The analysis is designed to support pharmaceutical companies, investors, healthcare providers and other stakeholders in evaluating the adrenoleukodystrophy treatment market, prioritizing pipeline assets and developing market access and launch strategies through 2036.

Key Topics Covered

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Events

4.1. Upcoming Key Catalysts

4.2. Key Conferences And Meetings

4.3. Key Transactions And Collaborations

4.4. News Flow

5. Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology of ALD Disease

6. ALD Disease Market Overview at a Glance

6.1. Clinical Landscape Analysis (by Molecule Type, Phase, and Route of Administration [ROA])

6.2. Market Share of ALD Disease by Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2025

6.3. Market Share of ALD Disease by Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2036

7. Disease Background And Overview of ALD Disease

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Causes and Symptoms of ALD Disease

7.3. Classification and Severity Assessment of ALD Disease

7.3.1. Stages of ALD Disease

7.4. Pathophysiology of ALD Disease

7.5. Genetic Basis of ALD Disease

7.6. Diagnosis of ALD Disease

7.6.1. Differential Diagnoses

8. Treatment and Guidelines

8.1. Treatment and Management

8.2. US Guidelines for ALD Disease

8.2.1. Diagnosis, Evaluation, and the Use of Complementary and Procedural Management

8.3. European Guidelines for the Management of ALD Disease

8.4. Japanese Guidelines for the Management of ALD Disease

9. Epidemiology and Patient Population of ALD Disease

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM

9.2.1. Total Prevalent Cases of ALD Disease in the 7MM

9.2.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ALD Disease in the 7MM

9.3. The United States

9.3.1. ALD Disease Prevalent Cases in the United States

9.3.2. ALD Disease Diagnosed Prevalent Cases in the United States

9.3.3. ALD Disease Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases in the United States

9.3.4. ALD Disease Stage-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases in the United States

9.4. EU4 and the UK

9.4.1. ALD Disease Prevalent Cases in EU4 and the UK

9.4.2. ALD Disease Diagnosed Prevalent Cases in EU4 and the UK

9.4.3. ALD Disease Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases in EU4 and the UK

9.4.4. ALD Disease Stage-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases in EU4 and the UK

9.5. Japan

9.5.1. ALD Disease Prevalent Cases in Japan

9.5.2. ALD Disease Diagnosed Prevalent Cases in Japan

9.5.3. ALD Disease Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases in Japan

9.5.4. ALD Disease Stage-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases in Japan

10. Patient Journey of ALD Disease

11. Marketed Therapies

11.1. Competitive Landscape of Marketed Therapies

11.2. Elivaldogene autotemcel (SKYSONA): Genetix Biotherapeutics

11.2.1. Product Description

11.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.2.4. Summary of Pivotal Clinical Trials

11.2.5. Analyst Views

12. Emerging Therapies

12.1. Competitive Landscape of Emerging Therapies

12.2. Leriglitazone (MIN-102): Minoryx Therapeutics

12.2.1. Product Description

12.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.2.3. Clinical Development

12.2.4. Clinical Trials Information

12.2.5. Safety and Efficacy

12.2.6. Analyst Views

12.3. VK0214: Viking Therapeutics

12.3.1. Product Description

12.3.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.3.3. Clinical Development

12.3.4. Clinical Trial Information

12.3.5. Safety and Efficacy

12.3.6. Analyst Views

13. ALD Disease: Seven Major Market Analysis

13.1. Key Findings

13.2. Market Outlook

13.3. Conjoint Analysis

13.4. Key Market Forecast Assumptions

13.4.1. Cost Assumptions and Rebates

13.4.2. Pricing Trends

13.4.3. Analogue Assessment

13.4.4. Launch Year and Therapy Uptakes

13.5. Total Market Size of ALD Disease in the 7MM

13.6. Market Size of ALD Disease by Therapies in the 7MM

13.7. The United States

13.7.1. Total Market Size of ALD Disease in the United States

13.7.2. Market Size of ALD Disease by Therapies in the United States

13.8. EU4 and the UK

13.8.1. Total Market Size of ALD Disease in EU4 and the UK

13.8.2. Market Size of ALD Disease by Therapies in EU4 and the UK

13.9. Japan

13.9.1. Total Market Size of ALD Disease in Japan

13.9.2. Market Size of ALD Disease by Therapies in Japan

14. Unmet Needs of ALD Disease

15. SWOT Analysis of ALD Disease

16. KOL Views of ALD Disease

16.1. Expert/KOL Interview Highlights

17. Market Access and Reimbursement

17.1. United States

17.1.1. Centre for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)

17.2. EU4 and the UK

17.2.1. Germany

17.2.2. France

17.2.3. Italy

17.2.4. Spain

17.2.5. United Kingdom

17.3. Japan

17.4. Summary and comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025

17.5. Market Access and Reimbursement of ALD Disease Therapies

18. Appendix

18.1. Bibliography

18.2. Report Methodology

19. Analyst's Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About the Publisher

List of Tables [35]

List of Figures [35]

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