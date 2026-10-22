Vivi Names Jim Holm As CEO, Vivi North America

Vivi Leadership Natalie Mactier, Vivi's Global CEO, Jim Holm, CEO, Vivi North America, and Dr. Lior Rauchberger, Founder of Vivi.

Vivi, the the essential campus communication platform

- Jim Holm, CEO, Vivi North AmericaMELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- – Vivi, a leading global provider of campus communication, classroom engagement, and school safety technology, today announced Jim Holm as CEO, Vivi North America. Holm will lead Vivi's growth across the region, helping K-12 schools run connected classrooms and safer campuses on a single platform. He will report directly to Natalie Mactier, Vivi's Global CEO.Holm is an education technology leader with more than 20 years of experience building and growing businesses. He most recently served as CEO of Stukent, an education technology company focused on preparing students with career-ready skills. Before Stukent, he led Examity, an online assessment and test security company. He has also held senior leadership roles with PSI, Pearson, and Certiport.“Jim brings a genuine passion for education, sharp commercial judgment, and a record of building high-performing teams. That combination will deepen our work with education leaders across North America, and I'm looking forward to partnering with him as Vivi continues to grow in the region,” said Natalie Mactier, Vivi's Global CEO.“I've seen firsthand how the right technology can help educators engage students and improve learning. Vivi brings that same practical approach to the whole school, connecting classroom instruction, school communications, and emergency alerts through the displays and devices schools already own. I'm excited to join this team and help more schools across North America keep students engaged, communities informed, and campuses safer,” said Jim Holm, CEO, Vivi North America.Holm's appointment comes as Vivi continues to expand its work with K-12 and higher education institutions across North America, where its platform supports wireless screen sharing, digital signage, announcements, and emergency alerts.# # #About ViviVivi is the campus operating system for schools, transforming every display and device into a strategic asset. By unifying crisis alerts, campus-wide communications, and instruction on one platform, Vivi helps schools improve safety, streamline communication, and enhance teaching and learning with the technology they already own. Used in more than 180,000 classrooms worldwide, Vivi serves schools across North America, the UK, and Australia. Learn more at vivi.

Jodie E Buenning

Buenning Strategies

+1 804-986-6911

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Vivi Names Jim Holm as CEO, Vivi North America News Provided By Buenning Strategies October 22, 2026, 13:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Education, Technology



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