Suriya's 'Scene' Update: Naslen Plays A Character Called Eswaran

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 22 (IANS) The makers of director Jithu Madhavan's eagerly awaited Tamil film 'Scene', featuring actor Suriya in the lead, on Thursday revealed that actor Naslen plays a character called Eswaran in the upcoming action entertainer.

Taking to its X timeline to share the first look poster of Naslen from the film, Zhagaram Studios, which is producing the film, wrote, "A #SCENE -ic Entry! Introducing @naslenofficial as Eswaran and he's here to turn heads! Worldwide In cinemas from November 6! #DiwaliRelease."

The film has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs ever since the makers released the film's title teaser.

The title teaser opened with a voiceover saying, "You guys keep showcasing his talent to hide and mask his despicable character."

The teaser then showed Suriya arriving on a scene of crime, dressed as a cop. "Who killed whom?," he asks a constable, who replies, "You are here to find that out."

The teaser next showed a jail warden warning inmates about Suriya, who plays a character called Inbaraj. "When suspects see Inbaraj sir, they start behaving in an erratic fashion," he says and is seen issuing a warning to prisoners while asking them to get back into their cells. "No one should step outside. Inbaraj sir is coming."

The teaser also made it evident that the film would have some really good punchlines. A case in point is when Suriya tells a prisoner, "Take a good look at my face. To you, I might be the only cop to have ever arrested you. But to me, you are one among the 900 odd criminals I've locked up in prison."

For the unaware, the film went on floors with a traditional pooja here in the city in December last year.

The film, which has been produced by Zhagaram Studios, was initially being referred to as Suriya 47.

Scene has been one of the most anticipated projects of the year, with fans and audiences showing immense curiosity and excitement ever since the collaboration between Suriya and Jithu Madhavan first came into discussion.

Actor Suriya plays the lead in the film with Nazriya Nazim playing the female lead. Naslen, who has gained attention with multiple successful outings, plays an important role in this film, which will also feature actors John Vijay, and Anandaraj among others.

The film boasts of a sound technical team. Cinematography for the film is by Vineeth Augustian while music is by Sushin Shyam. The film has production design by Ashwini Kale, editing by Ajmal Sabu and stunts by Chethan D Souza.