Romanian-Founded Tech Firm Linnify Expands Austin Business As AI Agents Drive 30% Of Total Revenue

Linnify achieves Select Partner status across Anthropic's Claude Partner Network, OpenAI, and Google Cloud

Linnify achieves Select Partner status across Anthropic's Claude Partner Network, OpenAI, and Google Cloud ecosystems

- Catalin Briciu, Co-CEO and Co-founder at LinnifyAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Linnify achieves Select Partner status across Anthropic's Claude Partner Network, OpenAI, and Google Cloud ecosystems, reporting 10 autonomous AI agent projects currently in production for enterprise clients.As businesses move beyond experimenting with artificial intelligence and begin integrating autonomous AI systems into everyday operations, Romanian-founded AI deployment company Linnify has reached a major milestone: AI projects now account for approximately 30% of the company's revenue, up from less than 1% in 2023. With a growing US presence in Austin, Texas, and core engineering teams in Romania, Linnify is bridging the gap between frontier AI models and real-world enterprise applications.The transformation shows a growing commercial focus on AI agents, software systems designed to carry out complex, multi-step business processes, and the engineering infrastructure needed to deploy them reliably. Linnify currently has 10 AI agent projects in production across six clients. Notably, the company has deployed enterprise AI agents that can process up to 800,000 financial records a month, demonstrating the infrastructure needed to deploy autonomous systems reliably.“Our recent growth reflects the increasing demand for engineering teams that know how to turn AI from a novelty into a system that effectively executes complex, multi-step business processes”, said Catalin Briciu, Co-CEO and Co-founder at Linnify.Founded in 2016, Linnify has operated through its U.S. subsidiary since 2023 and maintains operations in Europe. The company has evolved from a digital product development firm into an AI deployment partner specializing in AI engineering, enterprise automation, and agentic infrastructure. Currently, US business accounts for approximately 30% of Linnify's total revenue, supported by active American clients across education, healthcare, energy, and hospitality.Building on its technical expertise, Linnify has also earned Select Partner status across Anthropic's Claude Partner Network, OpenAI, and Google Cloud ecosystems, making it a trusted implementation partner for enterprise AI adoption across the leading frontier models ecosystem.About LinnifyLinnify is an AI deployment company with a US subsidiary in Austin, Texas, and core engineering teams in Romania. The company has contributed to the production of more than 100 digital products and specializes in building and operating autonomous AI systems. Linnify holds Select Partner status across the Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google Cloud ecosystems and has been named to the Financial Times FT1000 list of Europe's fastest-growing companies in both 2025 and 2026. For more information, visit .

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Romanian-Founded Tech Firm Linnify Expands Austin Business as AI Agents Drive 30% of Total Revenue News Provided By June Communications October 22, 2026, 13:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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