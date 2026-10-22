REVEL Welcomes Hillary Robert And Team To Lead Brand Presence In Quinte

Leading the REVELution in Quinte: Head Coach Hillary Robert with Faye Liddell and Hannah Hughes

The new faces of REVEL in Quinte: Hillary Robert (Broker), Faye Liddell (Marketing & Operations), and Hannah Hughes (REALTOR®).

Passing the rock: Strategic Growth Advisor Dan Carbonara looks on as Hillary Robert and her team sign the ball, making their move to REVEL official.

Keeping true to our sports roots: The official signing ball stamped by new Head Coach Hillary Robert and Faye Liddell to mark their transition to REVEL.

Celebrating The Age of Vitality: Hillary Robert, Hannah Hughes, and Faye Liddell holding Issue 11 at their first REVEL Style Magazine launch party.

REVEL Realty expands into Quinte West, Bay of Quinte, and Prince Edward County, led by industry leader Hillary Robert and the Quinte Living team.

- Hillary Robert, Head Coach of REVEL's Quinte Office

NIAGARA FALLS, ON, CANADA, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Niagara Falls, Quinte West, Ontario - REVEL Realty Inc., an independent Ontario-based real estate brokerage headquartered in Niagara Falls, is proud to announce the expansion of its brand presence into Quinte West and the broader Bay of Quinte and Prince Edward County markets, led by industry leader Hillary Robert as the new Head Coach of REVEL's Quinte office. This strategic expansion represents another significant milestone in REVEL's continued mission to REVELutionize real estate by partnering with exceptional leaders who share a commitment to innovation, collaboration, community, and an elevated client experience.

As REVEL continues to expand throughout Ontario, the addition of its Quinte office strengthens the brokerage's presence in one of the province's most dynamic and increasingly sought-after regions. The Bay of Quinte, Quinte West, and Prince Edward County represent a unique combination of established communities, rural landscapes, tourism, agriculture, small business, investment opportunities, and evolving residential markets, making the region a natural fit for REVEL's community-first approach and vision for the future of real estate.

“Growth for REVEL has never been about simply opening locations; it has always been about finding the right people who believe in our vision and share our commitment to doing business differently,” explains Ryan Serravalle, Founder of REVEL Realty Inc. Brokerage.“Hillary represents exactly the kind of leadership we look for at REVEL. She has built a strong reputation within her community, understands what it takes to create meaningful relationships, and has a genuine desire to make the industry better. Her vision for what REVEL can become in Quinte is incredibly exciting, and we're proud to support her as she builds something special in the region.”

Hillary Robert has built her career and professional network in the Quinte region with a philosophy grounded in relationships, strategy, honest advice, and a commitment to creating an exceptional real estate experience. While she was not actively looking to make a change, the opportunity to join REVEL came from a desire to answer an important question: what comes next?

“Moving to REVEL wasn't a decision I made quickly or lightly,” explains Hillary Robert, Head Coach of REVEL's Quinte office.“I was deeply invested in where I had built my career, but I was also asking myself what's next. Watching so many talented REALTORS® I admire and respect choose REVEL made me curious about what they were building. What I found was a culture of collaboration and growth that reflected what I had spent years creating within my own circles and professional network. I'm grateful that REVEL sees me as someone who aligns with their vision and trusts me to bring it to Quinte. I'm excited to build on what they've created and make it our own here.”

Hillary's vision for the new Quinte office extends well beyond establishing another real estate satellite office. Her goal is to create a destination for ambitious, like-minded real estate professionals to connect, collaborate, learn, and grow while delivering a better experience for consumers.

“I want to create more than just another real estate office. We have a ton of those. The real estate industry in PEC and the Bay of Quinte has incredible talent, and I think our industry gets better when we create opportunities for people to connect, share ideas, learn from one another, and grow. REALTORS® are community stakeholders, spokespeople, and representatives. We don't just sell homes here; our businesses depend on the health and growth of the communities we serve.”

Joining Hillary in this new chapter are Hannah Hughes and Faye Liddell, who bring complementary experience, local knowledge, and a shared commitment to building a modern, people-first real estate experience throughout the region.

“I joined REVEL because I saw an opportunity to be part of a brokerage that is forward-thinking, collaborative, and genuinely focused on people,” says Hannah Hughes.“I also have a great deal of trust in Hillary and her vision for our team, which made this transition feel like a natural next step. REVEL's approach to marketing, education, and collaboration really resonated with me, and I'm excited to bring that fresh perspective to the Bay of Quinte.”

As a lifelong resident of the Bay of Quinte, Hughes sees the new office as an opportunity to build deeper connections within the community while providing a trusted resource for local residents.

