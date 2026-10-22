National Down Syndrome Society Celebrates One Year Of CARE Down Syndrome With Expansion Of Clinical Resource Library

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Six new expert-reviewed articles strengthen free educational platform for healthcare professionals caring for adults with Down syndrome

Washington D.C., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) is proud to celebrate the first anniversary of CARE Down Syndrome, a free online clinical education and resource platform designed to equip healthcare professionals with the knowledge, tools, and confidence to deliver exceptional care to adults with Down syndrome.

Since its launch in 2025, CARE Down Syndrome has helped address a critical gap in healthcare education by providing evidence-based information and practical guidance tailored to the unique needs of adults with Down syndrome. To mark this milestone, NDSS is announcing the addition of six new expert-reviewed reference articles, further expanding the platform's comprehensive clinical resource library. The new additions include topics on Autism, Auto-Immune Conditions, Dermatology, Gastrointestinal Conditions, Lab Test Results, and In-Patient Care. In addition to these articles, an update has been made to the Alzheimer's Disease in Adults with Down Syndrome article to ensure it reflects the most current medical information available.

"The development and now the expansion and updating of CARE Down Syndrome are part of an ongoing effort to share up-to-date, high-quality health information about people with Down syndrome," said Brian Chicoine, MD, Medical Director of Advocate Medical Group Adult Down Syndrome Center. "The commitment by the National Down Syndrome Society to continuously grow CARE Down Syndrome makes it a valuable resource for health professionals, particularly primary care clinicians."

CARE Down Syndrome was created in partnership with national experts and with support from The Linda and Mike Mussallem Foundation. The platform features a self-paced course and clinical reference articles through which healthcare professionals can earn Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits from Penn State College of Medicine and American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) contact hours from the Golisano Institute for Developmental Disability Nursing at St. John Fisher University. It also includes downloadable resources that healthcare professionals can apply directly in practice.

All course materials and clinical reference articles have been peer-reviewed by experts with extensive experience caring for patients with Down syndrome and have also been reviewed and endorsed by the Down Syndrome Medical Interest Group-USA (DSMIG-USA) and the American Academy of Developmental Medicine & Dentistry (AADMD).

"Over the past year, CARE Down Syndrome has become an important resource for healthcare professionals seeking practical, evidence-based information to better serve adults with Down syndrome," said Kandi Pickard, NDSS CEO. "As we continue to grow this platform, our goal remains the same: to improve health outcomes by empowering clinicians with the knowledge and tools they need to provide informed, person-centered care."

To learn more about CARE Down Syndrome, access resources, or enroll in the course, visit .

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The National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) is dedicated to creating a world where individuals with Down syndrome thrive. Founded in 1979, NDSS is the leading national organization for individuals with Down syndrome and their families. NDSS advances research and public policy, expands opportunities in education, employment, health, and adult life, and connects the Down syndrome community with trusted information and resources. NDSS also brings people together around the world through the National Buddy Walk® Program and signature NDSS events across the country. Visit to learn more.

CONTACT: Michelle Sagan National Down Syndrome Society 301 728 0447...