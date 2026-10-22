Alacriti Wins 2026 Datos Impact Awards In Commercial Banking

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Orbipay Payments Hub Recognized for Product Development and Its Approach to Simplifying Multi-Rail Payment Modernization

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alacriti, a leading provider of cloud-based payment technology and money movement solutions, announced that its Orbipay Payments Hub has been named a Silver Medalist in the Product Development category of the 2026 Datos Impact Awards in Commercial Banking, further recognizing Alacriti's position as a leading provider of modern payments technology.

The award recognizes Orbipay Payments Hub for helping banks and credit unions simplify payment processing through a single, cloud-based, API-first platform. Rather than relying on separate systems for each payment rail, institutions can manage ACH, wires, instant payments, Zelle®, Visa Direct, cross-border payments, and emerging forms of digital money such as stablecoins through one platform. By integrating with existing core and digital banking systems, Orbipay Payments Hub enables institutions to modernize their payment capabilities without replacing the technology they already rely on.

More than 100 financial institutions rely on Orbipay Payments Hub. These financial institutions trust Alacriti not just with technology but also to deliver payments expertise, best-practice implementation, and continuous cooperation. That trust shows in Alacriti's 98% client retention rate.

“Financial institutions are being asked to support more payment types, operate in real time, and innovate faster, often while relying on infrastructure that was not built for today's payment environment,” said Praveen Vinnakota, SVP & payments platform lead at Alacriti.“Orbipay Payments Hub gives banks and credit unions a practical way to gradually modernize and improve their user experience while building a foundation for what comes next. We're honored to have that approach recognized by Datos Insights.”

Beyond connecting payment rails, Orbipay Payments Hub provides payment orchestration and smart routing capabilities that allow financial institutions to manage and automate payment flows based on configurable business rules. Its centralized infrastructure also helps streamline fraud prevention, compliance, reconciliation, risk management, reporting, and customer support across payment channels.

Datos Insights highlighted Alacriti's incremental approach as a key strength of Orbipay Payments Hub, noting that financial institutions can begin with a single rail, reuse established connections, and expand their payment capabilities over time while continuing to work with their existing technology environment.

The 2026 Datos Insights winners were announced at the Datos Insights Commercial and Small Business Banking Forum in New York on October 20, 2026.

About Alacriti

Alacriti is a leading payments-focused fintech helping financial institutions and businesses modernize and scale payments infrastructure. Its cloud-based Orbipay platform connects and orchestrates transactions across the RTP® network, FedNow® Service, Zelle®, Fedwire® Funds Service, ACH, Visa Direct, and Stablecoins-giving organizations a single platform for the full range of money movement needs. Clients can progressively modernize without rip-and-replace projects, launch new payment capabilities faster, and centralize payment operations, fraud prevention, and compliance controls. Alacriti serves 14 of the top 100 U.S. financial institutions and nearly one-quarter of U.S. credit unions with more than $1 billion in assets, processing $233 billion in payments annually. Named on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list as one of America's fastest-growing private companies, Alacriti is helping shape the future of payments and money movement. Learn more at Alacriti.com.

Zelle® and the Zelle® related marks are wholly owned by Early Warning Services, LLC and are used herein under license.

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