Bhopal Residents Oppose Master Plan 2047 Draft, Flag Environmental Concerns

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 22 (IANS) Residents of several localities in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal have submitted thousands of objections to the draft Master Plan 2047, raising concerns over proposed construction in the Upper Lake catchment, green zones and tiger movement corridors, and seeking protection of the city's ecological balance.

Led by the Joint Residents' Struggle Committee, the residents submitted their objections at the Town and Country Planning (TNCP) office on Thursday, demanding changes to the draft before it is finalised.

They alleged that certain provisions could facilitate the regularisation of unauthorised commercial activities in residential areas and constructions in environmentally sensitive zones.

Petitioner Vivek Tripathi said the proposed provisions relating to construction in the Upper Lake catchment, green areas and tiger movement corridors, along with an increase in the floor area ratio (FAR), could adversely affect Bhopal's environment.

"Bhopal's development plan should be centred on water conservation, but the proposed provisions could put the city's water bodies and green areas at risk," he added.

The committee referred to research by T V Ramachandra of the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, on the loss of green spaces, lakes and wetlands due to urbanisation.

It said that Bhopal should learn from Bengaluru's experience and ensure that its future development protects natural resources.

The residents also opposed provisions under Clauses 15.38 and 15.39 of the draft, which they said could allow the regularisation of commercial activities in residential premises and promote commercialisation through the proposed "Market Street" concept.

They expressed concern that such provisions could alter the character of established residential neighbourhoods, particularly Arera Colony, and increase traffic congestion, parking problems and pollution.

"The master plan should not become a means of granting legitimacy to illegal constructions or benefiting influential people in the name of civic amenities," the committee said.

The residents demanded that the residential character of RG-3 areas, particularly E-1 to E-5 in Arera Colony, be retained.

They also sought the protection of parks and open spaces under approved layouts and the development of footpaths, service roads and parking facilities in accordance with Indian Roads Congress recommendations.

The committee urged the planning department to examine all objections transparently and provide residents an opportunity for personal hearings before finalising the plan.

It said that development should prioritise environmental protection, water resources and citizens' right to peaceful living, and warned that the petitioner could raise the issue before the Supreme Court at its next hearing if the concerns were not addressed.