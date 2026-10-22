Unigen Expands AI Module And Server Compute Collaboration To Edgecortix RAIDEN Platform

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Expanded MoU brings the companies' existing collaboration on SAKURA-II forward to RAIDEN, with one software stack spanning both generations.

NEWARK, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EdgeCortix Inc., a fabless semiconductor company specializing in energy-efficient AI infrastructure, and Unigen Corporation, a global technology and manufacturing company specializing in enterprise and industrial electronics, today announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand their collaboration across product development, manufacturing and go-to-market activity, extending it to RAIDEN, the scalable Physical AI compute platform EdgeCortix unveiled last month.The agreement builds on a partnership that has already shipped. Unigen's 'Amaretti' E1.S / E3.S AI Modules, powered by the EdgeCortix SAKURA-II AI accelerator and announced in April 2026, deliver 60 TOPS of AI performance at 10 watts for private, on-premises generative AI, including language and vision-language models beyond 20 billion parameters. Unigen's Poundcake servers, powered by Amaretti devices, are available today in configurations supporting up to 24 AI modules with 32 GB of LPDDR4. Sectors adopting Poundcake and Amaretti include call centers, medical networks and telecommunications companies, which are using these platforms to support multichannel AI applications. Under the expanded relationship, Unigen plans to broaden its SAKURA-II portfolio and to design, manufacture, market and sell next-generation E3.S modules and server compute built on the RAIDEN platform.RAIDEN scales by die count rather than by product line. A single-die configuration, a two-die configuration and the four-die flagship share one hardware architecture and one software stack, with compute, memory capacity, memory bandwidth and inter-die bandwidth scaling together as dies are added. In its four-die configuration, RAIDEN can deliver more than 3,300 TFLOPS of AI compute, more than 55 times the AI compute performance of SAKURA-II today, reached through the same software stack, together with up to 256 GB of resident memory, 548 GB/s of memory bandwidth and up to 1.54 TB/s of die-to-die bandwidth.For a system builder, the consequence is continuity. RAIDEN pairs EdgeCortix's DNA-X processor architecture with the same MERATM software stack that runs SAKURA-II today, so models, tools and application code carry forward rather than being rebuilt. Work Unigen and its customers have already done on Amaretti applies directly to the platforms that follow it.Beyond product development, the companies intend to broaden cooperation in ways that will enhance the product go-to-market activity across Japan, North America, Europe and Asia. Unigen's capabilities span product design, prototyping, new product introduction, volume production, supply-chain management, assembly, test and aftermarket services."Most platform launches begin with a specification and a search for someone to build it," said Dr. Sakyasingha Dasgupta, Founder and CEO of EdgeCortix. "We're starting with a partner who has already shipped on our architecture, working through real customer requirements and production timelines. That means RAIDEN reaches customers as a buildable system, with the supply chain and channel already in place."“Amaretti confirmed the demand for private, high-performance AI at the edge, and it showed us what EdgeCortix's architecture can do in a compact power envelope,” said Paul W. Heng, Founder and CEO of Unigen.“RAIDEN lets us take that into a higher performance class while keeping the same software foundation. That continuity is what lets us commit to a roadmap rather than a single product.”Amaretti powered by SAKURA-II remains Unigen's 60 TOPS AI accelerator platform, designed for demanding generative AI, computer vision, large language models (LLMs), vision language models (VLMs) and other multimodal workloads in compact, power-efficient systems. It pairs EdgeCortix's proprietary Dynamic Neural Accelerator(DNA) architecture with the MERATM compiler and software framework.RAIDEN customer sampling starts in early 2027, with volume production planned for the second half of 2027. The RAIDEN Early Access Program is open to qualified customers and ecosystem partners.About EdgeCortix Inc.EdgeCortix is a fabless semiconductor company delivering energy-efficient AI compute across edge and Physical AI applications, from embedded devices to on-premise systems. Headquartered in Kanagawa, Japan, with operations in the United States and India, the company develops advanced silicon and software platforms built on its patented hardware–software co-design approach. Its Dynamic Neural Accelerator(DNA) architecture and MERATM software stack support inference, generative and agentic AI workloads on one runtime-reconfigurable platform that scales from the SAKURA-II single-chip accelerators to the RAIDEN multi-die chiplet platform. EdgeCortix solutions power Physical AI across robotics and autonomous systems, aerospace and defense, intelligent manufacturing, telecommunications and edge AI infrastructure markets where real-time performance, energy efficiency and adaptability are critical.For more information, visitAbout Unigen CorporationFounded in 1991, Unigen is an established global leader in the design and manufacture of OEM products including SSDs, DRAM modules, NVDIMMs, enterprise IO and AI solutions. Unigen also offers a full array of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS), including design, quick-turn prototyping, new product introduction, volume production, supply chain management, assembly and test, and aftermarket services. Headquartered in Newark, California, the company operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities (ISO-9001/14001/13485 and IATF 16949) in the heart of Silicon Valley as well as offshore in Vietnam. Unigen serves customers worldwide across automotive, computing and storage, embedded, medical, AI, robotics, clean energy and IoT markets. Learn more at:

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Unigen Expands AI Module and Server Compute Collaboration to EdgeCortix RAIDEN Platform News Provided By Unigen October 22, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing



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