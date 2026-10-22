U.S. Ultrasound Market Review And Forecast 2024-2035: Utilization Economics, Fleet Replacement, And AI Compact And Handheld Adoption And Recurring AI Revenue Drive Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "US Ultrasound Market: Utilization Economics, Fleet Replacement, and the AI Layer, 2024A-2035E" has been added tooffering.

The report assesses the US ultrasound market from 2024A through 2035E, drawing on the Global Ultrasound Horizon model and market developments through September 2026. It also includes a dedicated Canada sidebar. The analysis finds that utilization economics, rather than device specifications alone, will shape the market's next phase. Healthcare providers require more completed, usable examinations during each staffed session, while ultrasound vendors must retain customer accounts across successive hardware generations.

Key Questions Addressed



How should ultrasound value be measured when the economic unit is the completed examination?

How will the shift toward compact and handheld formats affect revenue, fleet composition and lifecycle service opportunities?

Where can ultrasound AI generate sustainable recurring revenue? How could CY2027 Medicare proposals and trade actions influence ultrasound procurement?

US Ultrasound Market Snapshot

The ultrasound ecosystem covered in the report combines systems, service and aftermarket revenue, as well as core AI recurring revenue across five hardware segments. Unit shipments are expected to grow faster than systems revenue as lower-priced formats expand the installed base and extend ultrasound into more clinical settings. Core AI recurring revenue is projected to record the fastest growth, although hardware will continue to contribute most incremental market revenue through 2035.

Key Ultrasound Market Trends

Compact consoles are positioned to become the largest systems revenue segment while maintaining attractive monetization potential.Handheld ultrasound is expected to become the largest shipment category as point-of-care adoption expands across emergency departments, ICUs, hospital wards and physician offices.Managed service, subscription and pay-per-use arrangements are forecast to outgrow traditional capital purchases. Upgrade rights, interoperability and data-export terms will therefore become increasingly important in procurement decisions.Lower proposed conversion factors and the interim Software as a Medical Service approach favor ultrasound AI solutions that demonstrate measurable workflow and productivity benefits rather than relying on an assumed AI reimbursement fee.

Competitive Landscape

The report evaluates GE HealthCare and Philips as premium, workflow-oriented incumbents; FUJIFILM Sonosite as a bedside and procedural ultrasound specialist; and Mindray as a price-performance challenger. Butterfly Network and Clarius are assessed as prominent handheld platforms. AI specialists, including Us2.ai and Koios Medical, are reviewed according to their routes to commercial scale. Recent regulatory clearances involving ThinkSono, RadNet/DeepHealth and ROPCA are examined as evidence milestones, with a clear distinction between regulatory progress and demonstrated market adoption.

Report Coverage



Market model: US ultrasound revenue, shipments and installed base by hardware segment from 2024A-2035E.

Strategic frameworks: The US Growth-Engine Matrix, an ARC-Index assessment across seven AI capabilities and the AI value-pool bridge.

Policy and trade: CY2027 fee schedule and OPPS proposals, service-specific coding, and the interaction between Section 301 and 232 measures. Market structure and outlook: Allocations by purchase model, end market, application and operating model, alongside signals to monitor over the next 12-24 months and implications for key stakeholders.

Intended Audience



Ultrasound OEM strategy, commercial and product leaders

Software and AI vendors preparing for US commercialization

Investors and corporate development teams evaluating ultrasound and imaging AI assets

Hospital, IDN and outpatient leaders planning fleet replacement or point-of-care programs Consultants advising healthcare organizations on imaging procurement

Why the Report Matters

The report presents AI value pools, purchasing models and end markets as reconciled views of a single ultrasound revenue base, avoiding the risk of treating overlapping categories as additive markets. It separates company-reported regulatory clearances from measurable adoption and converts policy proposals into practical commercial tests. This approach helps stakeholders evaluate where revenue growth is likely to emerge, how procurement models may change and which ultrasound hardware, service and AI strategies are best positioned to create durable value through 2035.

Companies Featured



BrightHeart

Butterfly Network

Canon Medical

Clarius

Esaote

FUJIFILM Sonosite

GE HealthCare

Koios Medical

Mindray

Philips

Pulsenmore

RadNet/DeepHealth

ROPCA

Samsung Medison

Siemens Healthineers

Sonio

SonoScape

ThinkSono

UltraSight Us2.ai

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