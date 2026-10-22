Clear Recycling Acquires Clinton, NC Scrapyard

Clinton NC Scrap Yard

Clear Recycling is honored to welcome previous visitors of Sampson Salvage Co to our new scrap yard in Clinton, NC.

- Dan Wall

CLINTON, NC, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In a move to reach more customers and make recycling more convenient to customers throughout North Carolina, Clear Recycling is proud to announce its newest scrapyard in Clinton, NC. Honoring the legacy of Sampson Salvage Co, this location at 718 E Railroad St, Clinton, NC, joins the two existing Clear Recycling locations in Durham and Sanford, to continue to provide Sampson and Clinton County customers with scrap metal recycling services to meet their needs.

The new scrapyard in Clinton, NC, offers the same scrap metal recycling services that customers of Sampson Salvage Co have come to appreciate. This includes, but is not limited to, scrap pickup for qualifying loads, scrap metal drop-off and weighing, and recycling for ferrous and nonferrous metals.

Clear Recycling accepts a long list of materials at its new Clinton, NC, scrapyard. Customers can drop off aluminum from siding and wheels, plus copper, wires, brass, and stainless steel. It also accepts sheet and cast iron, as well as appliances and automotive scrap. Eligible junk car recycling is also available.

Customers can bring down their scrap metal, have it weighed and graded, and receive payment. Clear Recycling offers fair compensation based on market conditions.

The Clinton, NC, location also offers scrap pickup and roll-off container service for qualifying commercial, industrial, construction, and high-volume recycling needs. Interested businesses should contact Clear Recycling for more information on this highly valuable program.

Visit Clear Recycling at its newest Clinton, NC scrapyard, or at its Sanford or Durham location for an easy and reliable recycling experience.

About Clear Recycling

Clear Recycling was founded in 1974 as Lee Iron & Metal Co. In 2025, the company became known as Clear Recycling. Headquartered in Sanford, NC, the company has a long history in the Central NC area. It is deeply committed to safety, integrity, and service. Clear Recycling remains a premier regional processor of scrap metals and post-consumer recyclables.

Dan Wall

Clear Recycling

+1 910-592-6303

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Clear Recycling Acquires Clinton, NC Scrapyard News Provided By TheeDigital October 22, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Waste Management



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