“REVEL will be more than just another real estate brand in the area. It will be a positive presence in the community,” Hughes adds.“That means supporting local businesses and organizations, being involved in community initiatives, and creating meaningful relationships with the people who live here. Being a trusted resource for the community is something that's really important to me.”

Faye Liddell brings a background in operations, marketing, wine, and tourism to the REVEL team. Since moving to the Quinte region in 2024, Liddell has developed a deep appreciation for the area and the people, businesses, and experiences that make it unique.

“I was particularly drawn to REVEL's focus on innovation, branding, technology, and creating a strong experience for both agents and clients,” explains Liddell.“Having previously worked in the tourism and wine industry in Prince Edward County, I've seen how much the region has grown as a destination and how visitors from the GTA are drawn to the hospitality, character, and incredible small businesses here. I want to help shine a light on those businesses and the people behind them and use our platform at REVEL to showcase what makes this area such a great place to visit, live, and build a life.”

Together, the team shares a belief that real estate is about far more than transactions. It is about relationships, trust, strategy, communication, and being part of some of life's most important decisions. From first-time buyers and growing families to downsizers, investors, relocations, and those looking to build a future in the region, the REVEL Quinte team is focused on creating a seamless, informed, and memorable experience for every client.

“I've never believed that being good at real estate is about being the best salesperson in the room,” says Hilary Robert.“Great real estate is about strategy, honest advice, strong marketing, and constantly finding better ways to serve consumers. With REVEL, we have an opportunity to bring a modern alternative to the traditional brokerage model to Quinte, while creating a culture where ambitious, like-minded agents can collaborate, create, and grow, genuinely want each other to succeed, and hold each other to higher standards. Ultimately, consumers are the ones who benefit.”

The team's commitment extends beyond real estate. Their shared focus on supporting local businesses, community initiatives, housing conversations, and the people who make the region home reflects REVEL's grassroots philosophy. The new Quinte office intends to be actively involved in the conversations and initiatives shaping the future of the Bay of Quinte, Quinte West, and Prince Edward County.

“We're not arriving in Quinte as strangers,” says Hilary.“This is the community where I've built my business, my team, and my reputation, and I'm incredibly grateful for the trust people have placed in my name over the years. REVEL may be new here, but the people behind it aren't. I think the community will welcome having another strong choice, and I'm excited for all of us to earn that reputation together.”

For Liddell, that local connection also provides an opportunity to build on the work already established through Quinte Living.

“We hope the community sees REVEL as a natural extension of what we've already built with Quinte Living,” says Liddell.“We have a reputation for being organized, approachable, and helping our clients feel supported through every step of their real estate journey. We see a strong alignment between those values and REVEL's forward-thinking approach.”

Hannah Hughes echoes that commitment, emphasizing that while the brand may be new to the area, the focus remains firmly rooted in the community.

“We're introducing a new brand, but our focus is still the same: building trust, providing exceptional service, and being present in the community,” says Hughes.“I think people will be excited to see a brokerage that brings a fresh perspective while still understanding and respecting what makes the area unique.”

REVEL's expansion into Quinte West continues the brokerage's momentum across Ontario, where it has grown through a combination of strategic vision, local leadership, education, coaching, mentorship, innovative marketing, and a culture designed to empower real estate professionals.

With more than 40 locations throughout the province, REVEL has established an independent, homegrown model focused on helping agents and teams achieve extraordinary results while delivering an elevated experience to consumers. Its continued expansion into communities across northern, eastern, and southern Ontario reflects the strength of its belief that local leadership and modern real estate practices can work hand in hand.

The addition of Quinte West, the Bay of Quinte, and Prince Edward County further demonstrates REVEL's commitment to building meaningful relationships and creating opportunities in communities throughout Ontario.

“The future of real estate belongs to organizations that combine innovation with genuine human connection,” adds Ryan Serravalle.“REVEL is proud to continue building a brokerage that puts people first, and that includes agents, clients, and communities alike. Hillary and her team represent exactly the kind of leadership that will help us continue redefining what modern real estate service can be. We're excited to see what they build in Quinte.”

With Hillary Robert at the helm and a team united by a shared vision for collaboration, community, and exceptional service, REVEL's arrival in Quinte marks the beginning of a new movement for the brokerage, and an opportunity to REVELutionize real estate in the communities they call home.



Dean Serravalle

REVEL Realty Inc., Brokerage

+19053571700 ext.

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REVEL Welcomes Hillary Robert and Team to Lead Brand Presence in Quinte News Provided By REVEL Realty October 22, 2026, 13:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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